L'actualité du jazz : en public et en direct du Salon du livre
Les livres amoureux du jazz avec Patrice Blanc-Francard, Christine Dualé et Stéphane Koechlin.
Au sommaire aujourd'hui
- En direct du Salon du Livre à Paris, en partenariat avec Radio France
- Rendez-vous Hall 1 studio F09
Invités :
- Christine Dualé pour "Langston Hughes" aux éditions l'Harmattan
- Stéphane Koechlin pour "Bessie Smith" aux éditions Castor Astral
- Patrice Blanc-Francard pour "Dictionnaire amoureux du jazz" aux éditions Plon
Programmation musicale
Gil Evans « New Bottle, Old Wine »
St. Louis Blues (W.C. Handy)
World Pacific 1246
Gil Mellé « The Blue Note Years »
Under Capricorn (Gil Mellé)
Fresh Sound 876
Robert Johnson « King Of The Delta Blues Singers »
Hell Hound On My Trail (Robert Johnson)
Columbia 88697847832-08
Ornette Coleman « Beauty Is A Rare Thing »
Just For You (Ornette Coleman)
Atlantic R2 714102
Quincy Jones « Rhapsodies in Black »
The Negro Speaks of Rivers (Langston Hughes)
Rhino R2 79874
Duke Ellington « Rhapsodies in Black »
East St. Louis Toodle-O (Duke Ellington, Bubber Miley)
Rhino R2 79874
Branford Marsalis « Rhapsodies in Black »
The Weary Blues (Langston Hughes)
Rhino R2 79874
Wynton Marsalis « Unforgivable Blackness »
Weary Blues (Artie Matthews)
Blue Note 8641952
Bessie Smith « The Complete Recordings, Vol 3 »
Back Water Blues (Bessie Smith)
Columbia 88725403102-5&6
Bessie Smith « The Complete Recordings, Vol 4 »
Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out (Ida Cox)
Columbia 88725403102-7&8
Bessie Smith « The Complete Recordings, Vol 4 »
Do Your Duty (W. Wilson)
Columbia 88725403102-9&10
Christian Scott « Diaspora »
Our Lady of New Orleans (Herreast Harrison)
Ropeadope 365
Sonny Stitt « Milestones Of A Jazz Legend »
O Sole Mio (Capurro, di Capua)
The Intense Media 600422
- Alex DutilhProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
- Valentin CarpentierCollaboration