Schubert : Un Voyage d'Hiver (à 6 voix)
Le Voyage d’hiver, composé en 1827, est l’incarnation du romantisme en musique, expression absolue de la “Sehnsucht”, cette nostalgie existentielle que font vivre Peter Anders, Werner Güra, Christa Ludwig, Wolfgang Holzmair, Matthias Goerne, Hans Hotter.
♪ Générique :
Brahms / Intermezzo N°3 Op. 119
Philippe Cassard, Piano
Accord 4761894
♪ Programme
Franz Schubert (1797-1828)
Grab und Mond, D893
Nachthelle, D892
Berlin Rias Chamber Choir
Werner Güra (Ténor)
Marcus Creed, direction
Harmonia Mundi, HMC901669
Winterreise ♪
Peter Anders, Ténor
Günther Weissenborn, Piano
ACANTA RECORDS CD
Werner Güra - Ténor
Christoph Berner - Pianoforte
Harmonia Mundi HMC902066
Christa Ludwig, Soprano
James Levine, Piano
Deutsche Grammophon 423 366 2
► Sonate pour piano en do Maj. D. 840 , "Relique" ◄
Moderato
Alfred Brendel, Piano
PHILIPS 475 7192
Winterreise ♪
Wolfgang Holzmair, Baryton
Imogen Cooper , Piano
Philips – 446 407-2
Matthias Goerne , Baryton
Christoph Eschenbach, Piano
Harmonia Mundi – HMC 902107
Hans Hotter, Baryton
Gerald Moore, Piano
EMI Classics – 7243 5 66985 2 9
«An Die Musik» Op. 88 No. 4 D.547
Auteur – Schober
Elly Ameling, Soprano
Donald Baldwin, Piano
Philips Digital Classics – 410 037-2
- Philippe CassardProduction
- Geraldine PrutnerRéalisation
- Jean-René BonnissentCollaboration