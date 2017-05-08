Le Quatuor Kitgut joue sur instruments anciens
Quatuor Kitgut :
Amandine Beyer, violon
Naaman Sluchin, violon
Josèphe Cottet, alto
Frédéric Baldassare, violoncelle
Programme musical
Johann Rosenmüller
Sonate à quatre n° 7 en ré mineur
Hyacinthe Jadin
Quatuor à cordes n° 1 en si bémol majeur op. 1 n° 1
I. Largo - Allegro non troppo / II. Adagio / III. Menuet - Trio / IV. Finale
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quatuor à cordes n° 5 en fa majeur K. 158
I. Allegro / II. Andante un poco allegretto / III. Tempo di minuetto
Johann Heinrich Schmelzer
Lamentation sur la mort de Ferdinand III
Franz Schubert
Quatuor à cordes n° 7 en ré majeur D. 94
I. Allegro / II. Andante con moto / III. Menuetto allegretto - Trio / IV. Presto
Henry Purcell
Curtain Tune (Timon of Athens)
Matthew Locke
Curtain Tune (The Tempest)
Au disque
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphonie n° 23 en ré majeur K. 181
I. Allegro spiritoso / II. Andantino grazioso / III. Presto assai
The Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra, dir. Ton Koopman
Erato 2292 45544 2
Franz Schubert
Quell’innocente figlio D. 17 n° 1
Ann Murray, mezzo-soprano / Graham Johnson, piano
Hyperion CDJ 33033
Franz Schubert
Klaglied D. 23
Marie McLaughlin, soprano / Graham Johnson, piano
Hyperion CDJ 33033
Agenda
Quatuors à Bordeaux 2017
Du 9 au 15 juin
Quatuors à Bordeaux
Sur la toile
