Michel Dalberto, les jeunes années : 1975 - 1990
Depuis son apparition dans la classe de Piano de Vlado Perlemuter et dans celle de musique de chambre de Jean Hubeau, Michel Dalberto compte parmi les plus grands noms du piano français et a conquis une sorte d'aura à travers le monde sans se départir d'une certaine liberté, fougue et poésie.
Générique :
Brahms / Intermezzo N°3 Op. 119
Philippe Cassard, Piano
Accord 4761894
Beethoven
Sonate N°5 en do min. op.10 n°1
Allegro molto con brio
Adagio Molto
Finale- Prestissimo
Michel Dalberto, Piano
Erato-Warner
Enr. 1981
Mozart
Concerto en ut mineur K. 491
1er mouvement
Michel Dalberto, Piano
Archives I. N .A
Enr. . 1975
Schubert
Sonate N° 15 en do Maj. D 840 "Reliquie"
Moderato
Michel Dalberto, Piano
Archives I. N .A
Erato Warner
Enr. 1979
Schumann
6 Variations "Abegg" op. 1
Michel Dalberto, Piano
Erato-Warner
Enr. 1986
Brahms
Ballade n°1 Op. 10
Andante
Michel Dalberto, Piano
Erato Warner
Enr. 1982
Brahms
Ballade n°1
Michel Dalberto, Piano
Archives : Extrait d'un concert → 23 mai 2014 à la salle Rameau de Lyon
Liszt
Etude en fa min. " Appasionata"
Etude en si b. min. "Chasse Neige"
Michel Dalberto, Piano
Erato Warner
Liszt
Etude "Chasse Neige ", extrait d'un concert à La Chaise - Dieu , 2014.
Michel Dalberto, Piano
Verdi, transcription de Liszt
Miserere [Le Trouvère]
Michel Dalberto, Piano
RCA 82876603092
Chausson
auteur ◄ Armand Silvestre
Le Charme
Jessye Norman, soprano
Michel Dalberto, Piano
Erato Warner
Enr. 1982
Fauré
Final de la Sonate N°1 en la MAJ. op. 13
Allegro quasi presto
Renaud Capuçon, Violon
Michel Dalberto, Piano
Erato Warner
Enr. 2010
Mozart
Sonate K 497 pour 4 mains
Adagio Cantabile
Vlado Perlemuter et Michel Dalberto
Concert donné en 1993 à La Roque d'Anthéron
