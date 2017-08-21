Magazine
Vendredi 15 septembre 2017
Yaron Herman, concert au Festival de Radio France-Occitanie-Montpellier du 26 juillet 2017
Yaron Herman en concert au Domaine d'O à Montpellier.
Concert enregistré le 26 juillet 2017 à l'amphithéâtre du Domaine d'O à Montpellier dans le cadre du festival Radio France-Occitanie-Montpellier.
Yaron Herman (piano)
Bastien Burger (contrebasse)
Ziv Ravitz (batterie)
La programmation musicale :
18:07
Yaron Herman Trio
First DanceYaron HermanLABEL : Concert donné le 26 juillet 2017 à 22h00 à l'Amphithéâtre du Domaine d'O à Montpellier
18:17
Yaron Herman Trio
Legs To RunYaron HermanLABEL : Concert donné le 26 juillet 2017 à 22h00 à l'Amphithéâtre du Domaine d'O à Montpellier
18:24
Yaron Herman Trio
PhoenixYaron HermanLABEL : Concert donné le 26 juillet 2017 à 22h00 à l'Amphithéâtre du Domaine d'O à Montpellier
18:34
Yaron Herman Trio
Heart Shaped BoxKurt CobainLABEL : Concert donné le 26 juillet 2017 à 22h00 à l'Amphithéâtre du Domaine d'O à Montpellier
18:40
Yaron Herman Trio
La Confusion Sexuelle des PapillonsEmile ParisienLABEL : Concert donné le 26 juillet 2017 à 22h00 à l'Amphithéâtre du Domaine d'O à Montpellier
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Alex DutilhProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration
