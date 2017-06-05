Jeunes pianistes français, la relève !
Ils nous ont profondément marqué, ils ont la jeunesse et le talent !
Jeunes pianistes français, la relève !
Générique :
Brahms / Intermezzo N°3 Op. 119
Philippe Cassard Piano
Accord 4761894
▲ Programmation musicale ♫
Sergeï Prokofiev
♪Visions fugitives
François Moschetta, Piano
Studio 105, enregistrement en public, le mardi 13 juin 2017
Alexandre Scriabine
♪Fantaisie en si min op 28
Gabriel Stern, Piano
Document
Robert Schumann
♪Davidsbündlertänze, op 6
Cédric Pescia, Piano
Claves 50-2603
Mozart
♪Final du concert pour piano K 415
Clément Lefebvre, Piano
Quatuor Abegg
Document
Frédéric Chopin
♪Ballade Nº4 en fa mineur op. 52
Jonathan Fournel, Piano
Document
Robert Schumann
♪Variations sur le nom d'Abegg en Fa Maj op 1
Michel Dalberto, Piano
Erato 4509-96963-2
Franz Liszt
♪Concerto N°1 pour piano
Alexandre Kantorow, Piano
Bis 2100
Franz Schubert
♪Sonate en Si bémol Maj op posth D 960
John Gade, Piano
Document
Frédéric Chopin
♪Préludes op. 28
Jean-Paul Gasparian, Piano
Document
Igor Stravinsky
♪Concerto avec instruments à vent et contrebasse, Final
Michel Beroff, Piano
Orchestre de Paris
Seiji Ozawa
EMI, 467155
Alexandre Scriabine
♪Sonate N°4
François Moschetta, Piano
Studio 105, enregistrement en public, le mardi 13 juin 2017
- Philippe CassardProduction
- Christine AmadoRéalisation
- Jean-René BonnissentCollaboration