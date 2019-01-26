Dossier Mort de Michel Legrand
Hommage à Michel Legrand - suite
Programmation musicale
Michel Legrand
L'affaire Thomas Crown : The windmills of your mind
Noel Harrison
DECCA
Michel Legrand
Lola : Roland rêve
Danielle Licari
DECCA
Michel Legrand
Les parapluies de Cherbourg : La gare (Guy s'en va)
SONY
Michel Legrand
Les demoiselles de rochefort : les rencontres
UNIVERSAL MUSICExtrait des Grands Entretiens
Michel Legrand
Peau d'âne : Recette pour un cake d'amour
Anne Germain
PLAYTIME RECORDS
Michel Legrand
L'Amérique insolite : les délinquants
UNIVERSAL
Michel Legrand
Vivre sa vie
DECCA
Michel Legrand
Cléo 5 à 7 : Sans toi
Corinne Marchand, voix
DECCA
Michel Legrand
Quand ça balance
Michel Legrand, voix
POLYGRAM
Michel Legrand
La valse des Lilas
Michel Legrand, voix
DECCA
Michel Legrand
Quand on s'aime
Michel Legrand
Nana Mouskouri
DECCA
Michel Legrand
What are you doing the rest of your life ?
Sarah Vaughan, voix
DECCA
Michel Legrand
You must believe in spring
Tony Bennett, voix
Bill Evans, piano
Michel Legrand
Concerto pour violoncelle : la plus que lente
Henri Demarquette, violoncelle
Orchestre philharmonique de Radio France
Mikko Franck, direction
SONY
Gabriel Fauré
Requiem : Pie Jesu
Barbara Bonney, soprano
Philharmonia Orchestra
Direction, Michel Legrand
TELDEC
Michel Legrand
Trois places pour le 26 - Ciné qui chante
Yves Montand, voix
UNIVERSAL MUSIC
Michel Legrand
Soul Dance
Stan Getz, saxophone
Guy Pederson, basse
Gus Wallez, batterie
DECCA
Rediffusion des Grands Entretiens
Le compositeur Michel Legrand évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec le producteur Jean-Baptiste Urbain.
- Jean-Baptiste UrbainProduction
- Thierry JousseProduction