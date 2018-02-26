L'actualité du jazz : Days of Wine and Roses, en public à la Cité du Vin à Bordeaux
En direct de la Cité du Vin à Bordeaux avec Thomas Duroux (Hear Palmer) et Dominique Renard (Saint-Emilion Jazz Festival).
Au sommaire aujourd'hui
- En public et en direct de la Cité du Vin à Bordeaux à l’occasion de l’exposition « Le Vin et la Musique, accords et désaccords (XVIe- XIXe siècle) »
Invités :
- Thomas Duroux, œnologue du Château Palmer (Margaux), programmateur du rendez-vous annuel « Hear Palmer » qui a lieu cette année le 30 mars
- Dominique Renard, président du Saint-Emilion Jazz Festival
Programmation musicale
Frank Sinatra « Days of Wine and Roses, Moon River »
Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)
Reprise 244003
Charles Lloyd « Discovery »
Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)
CBS 62 866
Dizzy Gillespie « The Verve/Philips Small Group Sessions »
Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)
Mosaic B0007090-02/5
Oscar Peterson « We Get Requests »
Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)
Verve 810 047-2
Bill Evans, Tony Bennett The Tony Bennett, Bill Evans Album »
Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)
Fantasy 0888072301771
Ben Webster « The Jeep is Jumping »
Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)
Black Lion 760147
Phil Woods, Irio de Paula « Encontro (on Jobim) »
Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)
Philology W 301.2
Quincy Jones, Roland Kirk « The Complete Mercury Recordings »
Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)
Mercury 846638-2
Lambert, Hendricks, Bavan « Havin' A Ball at The Village Gate »
Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)
RCA LSP-2891
Mark Turner « In This World »
Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)
Warner 9362-47074-2
Bill Frisell « Is That You ? »
Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)
Nonesuch 7559-60956-2
Hervé Sellin « Claude Debussy, Jazz Impressions »
Le petit nègre (Claude Debussy)
Music Square Indésens 107
- Alex DutilhProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration