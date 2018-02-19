L'actualité du jazz : en public et en direct du Salon du livre

Au sommaire aujourd'hui

En direct du Salon du Livre à Paris, en partenariat avec Radio France

à Paris, en partenariat avec Radio France Rendez-vous Hall 1 studio F09

Invités :

Christine Dualé pour "Langston Hughes" aux éditions l'Harmattan

Stéphane Koechlin pour "Bessie Smith" aux éditions Castor Astral

Patrice Blanc-Francard pour "Dictionnaire amoureux du jazz" aux éditions Plon

Programmation musicale

Gil Evans « New Bottle, Old Wine »

St. Louis Blues (W.C. Handy)

World Pacific 1246

Gil Mellé « The Blue Note Years »

Under Capricorn (Gil Mellé)

Fresh Sound 876

Robert Johnson « King Of The Delta Blues Singers »

Hell Hound On My Trail (Robert Johnson)

Columbia 88697847832-08

Ornette Coleman « Beauty Is A Rare Thing »

Just For You (Ornette Coleman)

Atlantic R2 714102

Quincy Jones « Rhapsodies in Black »

The Negro Speaks of Rivers (Langston Hughes)

Rhino R2 79874

Duke Ellington « Rhapsodies in Black »

East St. Louis Toodle-O (Duke Ellington, Bubber Miley)

Rhino R2 79874

Branford Marsalis « Rhapsodies in Black »

The Weary Blues (Langston Hughes)

Rhino R2 79874

Wynton Marsalis « Unforgivable Blackness »

Weary Blues (Artie Matthews)

Blue Note 8641952

Bessie Smith « The Complete Recordings, Vol 3 »

Back Water Blues (Bessie Smith)

Columbia 88725403102-5&6

Bessie Smith « The Complete Recordings, Vol 4 »

Nobody Knows You When You're Down and Out (Ida Cox)

Columbia 88725403102-7&8

Bessie Smith « The Complete Recordings, Vol 4 »

Do Your Duty (W. Wilson)

Columbia 88725403102-9&10

Christian Scott « Diaspora »

Our Lady of New Orleans (Herreast Harrison)

Ropeadope 365

Sonny Stitt « Milestones Of A Jazz Legend »

O Sole Mio (Capurro, di Capua)

The Intense Media 600422