Pianistes suisses (2/2)
Après Edwin Fischer, Portraits de famille poursuit son tour de Suisse avec quelques beaux enregistrements des pianistes de trois générations.
vétéran Albert Ferber (1911-1987), Christian Favre (né en 1955) qui a notamment formé Cédric Pescia, enfin Francesco Piemontesi (né en 1983) dont la carrière se déploie à l'international.
Générique :
Brahms
Intermezzo N°3 Op. 119
Philippe Cassard, piano
Accord 4761894
Albert FERBER
- Ludwig van BEETHOVEN
« L’Absence » et « Le Retour », extraits de la Sonate op.81a
Decca Eloquence 4829390 (1946)
- Gabriel FAURÉ
3ème Impromptu op.34
4ème Nocturne op.36
Préludes op.103 n°1-2-9
Source / Documents YouTube
Christian FAVRE
- Gabriel FAURÉ
Finale du Quatuor avec piano op.15
Quatuor Schumann
(Christian Favre, Tedi Papavrami, Christoph Schuller, François Guye)
AEON AECD 0540 (2005)
- Ernest CHAUSSON
« Très calme », extrait du Quatuor avec piano op.30
Quatuor Schumann
(Christian Favre, Tedi Papavrami, Christoph Schuller, François Guye)
AEON AECD 0540 (2005)
- Richard WAGNER
Mort d’Isolde, transcription de Christian Favre
Felicity Lott, soprano
Quatuor Schumann
(Christian Favre, Tedi Papavrami, Christoph Schuller, François Guye)
AEON AECD 0858 (2007)
- Philippe CassardProduction
- Pierre WillerRéalisation
- Jean-René BonnissentCollaboration