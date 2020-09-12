Portraits de famille
Programmation musicale
Portraits de famille
Par Philippe Cassard
le samedi à 14hMusique classique
Samedi 12 septembre 2020
1h 58mn

« Mon cadeau d’anniversaire ! »

Des pianistes sur mon île déserte : Alfred Cortot- Wilhelm Kempff- Arthur Rubinstein- Sviastoslav Richter-Thierry De Bruhnoff- Martha Argerich- Radu Lupu- Andsnes- Volodos -Vladimir Horowitz- Andras Schiff- Daniil Trifonov- Egon Petri...

12/09/2020 Date anniversaire Phillippe Cassard , © JR Bonnissent

Générique :  Brahms

Intermezzo N°3 Op. 119

Philippe Cassard, piano   

Accord 4761894

Programmation musicale 

Fauré (1845-1924)

Romance op.17 

Chopin (1810-1849)

Impromptu op. 29 n°1

Alfred Cortot, Piano

Biddulph 

Enr.1922

Chopin 

Mazurka op. 17 n°4

Thierry de Brunhoff, Piano

EMI 

Enr. 1963

Liszt (1811-1886)

Ricordanza  

Etude d'exécution transcendante en La bémol Maj S 139 n°9 

Egon Petri, Piano

APR

Enr.1937

Egon Petri : The complete Columbia and Electrola solo and concerto
Egon Petri : The complete Columbia and Electrola solo and concerto, © APR7701

Liszt 

Feux Follets

Harmonie du soir

Sviatoslav Richter, Piano

Philips 

Enr. 1958  Récital à Sofia

Brahms

Intermezzo op. 117 n°2

Arthur Rubinstein, Piano

BBC Legends WDR   

Enr. “Live bis “, 1963 en Hollande

Gabriel Fauré

Nocturne op. 63 n°6

Wilhelm Kempff, Piano

Andromdea 

Enr. 1945 à Hambourg

Maurice Ravel (1875-1937)

Ondine

Martha Argerich, Piano

“live” 21/04/1983 à Vienne

Document privé

Alexandre Scriabine (1872-1915)

Sonate n°2 en sol dièse min op 19 (Sonate fantaisie) 

Andante –Presto

Daniil Trifinov, Piano

DGG 4791728

“Live” Carnegie Hall 05/02/2013

“Live” Carnegie Hall Daniil TRIFONOV
“Live” Carnegie Hall Daniil TRIFONOV, © DG

Franz Schubert (1797-1828)

Menuet D.600

Arcadi Volodos, Piano

Sony

Enr. 2017

L'équipe de l'émission :
1h 58mn
émission précédente
Pianistes suisses (2/2) : Edwin Fischer, 1886-1960
