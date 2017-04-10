Portraits de famille
Portraits de famille
Par Philippe Cassard
le samedi de 9h à 11h
Samedi 6 mai 2017
1h 58mn

Coups de coeur du Printemps !

Philippe Cassard présente selon un choix désirant quelques bijoux d' albums récemment sortis !

Coups de coeur du Printemps !
Philippe Cassard au studio 105 / 2017, © Radio France / JR Bonnissent

Générique :
Brahms / Intermezzo N°3 Op. 119
Philippe Cassard, Piano
Accord 4761894

Programmation musicale ♪♪

Beethoven

Concerto n°3, op. 37
1er mouvement
Radu Lupu, Piano
ONF,
enr. 1976, Paris

Ravel

Jeux d'eau
Martha Argerich, Piano
enr. 2000, Tokyo, Sumida Triphony Hall
KJ26002

Prokofiev

Final de la Sonate N°7 en si bémol majeur, op. 83
Martha Argerich, Piano
enr. 2000, Tokyo, Sumida Triphony Hall

Brahms

3 intermezzi
Arcadi Volodos, Piano
Sony Classical 88875130192

Fauré

Ballade en fa # majeur, op. 19
Aline Piboule, Piano
ATL-A017

Dutilleux

Sonate pour piano
1er Mouvement
Aline Piboule, Piano
ATL-A017

Saint-Saëns

Concerto N°2
1er Mouvement
Romain Descharmes, Piano
Naxos 8.573476

Schumann

Fugue sur le nom de Bach op. 60/4
1ère Etude en forme de canon

Olivier Vernet, Orgue
Stiehr-Jaquot de l'église ST.Michel deWisches (67)
Lidi 0104222-10

Schumann
Lieder

  • Die Lotosblume op25/7
  • Du bist wie eine Blume op25/24
  • Der Himmel hat eine Träne geweint op.37/1
  • Was will die ein sameTräne ? op.25/21
  • Mein schöner Stern! op.101/4
  • Nachtlied op.96/1

Matthias Goerne, Baryton
Markus Hinterhäuser, Piano
Harmonia Mundi902243

1h 58mn
