Coups de coeur du Printemps !
Philippe Cassard présente selon un choix désirant quelques bijoux d' albums récemment sortis !
Générique :
Brahms / Intermezzo N°3 Op. 119
Philippe Cassard, Piano
Accord 4761894
Programmation musicale ♪♪
Beethoven
Concerto n°3, op. 37
1er mouvement
Radu Lupu, Piano
ONF,
enr. 1976, Paris
Ravel
Jeux d'eau
Martha Argerich, Piano
enr. 2000, Tokyo, Sumida Triphony Hall
KJ26002
Prokofiev
Final de la Sonate N°7 en si bémol majeur, op. 83
Martha Argerich, Piano
enr. 2000, Tokyo, Sumida Triphony Hall
Brahms
3 intermezzi
Arcadi Volodos, Piano
Sony Classical 88875130192
Fauré
Ballade en fa # majeur, op. 19
Aline Piboule, Piano
ATL-A017
Dutilleux
Sonate pour piano
1er Mouvement
Aline Piboule, Piano
ATL-A017
Saint-Saëns
Concerto N°2
1er Mouvement
Romain Descharmes, Piano
Naxos 8.573476
Schumann
Fugue sur le nom de Bach op. 60/4
1ère Etude en forme de canon
Olivier Vernet, Orgue
Stiehr-Jaquot de l'église ST.Michel deWisches (67)
Lidi 0104222-10
Schumann
Lieder
- Die Lotosblume op25/7
- Du bist wie eine Blume op25/24
- Der Himmel hat eine Träne geweint op.37/1
- Was will die ein sameTräne ? op.25/21
- Mein schöner Stern! op.101/4
- Nachtlied op.96/1
Matthias Goerne, Baryton
Markus Hinterhäuser, Piano
Harmonia Mundi902243
- Philippe CassardProduction
- Geraldine PrutnerRéalisation
- Jean-René BonnissentCollaboration