Plaisirs du Quatuor
Plaisirs du Quatuor
Par Stéphane Goldet
le samedi de 16h à 18hMusique classique
Samedi 3 juin 2017
1h 58mn

Le Quatuor Kitgut joue sur instruments anciens

Le Quatuor Kitgut (Site officiel)

Quatuor Kitgut :
Amandine Beyer, violon
Naaman Sluchin, violon
Josèphe Cottet, alto
Frédéric Baldassare, violoncelle

Livre d'Or Quatuor Kitgut
Livre d'Or Quatuor Kitgut, © Radio France

Programme musical

Johann Rosenmüller
Sonate à quatre n° 7 en ré mineur

Hyacinthe Jadin
Quatuor à cordes n° 1 en si bémol majeur op. 1 n° 1
I. Largo - Allegro non troppo / II. Adagio / III. Menuet - Trio / IV. Finale

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Quatuor à cordes n° 5 en fa majeur K. 158
I. Allegro / II. Andante un poco allegretto / III. Tempo di minuetto

Johann Heinrich Schmelzer
Lamentation sur la mort de Ferdinand III

Franz Schubert
Quatuor à cordes n° 7 en ré majeur D. 94
I. Allegro / II. Andante con moto / III. Menuetto allegretto - Trio / IV. Presto

Henry Purcell
Curtain Tune (Timon of Athens)
Matthew Locke
Curtain Tune (The Tempest)

Au disque

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Symphonie n° 23 en ré majeur K. 181
I. Allegro spiritoso / II. Andantino grazioso / III. Presto assai
The Amsterdam Baroque Orchestra, dir. Ton Koopman
Erato 2292 45544 2

Franz Schubert
Quell’innocente figlio D. 17 n° 1
Ann Murray, mezzo-soprano / Graham Johnson, piano
Hyperion CDJ 33033

Franz Schubert
Klaglied D. 23
Marie McLaughlin, soprano / Graham Johnson, piano
Hyperion CDJ 33033

Agenda

Quatuors à Bordeaux 2017
Du 9 au 15 juin
Quatuors à Bordeaux

Sur la toile

Le Quatuor Kitgut

Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
1h 58mn
