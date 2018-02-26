L'actualité du jazz : Days of Wine and Roses, en public à la Cité du Vin à Bordeaux

Au sommaire aujourd'hui

En public et en direct de la Cité du Vin à Bordeaux à l’occasion de l’exposition « Le Vin et la Musique, accords et désaccords (XVIe- XIXe siècle) »

Invités :

Thomas Duroux , œnologue du Château Palmer (Margaux), programmateur du rendez-vous annuel « Hear Palmer » qui a lieu cette année le 30 mars

Dominique Renard, président du Saint-Emilion Jazz Festival

Programmation musicale

Frank Sinatra « Days of Wine and Roses, Moon River »

Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)

Reprise 244003

Charles Lloyd « Discovery »

Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)

CBS 62 866

Dizzy Gillespie « The Verve/Philips Small Group Sessions »

Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)

Mosaic B0007090-02/5

Oscar Peterson « We Get Requests »

Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)

Verve 810 047-2

Bill Evans, Tony Bennett The Tony Bennett, Bill Evans Album »

Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)

Fantasy 0888072301771

Ben Webster « The Jeep is Jumping »

Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)

Black Lion 760147

Phil Woods, Irio de Paula « Encontro (on Jobim) »

Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)

Philology W 301.2

Quincy Jones, Roland Kirk « The Complete Mercury Recordings »

Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)

Mercury 846638-2

Lambert, Hendricks, Bavan « Havin' A Ball at The Village Gate »

Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)

RCA LSP-2891

Mark Turner « In This World »

Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)

Warner 9362-47074-2

Bill Frisell « Is That You ? »

Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)

Nonesuch 7559-60956-2

Hervé Sellin « Claude Debussy, Jazz Impressions »

Le petit nègre (Claude Debussy)

Music Square Indésens 107