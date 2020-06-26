Relax !
Programmation musicale
Relax !
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Vendredi 26 juin 2020
1h 58mn

Dernière émission avant l'été !

Relax!, la Der ! Au programme, Claudio Abbado, Carole Cesari, Leif Ove Andsnes... Et notre disque de légende : Le Mandarin merveilleux de Béla Bartok par Pierre Boulez.

Dernière émission avant l'été !
La soprano française Lily Pons et son mari Andre Kostelanetz à Miami Beach en mars 1940, © Getty / Keystone/Hulton Archive
La programmation musicale :
  • 15h04
    Le songe d'une nuit d'été op 61 : Ouverture en Mi Maj op 21
    Felix Mendelssohncompositeur

    Le songe d'une nuit d'été op 61 : Ouverture en Mi Maj op 21

    Claudio Abbado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Album Felix Mendelssohn : 5 symphonies et ouvertures Label Deutsche Grammophon (415353-2) Année 1985
  • 15h17
    Symphonie n°2 op 16 FS 29 (Les quatre tempéraments) : 4. Allegro sanguineo (Sanguin)
    CARL NIELSENcompositeur

    Symphonie n°2 op 16 FS 29 (Les quatre tempéraments) : 4. Allegro sanguineo (Sanguin)

    THOMAS DAUSGAARD : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE SEATTLE
  • 15h25
    Jephté : Ecoutons : quel bonheur ! (Acte V) Phinée - THOMAS DOLIE
    Michel Pignolet De Monteclaircompositeur

    Jephté : Ecoutons : quel bonheur ! (Acte V) Phinée

    Gyorgy Vashegyi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Orfeo De Budapest, Thomas Dolie : Baryton (voix), Phinée
    Album Jephté (intégrale) Label Glossa (GCD924008) Année 2020
  • 15h27
    Jephté : Du plus beau de nos jours (Acte V) Iphise Almasie Jephté et Choeur - TASSIS CHRISTOYANNIS
    Michel Pignolet De Monteclaircompositeur

    Jephté : Du plus beau de nos jours (Acte V) Iphise Almasie Jephté et Choeur

    Gyorgy Vashegyi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Orfeo De Budapest, Choeur Purcell, Tassis Christoyannis : Baryton (voix), Jephté, Chantal Santon-Jeffery : Soprano, Iphise, Judith Van Wanroij : Soprano, Almasie
    Album Jephté (intégrale) Label Glossa (GCD924008) Année 2020
  • 15h33
    Invitation a la valse op 65
    Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur

    Invitation à la valse op 65

    Herbert von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra
    Album Festival Karajan Label Emi (7694372) Année 1988
L'équipe de l'émission :
1h 58mn
émission précédente
Nouveautés du disque, portrait de Gina Cigna, Andreas Scholl chante Purcell
jeudi 25 juin 2020 Nouveautés du disque, portrait de Gina Cigna, Andreas Scholl chante Purcell