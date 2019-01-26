Portraits de famille
Programmation musicale
Par Philippe Cassard
le samedi de 14h à 16hMusique classique
Samedi 26 janvier 2019

Dossier Mort de Michel Legrand

1h 58mn

Hommage à Michel Legrand - suite

Michel Legrand, © Getty

Michel Legrand
L'affaire Thomas Crown : The windmills of your mind  
Noel Harrison       
DECCA

Michel Legrand
Lola : Roland rêve
Danielle Licari
DECCA

Michel Legrand
Les parapluies de Cherbourg : La gare (Guy s'en va)         
SONY

Michel Legrand
Les demoiselles de rochefort : les rencontres
UNIVERSAL MUSICExtrait des Grands Entretiens 

Michel Legrand
Peau d'âne : Recette pour un cake d'amour         
Anne Germain
PLAYTIME RECORDS

Michel Legrand
L'Amérique insolite : les délinquants
UNIVERSAL

Michel Legrand
Vivre sa vie
DECCA

Michel Legrand           
Cléo 5 à 7 : Sans toi
Corinne Marchand, voix
DECCA

Michel Legrand
Quand ça balance
Michel Legrand, voix
POLYGRAM

Michel Legrand
La valse des Lilas
Michel Legrand, voix
DECCA

Michel Legrand
Quand on s'aime
Michel Legrand
Nana Mouskouri
DECCA

Michel Legrand
What are you doing the rest of your life ?
Sarah Vaughan, voix
DECCA

Michel Legrand
You must believe in spring
Tony Bennett, voix
Bill Evans, piano

Michel Legrand
Concerto pour violoncelle : la plus que lente
Henri Demarquette, violoncelle
Orchestre philharmonique de Radio France
Mikko Franck, direction
SONY

Gabriel Fauré
Requiem : Pie Jesu
Barbara Bonney, soprano
Philharmonia Orchestra
Direction, Michel Legrand
TELDEC

Michel Legrand
Trois places pour le 26 - Ciné qui chante         
Yves Montand, voix
UNIVERSAL MUSIC

Michel Legrand
Soul Dance
Stan Getz, saxophone
Guy Pederson, basse
Gus Wallez, batterie
DECCA

Rediffusion des Grands Entretiens

Le compositeur  Michel Legrand  évoque son parcours personnel et musical avec le producteur Jean-Baptiste Urbain.

