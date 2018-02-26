Open jazz
Vendredi 23 mars 2018
54 min

L'actualité du jazz : Days of Wine and Roses, en public à la Cité du Vin à Bordeaux

En direct de la Cité du Vin à Bordeaux avec Thomas Duroux (Hear Palmer) et Dominique Renard (Saint-Emilion Jazz Festival).

La Cité du Vin, Bordeaux, © ANAKA

Au sommaire aujourd'hui

Invités :

  • Thomas Duroux, œnologue du Château Palmer (Margaux), programmateur du rendez-vous annuel « Hear Palmer » qui a lieu cette année le 30 mars
  • Dominique Renard, président du Saint-Emilion Jazz Festival

Programmation musicale

Frank Sinatra « Days of Wine and Roses, Moon River »
Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)
Reprise 244003

Charles Lloyd « Discovery »
Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)
CBS 62 866

Dizzy Gillespie « The Verve/Philips Small Group Sessions »
Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)
Mosaic B0007090-02/5

Oscar Peterson « We Get Requests »
Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)
Verve 810 047-2

Bill Evans, Tony Bennett The Tony Bennett, Bill Evans Album »
Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)
Fantasy   0888072301771

Ben Webster  « The Jeep is Jumping »
Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)
Black Lion 760147

Phil Woods, Irio de Paula  « Encontro (on Jobim) »
Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)
Philology W   301.2

Quincy Jones, Roland Kirk  « The Complete Mercury Recordings »
Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)
Mercury  846638-2

Lambert, Hendricks, Bavan « Havin' A Ball at The Village Gate »
Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)
RCA LSP-2891

Mark Turner  « In This World »
Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)
Warner   9362-47074-2

Bill Frisell   « Is That You ? »
Days of Wine and Roses (H. Mancini, J. Mercer)
Nonesuch   7559-60956-2

Hervé Sellin  « Claude Debussy, Jazz Impressions »
Le petit nègre (Claude Debussy)
Music Square Indésens 107

« Claude Debussy, Jazz Impressions »
