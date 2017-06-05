Portraits de famille
Programmation musicale
Portraits de famille
Par Philippe Cassard
le samedi de 9h à 11hMusique classique
Samedi 1 juillet 2017
1h 58mn

Jeunes pianistes français, la relève !

Ils nous ont profondément marqué, ils ont la jeunesse et le talent !

François Moschetta / studio 105 /13 juin 2016, © Jean-René Bonnissent

Générique :
Brahms / Intermezzo N°3 Op. 119

Philippe Cassard Piano

Accord 4761894

▲ Programmation musicale ♫

Sergeï Prokofiev

♪Visions fugitives
François Moschetta, Piano
Studio 105, enregistrement en public, le mardi 13 juin 2017

Alexandre Scriabine

♪Fantaisie en si min op 28
Gabriel Stern, Piano
Document

Robert Schumann

♪Davidsbündlertänze, op 6

Cédric Pescia, Piano
Claves 50-2603

Mozart

♪Final du concert pour piano K 415
Clément Lefebvre, Piano
Quatuor Abegg
Document

Frédéric Chopin

♪Ballade Nº4 en fa mineur op. 52
Jonathan Fournel, Piano
Document

Robert Schumann

♪Variations sur le nom d'Abegg en Fa Maj op 1
Michel Dalberto, Piano
Erato 4509-96963-2

Franz Liszt

♪Concerto N°1 pour piano
Alexandre Kantorow, Piano
Bis 2100

Franz Schubert

♪Sonate en Si bémol Maj op posth D 960
John Gade, Piano
Document

Frédéric Chopin

♪Préludes op. 28
Jean-Paul Gasparian, Piano
Document

Igor Stravinsky

♪Concerto avec instruments à vent et contrebasse, Final
Michel Beroff, Piano
Orchestre de Paris
Seiji Ozawa
EMI, 467155

Alexandre Scriabine

♪Sonate N°4
François Moschetta, Piano
Studio 105, enregistrement en public, le mardi 13 juin 2017

1h 58mn
