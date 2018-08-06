Portraits de famille
Programmation musicale
Portraits de famille
Par Philippe Cassard
le samedi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Samedi 1 septembre 2018
1h 58mn

Michel Dalberto, les jeunes années : 1975 - 1990

Depuis son apparition dans la classe de Piano de Vlado Perlemuter et dans celle de musique de chambre de Jean Hubeau, Michel Dalberto compte parmi les plus grands noms du piano français et a conquis une sorte d'aura à travers le monde sans se départir d'une certaine liberté, fougue et poésie.

Michel Dalberto, les jeunes années : 1975 - 1990
Michel Dalberto, © Getty / Jacques Sarrat / Sygma

Générique :
Brahms / Intermezzo N°3 Op. 119
Philippe Cassard, Piano
Accord 4761894

Beethoven

Sonate  N°5 en do min. op.10 n°1

Allegro molto con brio

Adagio Molto

Finale- Prestissimo 

Michel Dalberto, Piano

Erato-Warner 

Enr. 1981

Mozart

Concerto en ut mineur K. 491

1er mouvement

Michel Dalberto, Piano

Archives I. N .A

Enr. . 1975

Schubert

Sonate N° 15 en do Maj.  D 840   "Reliquie"

Moderato

Michel Dalberto, Piano

Archives I. N .A

Erato Warner

Enr.  1979

Schumann

6 Variations "Abegg"  op. 1

Michel Dalberto, Piano

Erato-Warner 

Enr. 1986

Brahms

Ballade n°1  Op. 10 

Andante

Michel Dalberto, Piano

Erato Warner 

Enr. 1982

Brahms

Ballade n°1

Michel Dalberto, Piano

Archives : Extrait d'un concert → 23 mai 2014 à la salle Rameau de Lyon

Liszt

Etude en fa min. " Appasionata" 

Etude en si b. min.  "Chasse Neige"

Michel Dalberto, Piano

Erato Warner

Liszt

Etude  "Chasse Neige ",  extrait d'un concert à La Chaise - Dieu , 2014.

Michel Dalberto, Piano

Verdi, transcription de Liszt

Miserere [Le Trouvère]

Michel Dalberto, Piano

RCA  82876603092

Chausson

auteur ◄ Armand Silvestre

Le Charme

Jessye Norman, soprano

Michel Dalberto, Piano

Erato Warner 

Enr. 1982

Fauré

Final de la Sonate N°1 en la MAJ. op. 13 

Allegro quasi presto

Renaud Capuçon, Violon

Michel Dalberto, Piano

Erato Warner

Enr. 2010

Mozart 

Sonate K 497 pour 4 mains

Adagio Cantabile

Vlado Perlemuter et Michel Dalberto

Concert donné en 1993 à La Roque d'Anthéron

Michel Dalberto / parution septembre 2018
Michel Dalberto / parution septembre 2018, © Erato Warner
L'équipe de l'émission :
1h 58mn
émission précédente
Le Quatuor Hermès & Philippe Cassard autour du Quintette pour piano et cordes op.44 de Schumann
samedi 30 juin 2018 Le Quatuor Hermès & Philippe Cassard autour du Quintette pour piano et cordes op.44 de Schumann