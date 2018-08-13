Magazine
Open jazz
Par Alex Dutilh
du lundi au vendredi de 18h05 à 19hJazz
Mardi 4 septembre 2018
L'actualité du jazz : En public du festival Jazz à la Villette avec Christian Scott
En public et en direct de Jazz à la Villette à Paris.
Au sommaire aujourd'hui
- En direct de Jazz à la Villette 2018 à Paris
Invités :
- Christian Scott, trompettiste, compositeur
- Vincent Anglade (co-programmateur de Jazz à la Villette)
- Franck Picard (co-programmateur de Jazz à la Villette)
Programmation musicale
Sons of Kemet « Your Queen Is AReptile »
My Queen is Albertina Sisulu (Shabaka Hutchings)
Impulse 00602567364351
Kenny Garrett « Do Your Dance ! »
Calypso Chant (Kenny Garrett)
Mack Avenue 1098
Rhoda Scott « We Free Queens »
We Free Queens (Lisa Cat-Berro)
Sunset 023
Ezra Collective « Juan Pablo : The Philosopher »
Space is the Place (Sun Ra)
Enter the Jungle
Szun Waves « New Hymn to Freedom »
Temple (L. Abbott, L. Pike, J. Wyllie)
Leaf BAY111
Louis Armstrong « Sparks, Nevada, 1964 »
Indiana (James F. Hanley)
Dot Time 8011
Christian Scott « Rewind That »
Rewind That (Christian Scott)
Concord 0013431224426
Christian Scott « The Emancipation Procrastination »
Ruler Rebel (Christian Scott)
Ropeadope 380
Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
- Alex DutilhProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration
émission précédentelundi 3 septembre 2018
émission suivantemercredi 5 septembre 2018