L'actualité du jazz : le palmarès jazz des Grammy Awards 2017
Les lauréats jazz des Grammy Awards 2017.
Lifetime Achievement Award
- Ahmad Jamal et Nina Simone se sont vu récompensés de la plus haute distinction des Grammy Awards pour l'ensemble de leur carrière
Meilleur album de jazz vocal :
- "Take Me to the Alley" de Gregory Porter paru chez Blue Note
Meilleur album de jazz instrumental :
- "Country for Old Men" de John Scofield paru chez Impulse !
Meilleur album de grand ensemble :
- "Presidential Suite : Eight Variations on Freedom" de Ted Nash Big Band paru chez Motema Music
Meilleur album de latin jazz
- "Tribute to Irakere : Live in Marciac" de Chucho Valdés paru chez Jazz Village
Meilleur album instrumental contemporain
- "Culcha Vulcha" des Snarky Puppy paru chez GroundUP Music
Meilleure improvisation jazz solo
- “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” de John Scofield en solo de l'album "Country for Old Men" paru chez Impulse !
Meilleure composition instrumentale
- Spoken at Midnight de Ted Nash (Ted Nash Big Band) de l'album "Presidential Suite : Eight Variations on Freedom" paru chez Motema Music
Meilleur arrangement instrument et voix
- Flintstones de Jacob Collier, arrangeur Jacob Collier de l'album "In My Room" paru chez Membran
Meilleur instrumental ou a capella
- You And I de Jacob Collier, arrangeur Jacob Collier de l'album "In My Room" paru chez Membran
Meilleure bande son pour un média visuel
- Miles Ahead (Miles Davis and Various Artists) paru chez Columbia/Legacy
Meilleur album pop vocal
- " Blackstar" de David Bowie, featuring the Donny McCaslin Quartet a remporté des awards dans cinq catégories
La liste des cinq nominés dans chaque catégorie : sur le site de JazzTimes
Entendus dans Open Jazz
Les éditions précédentes
Programmation musicale
Ahmad Jamal « At the Pershing »
Poinciana (Simon, Bernier)
Chess 600049
Nina Simone « Forever Young, Gifted and Black »
Mississippi Goddam (Nina Simone)
RCA 82876 74413 2
Snarky Puppy « Cucha Vulcha »
Semente (Michael League)
Gound Up 602547851222
John Scofield « Country For Old Men »
I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry (Hank Williams)
Impulse 00602557085648
Gregory Porter « Take Me To The Alley »
Take Me To The Alley (Gregory Porter)
Blue Note 0602547857330
Ted Nash « Presidential Suite : 8 Variations on Freedom »
Spoken at Midnight (Ted Nash)
Motéma 203
Chucho Valdés « Tribute to Irakere : Live in Marciac »
Congadanza (Chucho Valdés)
Jazz Village 570095
- Alex DutilhProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration