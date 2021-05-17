Relax !
Programmation musicale
Par Lionel Esparza
du lundi au vendredi à 15hMusique classique
Lundi 17 mai 2021
1h 58mn

A la Une d'Opéra Magazine : Laurent Campellone et un Voyage d'Hiver au féminin

Au sommaire d'Opéra Magazine, un entretien avec l'actuel directeur de l'Opéra de Tours Laurent Campellone, et les interviews croisées de quatre grandes interprètes féminines du cycle "Winterreise" de Schubert : Christa Ludwig, Brigitte Fassbaender, Nathalie Stutzmann & Joyce DiDonato...

Portrait du chef d'orchestre Laurent Campellone, © Marie Petry
La programmation musicale :
  • 15h00
    Troilus et Cressida, Suite symphonique : 2. Scherzo
    William Waltoncompositeur

    Troilus et Cressida, Suite symphonique : 2. Scherzo

    Mirga Grazinyte-Tyla : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham, Christopher Palmer : auteur
    Album The Bristish Project - Walton : Troilus & Cressida Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4839285) Année 2021
  • 15h10
    Je te veux - pour soprano violoncelle et piano - PATRICIA PETIBON
    Erik Satiecompositeur

    Je te veux - pour soprano violoncelle et piano

    Patricia Petibon : Soprano, Susan Manoff : Piano, Christian Pierre La Marca : Violoncelle
    Album La belle excentrique / De Fauré à Ferré Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4792465) Année 2014
  • 15h15
    Dans les brumes JW VIII/22 : 1. Andante - pour piano - RUDOLF FIRKUSNY
    Leoš Janácekcompositeur

    Dans les brumes JW VIII/22 : 1. Andante - pour piano

    Rudolf Firkusny : Piano
    Album Rudolf Firkusny : The complete RCA and Columbia Album collection / CD 13 Label Sony Classical (1907592281213) Année 2019
  • 15h18
    Dans les brumes JW VIII/22 : 2. Molto adagio - pour piano - RUDOLF FIRKUSNY
    Leoš Janácekcompositeur

    Dans les brumes JW VIII/22 : 2. Molto adagio - pour piano

    Rudolf Firkusny : Piano
    Album Rudolf Firkusny : The complete RCA and Columbia Album collection / CD 13 Label Sony Classical (1907592281213) Année 2019
  • 15h22
    Dans les brumes JW VIII/22 : 3. Andantino - pour piano - RUDOLF FIRKUSNY
    Leoš Janácekcompositeur

    Dans les brumes JW VIII/22 : 3. Andantino - pour piano

    Rudolf Firkusny : Piano
    Album Rudolf Firkusny : The complete RCA and Columbia Album collection / CD 13 Label Sony Classical (1907592281213) Année 2019
L'équipe de l'émission :
