Musique classique
Lundi 30 décembre 2019
1h 58mn

Grands chefs d'orchestre (1/5) : Riccardo Chailly

Le chef d'orchestre italien Riccardo Chailly en répétition avec l'Orchestre du Gewandhaus de Leipzig le 13 février 2013, © Getty / Jan Woitas/picture alliance

Programmation musicale

Modeste Moussorgski
Tableaux d'une exposition : La cabane sur des pattes de poule
Riccardo Chailly, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
DECCA 1987

Modeste Moussorgski
Tableaux d'une exposition : La grande porte de Kiev
Riccardo Chailly, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
DECCA 1987

Gustav Mahler
5 Rückert Lieder : 4. Ich bin der Welt abhanden gekommen - pour mezzo-soprano et orchestre Riccardo Chailly, Orchestre Symphonique Allemand de Berlin,Brigitte Fassbaender
DGG

Giacomo Puccini
Chrysanthèmes pour orchestre Riccardo Chailly, Orchestre Symphonique de la Radio de Berlin
DECCA 1983

Giuseppe Verdi
Rigoletto : Acte 3 : III. un di, se bel rammentomi
Riccardo Chailly, Orchestre du Théâtre Communal de Bologne, Luciano Pavarotti, Leo Nucci, June Anderson, Shirley Verrett
DECCA

Giuseppe Verdi
Rigoletto : Acte 3 : IV. bella figlia dell'amore
Riccardo Chailly, Orchestre du Théâtre Communal de Bologne, Luciano Pavarotti, Leo Nucci, June Anderson, Shirley Verrett
DECCA

Gustav Mahler
Symphonie n°3 en ré min : 3. Comodo. Scherzando. Ohne Hast
Riccardo Chailly, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
DECCA 2004

Olivier Messiaen
Turangalila-Symphonie : Final - pour piano ondes martenot et orchestre
Riccardo Chailly, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Takashi Harada
DECCA 1993

Ludwig Van Beethoven
Symphonie n°6 en Fa Maj op 68 "Pastorale" : Erwachen heiterer Empfindungen bei der Ankunft auf dem Lande
Riccardo Chailly, Orchestre du Gewandhaus de Leipzig
DECCA 

Felix Mendelssohn
Ein Sommernachtstraum op 61 : Notturno - suite pour orchestre
Riccardo Chailly, Orchestre du Gewandhaus de Leipzig
DECCA 2014

Jean-Sébastien Bach
La Passion selon Saint Matthieu BWV 244 : Kommt ihr Töchter helft mir klagen (1ère partie) Choeur Riccardo Chailly, Orchestre du Gewandhaus de Leipzig, Chœur de Saint Thomas de Leipzig
DECCA 2010

Gioacchino Rossini
La gazza ladra : Ouverture
Riccardo Chailly, Orchestre du Théâtre de la Scala de Milan
DECCA 1996

Igor Stravinsky
L'oiseau de feu : Berceuse - l'oiseau de feu
Riccardo Chailly, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
DECCA 1997

Igor Stravinsky
L'oiseau de feu : Finale
Riccardo Chailly, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam
DECCA 1997

Luciano Berio
Folk Songs : VI. La femme idéale
Riccardo Chailly, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Jard Van Nees
DECCA 1990

Luciano Berio
Folk Songs : VII. Ballo
Riccardo Chailly, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Jard Van Nees  
DECCA 1990

Luciano Berio
Folk Songs : VIII. Chanson Triste
Riccardo Chailly, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Jard Van Nees
DECCA 1990

Luciano Berio
Folk Songs : XI. Chanson d'amour d'Azerbaidjan
Riccardo Chailly, Orchestre Royal du Concertgebouw d'Amsterdam, Jard Van Nees   
DECCA 1990

Richard Strauss
Salomé op 54 TrV 215 : Danse des sept voiles
Riccardo Chailly, Orchestre du Festival de Lucerne
DECCA 2019

