Samedi 10 octobre 2020
1h 58mn

Pianistes suisses (2/2)

Après Edwin Fischer, Portraits de famille poursuit son tour de Suisse avec quelques beaux enregistrements des pianistes de trois générations.

Albert Ferber, was giving a recital at the Wigmore Hall when a string broke in his instrument. After attempts to carry on, he removed the broken pieces, threw them to the ground and recommenced his recital. December 1953 , © Getty / by WATFORD/Mirrorpix

vétéran Albert Ferber (1911-1987), Christian Favre (né en 1955) qui a notamment formé Cédric Pescia, enfin Francesco Piemontesi (né en 1983) dont la carrière se déploie à l'international.

Brahms
Intermezzo N°3 Op. 119
Philippe Cassard, piano
Albert FERBER

  • Ludwig van BEETHOVEN

« L’Absence » et « Le Retour », extraits de la Sonate op.81a

Decca Eloquence 4829390 (1946)

  • Gabriel FAURÉ

3ème Impromptu op.34

4ème Nocturne op.36

Préludes op.103 n°1-2-9

Source / Documents YouTube

Christian FAVRE

  • Gabriel FAURÉ

Finale du Quatuor avec piano op.15

Quatuor Schumann 

(Christian Favre, Tedi Papavrami, Christoph Schuller, François Guye)

AEON AECD 0540 (2005)

  • Ernest CHAUSSON

« Très calme », extrait du Quatuor avec piano op.30

Quatuor Schumann 

(Christian Favre, Tedi Papavrami, Christoph Schuller, François Guye)

AEON AECD 0540 (2005)

  • Richard WAGNER

Mort d’Isolde, transcription de Christian Favre

Felicity Lott, soprano

Quatuor Schumann 

(Christian Favre, Tedi Papavrami, Christoph Schuller, François Guye)

AEON AECD 0858 (2007)

