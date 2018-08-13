L'actualité du jazz : En public du festival Jazz à la Villette avec Christian Scott

Au sommaire aujourd'hui

En direct de Jazz à la Villette 2018 à Paris

Invités :

Christian Scott , trompettiste, compositeur

, trompettiste, compositeur Vincent Anglade (co-programmateur de Jazz à la Villette)

(co-programmateur de Jazz à la Villette) Franck Picard (co-programmateur de Jazz à la Villette)

Programmation musicale

Sons of Kemet « Your Queen Is AReptile »

My Queen is Albertina Sisulu (Shabaka Hutchings)

Impulse 00602567364351

Kenny Garrett « Do Your Dance ! »

Calypso Chant (Kenny Garrett)

Mack Avenue 1098

Rhoda Scott « We Free Queens »

We Free Queens (Lisa Cat-Berro)

Sunset 023

Ezra Collective « Juan Pablo : The Philosopher »

Space is the Place (Sun Ra)

Enter the Jungle

Szun Waves « New Hymn to Freedom »

Temple (L. Abbott, L. Pike, J. Wyllie)

Leaf BAY111

Louis Armstrong « Sparks, Nevada, 1964 »

Indiana (James F. Hanley)

Dot Time 8011

Christian Scott « Rewind That »

Rewind That (Christian Scott)

Concord 0013431224426

Christian Scott « The Emancipation Procrastination »

Ruler Rebel (Christian Scott)

Ropeadope 380