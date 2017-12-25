Portraits de famille
Programmation musicale
Par Philippe Cassard
le samedi de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Samedi 20 janvier 2018
1h 58mn

Schubert : Un Voyage d'Hiver (à 6 voix)

Le Voyage d’hiver, composé en 1827, est l’incarnation du romantisme en musique, expression absolue de la “Sehnsucht”, cette nostalgie existentielle que font vivre Peter Anders, Werner Güra, Christa Ludwig, Wolfgang Holzmair, Matthias Goerne, Hans Hotter.

L'arbre aux corbeaux, peinture de Caspar David Friedrich (détail), © Getty / Fine Art Images/Heritage Images

♪ Générique :
Brahms / Intermezzo N°3 Op. 119
Philippe Cassard, Piano
Accord 4761894

♪ Programme

Franz Schubert (1797-1828)

Grab und Mond, D893
Nachthelle, D892

Berlin Rias Chamber Choir
Werner Güra (Ténor)
Marcus Creed, direction
Harmonia Mundi, HMC901669

Schubert - Nachtgesang
Schubert - Nachtgesang, © Label: Harmonia Mundi HMC901669

Winterreise ♪

Peter Anders, Ténor
Günther Weissenborn, Piano
ACANTA RECORDS CD

Peter Anders Günther Weissenborn
Peter Anders Günther Weissenborn , © ACANTA RECORDS CD

Werner Güra - Ténor
Christoph Berner - Pianoforte
Harmonia Mundi HMC902066

Schubert Güra Berner
Schubert Güra Berner, © HMC902066

Christa Ludwig, Soprano
James Levine, Piano
Deutsche Grammophon 423 366 2

Schubert Ludwig Levine
Schubert Ludwig Levine, © Polygram Records / Deutsche Grammophon

► Sonate pour piano en do Maj. D. 840 , "Relique" ◄
Moderato

Alfred Brendel, Piano
PHILIPS 475 7192

Schubert Brendel
Schubert Brendel, © Philips 475 7192

Winterreise ♪

Wolfgang Holzmair, Baryton
Imogen Cooper , Piano
Philips ‎– 446 407-2

Schubert Holzmair Cooper
Schubert Holzmair Cooper, © Philips ‎– 446 407-2

Matthias Goerne , Baryton
Christoph Eschenbach, Piano
Harmonia Mundi ‎– HMC 902107

Goerne / Eschenbach
Goerne / Eschenbach, © Harmonia Mundi ‎– HMC 902107

Hans Hotter, Baryton
Gerald Moore, Piano
EMI Classics ‎– 7243 5 66985 2 9

Hotter Moore
Hotter Moore, © EMI Classics ‎– 7243 5 66985 2 9

«An Die Musik» Op. 88 No. 4 D.547
Auteur – Schober
Elly Ameling, Soprano
Donald Baldwin, Piano
Philips Digital Classics ‎– 410 037-2

Schubert Ameling Baldwin
Schubert Ameling Baldwin, © Philips Digital Classics ‎– 410 037-2
1h 58mn
