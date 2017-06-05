Open jazz
Magazine
Open jazz
Par Alex Dutilh
du lundi au vendredi de 18h à 19hJazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 29 juin 2017
58 min

L'actualité du jazz : le palmarès jazz des Grammy Awards 2017

Les lauréats jazz des Grammy Awards 2017.

L'actualité du jazz : le palmarès jazz des Grammy Awards 2017
59ème Grammy Awards

Lifetime Achievement Award

  • Ahmad Jamal et Nina Simone se sont vu récompensés de la plus haute distinction des Grammy Awards pour l'ensemble de leur carrière

Meilleur album de jazz vocal :

  • "Take Me to the Alley" de Gregory Porter paru chez Blue Note

Meilleur album de jazz instrumental :

  • "Country for Old Men" de John Scofield paru chez Impulse !

Meilleur album de grand ensemble :

  • "Presidential Suite : Eight Variations on Freedom" de Ted Nash Big Band paru chez Motema Music

Meilleur album de latin jazz

  • "Tribute to Irakere : Live in Marciac" de Chucho Valdés paru chez Jazz Village

Meilleur album instrumental contemporain

  • "Culcha Vulcha" des Snarky Puppy paru chez GroundUP Music

Meilleure improvisation jazz solo

  • “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” de John Scofield en solo de l'album "Country for Old Men" paru chez Impulse !

Meilleure composition instrumentale

  • Spoken at Midnight de Ted Nash (Ted Nash Big Band) de l'album "Presidential Suite : Eight Variations on Freedom" paru chez Motema Music

Meilleur arrangement instrument et voix

  • Flintstones de Jacob Collier, arrangeur Jacob Collier de l'album "In My Room" paru chez Membran

Meilleur instrumental ou a capella

  • You And I de Jacob Collier, arrangeur Jacob Collier de l'album "In My Room" paru chez Membran

Meilleure bande son pour un média visuel

  • Miles Ahead (Miles Davis and Various Artists) paru chez Columbia/Legacy

Meilleur album pop vocal

  • " Blackstar" de David Bowie, featuring the Donny McCaslin Quartet a remporté des awards dans cinq catégories

La liste des cinq nominés dans chaque catégorie : sur le site de JazzTimes

Entendus dans Open Jazz

Les éditions précédentes

Programmation musicale

Ahmad Jamal « At the Pershing »
Poinciana (Simon, Bernier)
Chess 600049

« At the Pershing »
« At the Pershing »

Nina Simone « Forever Young, Gifted and Black »
Mississippi Goddam (Nina Simone)
RCA 82876 74413 2

« Forever Young, Gifted and Black »
« Forever Young, Gifted and Black »

Snarky Puppy « Cucha Vulcha »
Semente (Michael League)
Gound Up 602547851222

« Cucha Vulcha »
« Cucha Vulcha »

John Scofield « Country For Old Men »
I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry (Hank Williams)
Impulse 00602557085648

« Country For Old Men »
« Country For Old Men »

Gregory Porter « Take Me To The Alley »
Take Me To The Alley (Gregory Porter)
Blue Note 0602547857330

« Take Me To The Alley »
« Take Me To The Alley »

Ted Nash « Presidential Suite : 8 Variations on Freedom »
Spoken at Midnight (Ted Nash)
Motéma 203

« Presidential Suite : 8 Variations on Freedom »
« Presidential Suite : 8 Variations on Freedom »

Chucho Valdés « Tribute to Irakere : Live in Marciac »
Congadanza (Chucho Valdés)
Jazz Village 570095

« Tribute to Irakere : Live in Marciac »
« Tribute to Irakere : Live in Marciac »
L'équipe de l'émission :
Mots clés :
émission précédente
mercredi 28 juin 2017
58 min
L'actualité du jazz : SFJazz Center, une institution visionnaire
émission suivante
vendredi 30 juin 2017
58 min
L'actualité du jazz : en direct de Montréal, l'ouverture du 38ème Festival International de Jazz