Vendredi 15 septembre 2017
54 min

Yaron Herman, concert au Festival de Radio France-Occitanie-Montpellier du 26 juillet 2017

Yaron Herman en concert au Domaine d'O à Montpellier.

Yaron Herman, concert au Festival de Radio France-Occitanie-Montpellier du 26 juillet 2017
Bastien Burger, Yaron Herman, Ziv Ravitz, © Julie Mignot

Concert enregistré le 26 juillet 2017 à l'amphithéâtre du Domaine d'O à Montpellier dans le cadre du festival Radio France-Occitanie-Montpellier.

Yaron Herman (piano)
Bastien Burger (contrebasse)
Ziv Ravitz (batterie)

La programmation musicale :
    18:07
    Yaron Herman Trio

    First Dance

    Yaron HermanLABEL : Concert donné le 26 juillet 2017 à 22h00 à l'Amphithéâtre du Domaine d'O à Montpellier
    First Dance
    18:17
    Yaron Herman Trio

    Legs To Run

    Yaron HermanLABEL : Concert donné le 26 juillet 2017 à 22h00 à l'Amphithéâtre du Domaine d'O à Montpellier
    Legs To Run
    18:24
    Yaron Herman Trio

    Phoenix

    Yaron HermanLABEL : Concert donné le 26 juillet 2017 à 22h00 à l'Amphithéâtre du Domaine d'O à Montpellier
    Phoenix
    18:34
    Yaron Herman Trio

    Heart Shaped Box

    Kurt CobainLABEL : Concert donné le 26 juillet 2017 à 22h00 à l'Amphithéâtre du Domaine d'O à Montpellier
    Heart Shaped Box
    18:40
    Yaron Herman Trio

    La Confusion Sexuelle des Papillons

    Emile ParisienLABEL : Concert donné le 26 juillet 2017 à 22h00 à l'Amphithéâtre du Domaine d'O à Montpellier
    La Confusion Sexuelle des Papillons
