Programmation musicale
Relax !
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15hMusique classique
Lundi 17 mai 2021
A la Une d'Opéra Magazine : Laurent Campellone et un Voyage d'Hiver au féminin
Au sommaire d'Opéra Magazine, un entretien avec l'actuel directeur de l'Opéra de Tours Laurent Campellone, et les interviews croisées de quatre grandes interprètes féminines du cycle "Winterreise" de Schubert : Christa Ludwig, Brigitte Fassbaender, Nathalie Stutzmann & Joyce DiDonato...
La programmation musicale :
- 15h00William Waltoncompositeur
Troilus et Cressida, Suite symphonique : 2. ScherzoMirga Grazinyte-Tyla : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Christopher Palmer : auteurAlbum The Bristish Project - Walton : Troilus & Cressida Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4839285) Année 2021
- 15h10Erik Satiecompositeur
Je te veux - pour soprano violoncelle et pianoPatricia Petibon : Soprano, Susan Manoff : Piano, Christian Pierre La Marca : VioloncelleAlbum La belle excentrique / De Fauré à Ferré Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4792465) Année 2014
- 15h15Leoš Janácekcompositeur
Dans les brumes JW VIII/22 : 1. Andante - pour pianoRudolf Firkusny : PianoAlbum Rudolf Firkusny : The complete RCA and Columbia Album collection / CD 13 Label Sony Classical (1907592281213) Année 2019
- 15h18Leoš Janácekcompositeur
Dans les brumes JW VIII/22 : 2. Molto adagio - pour pianoRudolf Firkusny : PianoAlbum Rudolf Firkusny : The complete RCA and Columbia Album collection / CD 13 Label Sony Classical (1907592281213) Année 2019
- 15h22Leoš Janácekcompositeur
Dans les brumes JW VIII/22 : 3. Andantino - pour pianoRudolf Firkusny : PianoAlbum Rudolf Firkusny : The complete RCA and Columbia Album collection / CD 13 Label Sony Classical (1907592281213) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Lionel EsparzaProduction
- Antoine CourtinRéalisation
- Flora SternadelCollaboration
émission précédentevendredi 14 mai 2021
Pour la musique
1h 58mn
émission suivantemardi 18 mai 2021
Relax ! du mardi 18 mai 2021
1h 58mn