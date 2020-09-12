« Mon cadeau d’anniversaire ! »
Des pianistes sur mon île déserte : Alfred Cortot- Wilhelm Kempff- Arthur Rubinstein- Sviastoslav Richter-Thierry De Bruhnoff- Martha Argerich- Radu Lupu- Andsnes- Volodos -Vladimir Horowitz- Andras Schiff- Daniil Trifonov- Egon Petri...
Générique : Brahms
Intermezzo N°3 Op. 119
Philippe Cassard, piano
Accord 4761894
Programmation musicale
Fauré (1845-1924)
Romance op.17
Chopin (1810-1849)
Impromptu op. 29 n°1
Alfred Cortot, Piano
Biddulph
Enr.1922
Chopin
Mazurka op. 17 n°4
Thierry de Brunhoff, Piano
EMI
Enr. 1963
Liszt (1811-1886)
Ricordanza
Etude d'exécution transcendante en La bémol Maj S 139 n°9
Egon Petri, Piano
APR
Enr.1937
Liszt
Feux Follets
Harmonie du soir
Sviatoslav Richter, Piano
Philips
Enr. 1958 Récital à Sofia
Brahms
Intermezzo op. 117 n°2
Arthur Rubinstein, Piano
BBC Legends WDR
Enr. “Live bis “, 1963 en Hollande
Gabriel Fauré
Nocturne op. 63 n°6
Wilhelm Kempff, Piano
Andromdea
Enr. 1945 à Hambourg
Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)
Ondine
Martha Argerich, Piano
“live” 21/04/1983 à Vienne
Document privé
Alexandre Scriabine (1872-1915)
Sonate n°2 en sol dièse min op 19 (Sonate fantaisie)
Andante –Presto
Daniil Trifinov, Piano
DGG 4791728
“Live” Carnegie Hall 05/02/2013
Franz Schubert (1797-1828)
Menuet D.600
Arcadi Volodos, Piano
Sony
Enr. 2017
- Philippe CassardProduction
- Pierre WillerRéalisation
- Jean-René BonnissentCollaboration