Hommage à Michel Legrand - suite

à réécouter émission Etonnez-moi Benoît Emission spéciale en hommage à Michel Legrand

Programmation musicale

Michel Legrand

L'affaire Thomas Crown : The windmills of your mind

Noel Harrison

DECCA

Michel Legrand

Lola : Roland rêve

Danielle Licari

DECCA

Michel Legrand

Les parapluies de Cherbourg : La gare (Guy s'en va)

SONY

Michel Legrand

Les demoiselles de rochefort : les rencontres

UNIVERSAL MUSICExtrait des Grands Entretiens

Michel Legrand

Peau d'âne : Recette pour un cake d'amour

Anne Germain

PLAYTIME RECORDS

Michel Legrand

L'Amérique insolite : les délinquants

UNIVERSAL

Michel Legrand

Vivre sa vie

DECCA

Michel Legrand

Cléo 5 à 7 : Sans toi

Corinne Marchand, voix

DECCA

Michel Legrand

Quand ça balance

Michel Legrand, voix

POLYGRAM

Michel Legrand

La valse des Lilas

Michel Legrand, voix

DECCA

Michel Legrand

Quand on s'aime

Michel Legrand

Nana Mouskouri

DECCA

Michel Legrand

What are you doing the rest of your life ?

Sarah Vaughan, voix

DECCA

Michel Legrand

You must believe in spring

Tony Bennett, voix

Bill Evans, piano

Michel Legrand

Concerto pour violoncelle : la plus que lente

Henri Demarquette, violoncelle

Orchestre philharmonique de Radio France

Mikko Franck, direction

SONY

Gabriel Fauré

Requiem : Pie Jesu

Barbara Bonney, soprano

Philharmonia Orchestra

Direction, Michel Legrand

TELDEC

Michel Legrand

Trois places pour le 26 - Ciné qui chante

Yves Montand, voix

UNIVERSAL MUSIC

Michel Legrand

Soul Dance

Stan Getz, saxophone

Guy Pederson, basse

Gus Wallez, batterie

DECCA

Rediffusion des Grands Entretiens

Le compositeur Michel Legrand évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec le producteur Jean-Baptiste Urbain.