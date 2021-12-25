Portraits de famille
Programmation musicale
Par Philippe Cassard
le samedi à 14hMusique classique
Samedi 25 décembre 2021
Cadeaux de Noël !

Exclusif ! Des documents inédits, jamais publiés au disque, et trois pianistes (Kristian Zimerman, Fou Ts'ong, Radu Lupu) saisis sur le vif, au sommet de leur art.

Cadeaux de Noël !
Kristian Zimerman, Fou Ts'ong et Radu Lupu, © Getty / /
L'équipe de l'émission :
