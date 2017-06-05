L'actualité du jazz : le palmarès jazz des Grammy Awards 2017

Lifetime Achievement Award

Ahmad Jamal et Nina Simone se sont vu récompensés de la plus haute distinction des Grammy Awards pour l'ensemble de leur carrière

Meilleur album de jazz vocal :

"Take Me to the Alley" de Gregory Porter paru chez Blue Note

Meilleur album de jazz instrumental :

"Country for Old Men" de John Scofield paru chez Impulse !

Meilleur album de grand ensemble :

"Presidential Suite : Eight Variations on Freedom" de Ted Nash Big Band paru chez Motema Music

Meilleur album de latin jazz

"Tribute to Irakere : Live in Marciac" de Chucho Valdés paru chez Jazz Village

Meilleur album instrumental contemporain

"Culcha Vulcha" des Snarky Puppy paru chez GroundUP Music

Meilleure improvisation jazz solo

“I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” de John Scofield en solo de l'album "Country for Old Men" paru chez Impulse !

Meilleure composition instrumentale

Spoken at Midnight de Ted Nash (Ted Nash Big Band) de l'album "Presidential Suite : Eight Variations on Freedom" paru chez Motema Music

Meilleur arrangement instrument et voix

Flintstones de Jacob Collier, arrangeur Jacob Collier de l'album "In My Room" paru chez Membran

Meilleur instrumental ou a capella

You And I de Jacob Collier, arrangeur Jacob Collier de l'album "In My Room" paru chez Membran

Meilleure bande son pour un média visuel

Miles Ahead (Miles Davis and Various Artists) paru chez Columbia/Legacy

Meilleur album pop vocal

" Blackstar" de David Bowie, featuring the Donny McCaslin Quartet a remporté des awards dans cinq catégories

La liste des cinq nominés dans chaque catégorie : sur le site de JazzTimes

Programmation musicale

Ahmad Jamal « At the Pershing »

Poinciana (Simon, Bernier)

Chess 600049

Nina Simone « Forever Young, Gifted and Black »

Mississippi Goddam (Nina Simone)

RCA 82876 74413 2

Snarky Puppy « Cucha Vulcha »

Semente (Michael League)

Gound Up 602547851222

John Scofield « Country For Old Men »

I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry (Hank Williams)

Impulse 00602557085648

Gregory Porter « Take Me To The Alley »

Take Me To The Alley (Gregory Porter)

Blue Note 0602547857330

Ted Nash « Presidential Suite : 8 Variations on Freedom »

Spoken at Midnight (Ted Nash)

Motéma 203

Chucho Valdés « Tribute to Irakere : Live in Marciac »

Congadanza (Chucho Valdés)

Jazz Village 570095