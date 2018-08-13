Open jazz
Open jazz
Par Alex Dutilh
du lundi au vendredi de 18h05 à 19hJazz
Mardi 4 septembre 2018
54 min

L'actualité du jazz : En public du festival Jazz à la Villette avec Christian Scott

En public et en direct de Jazz à la Villette à Paris.

L'actualité du jazz : En public du festival Jazz à la Villette avec Christian Scott
Jazz à la Villette 2018

Au sommaire aujourd'hui

Invités :

  • Christian Scott, trompettiste, compositeur
  • Vincent Anglade (co-programmateur de Jazz à la Villette)
  • Franck Picard (co-programmateur de Jazz à la Villette)

Programmation musicale

Sons of Kemet « Your Queen Is AReptile »
My Queen is Albertina Sisulu (Shabaka Hutchings)
Impulse 00602567364351

Kenny Garrett « Do Your Dance ! »
Calypso Chant (Kenny Garrett)
Mack Avenue 1098

Rhoda Scott « We Free Queens  »
We Free Queens (Lisa Cat-Berro)
Sunset 023

Ezra Collective « Juan Pablo : The Philosopher »
Space is the Place (Sun Ra)
Enter the Jungle

Szun Waves « New Hymn to Freedom »
Temple (L. Abbott, L. Pike, J. Wyllie)
Leaf BAY111

Louis Armstrong « Sparks, Nevada, 1964 »
Indiana (James F. Hanley)
Dot Time 8011

Christian Scott « Rewind That »
Rewind That (Christian Scott)
Concord 0013431224426

Christian Scott « The Emancipation Procrastination »
Ruler Rebel  (Christian Scott)
Ropeadope 380

Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
