Vendredi 26 juin 2020
Dernière émission avant l'été !
Relax!, la Der ! Au programme, Claudio Abbado, Carole Cesari, Leif Ove Andsnes... Et notre disque de légende : Le Mandarin merveilleux de Béla Bartok par Pierre Boulez.
La programmation musicale :
- 15h04Felix Mendelssohncompositeur
Le songe d'une nuit d'été op 61 : Ouverture en Mi Maj op 21Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Felix Mendelssohn : 5 symphonies et ouvertures Label Deutsche Grammophon (415353-2) Année 1985
- 15h17CARL NIELSENcompositeur
Symphonie n°2 op 16 FS 29 (Les quatre tempéraments) : 4. Allegro sanguineo (Sanguin)THOMAS DAUSGAARD : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE SEATTLE
- 15h25Michel Pignolet De Monteclaircompositeur
Jephté : Ecoutons : quel bonheur ! (Acte V) PhinéeGyorgy Vashegyi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Orfeo De Budapest, Thomas Dolie : Baryton (voix), PhinéeAlbum Jephté (intégrale) Label Glossa (GCD924008) Année 2020
- 15h27Michel Pignolet De Monteclaircompositeur
Jephté : Du plus beau de nos jours (Acte V) Iphise Almasie Jephté et ChoeurGyorgy Vashegyi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Orfeo De Budapest, Choeur Purcell, Tassis Christoyannis : Baryton (voix), Jephté, Chantal Santon-Jeffery : Soprano, Iphise, Judith Van Wanroij : Soprano, AlmasieAlbum Jephté (intégrale) Label Glossa (GCD924008) Année 2020
- 15h33Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur
Invitation à la valse op 65Herbert von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia OrchestraAlbum Festival Karajan Label Emi (7694372) Année 1988
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Lionel EsparzaProduction
- Pierre WillerRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration
1h 58mn
