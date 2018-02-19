Open jazz
Vendredi 16 mars 2018
54 min

L'actualité du jazz : en public et en direct du Salon du livre

Les livres amoureux du jazz avec Patrice Blanc-Francard, Christine Dualé et Stéphane Koechlin.

L'actualité du jazz : en public et en direct du Salon du livre
Bessie Smith, Langston Hughes, Dictionnaire amoureux du jazz

Au sommaire aujourd'hui

  • En direct du Salon du Livre à Paris, en partenariat avec Radio France
  • Rendez-vous Hall 1 studio F09
Invités :

  • Stéphane Koechlin pour "Bessie Smith" aux éditions Castor Astral

Programmation musicale

Gil Evans « New Bottle, Old Wine »
St. Louis Blues (W.C. Handy)
World Pacific 1246

Gil Mellé « The Blue Note Years »
Under Capricorn (Gil Mellé)
Fresh Sound 876

Robert Johnson « King Of The Delta Blues Singers »
Hell Hound On My Trail (Robert Johnson)
Columbia   88697847832-08

Ornette Coleman « Beauty Is A Rare Thing »
Just For You (Ornette Coleman)
Atlantic R2 714102

Quincy Jones « Rhapsodies in Black »
The Negro Speaks of Rivers (Langston  Hughes)
Rhino R2   79874

Duke Ellington  « Rhapsodies in Black »
 East St. Louis Toodle-O (Duke Ellington, Bubber Miley)
 Rhino R2   79874   

Branford Marsalis « Rhapsodies in Black »
The Weary Blues (Langston Hughes)
Rhino R2  79874

Wynton Marsalis « Unforgivable Blackness »
Weary Blues (Artie Matthews)
Blue Note 8641952

Bessie Smith « The Complete Recordings, Vol 3 »
Back Water Blues (Bessie Smith)
Columbia 88725403102-5&6

Bessie Smith « The Complete Recordings, Vol 4 »
Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out (Ida Cox)
Columbia 88725403102-7&8

Bessie Smith « The Complete Recordings, Vol 4 »
Do Your Duty (W. Wilson)
Columbia 88725403102-9&10

Christian Scott  « Diaspora »
Our Lady of New Orleans (Herreast Harrison)
Ropeadope 365

Sonny Stitt « Milestones Of A Jazz Legend »
O Sole Mio (Capurro, di Capua)
The Intense Media 600422

