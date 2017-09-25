Christian Sands, concert en direct du Tourcoing Jazz Festival

Au sommaire aujourd'hui

Christian Sands, concert en direct de Tourcoing

Invités :

Christian Sands, pianiste Patrick Dréhan, co-directeur artistique du Tourcoing Jazz Festival

Jazz au Trésor article Jazz au Trésor : Cal Tjader - Milestones Of A Legend

3 invitations pour 2 à gagner pour le concert de Macha Gharibian samedi 21 octobre à 17h au Magic Mirrors à Tourcoing (59) dans le cadre du Tourcoing Jazz Festival. Cliquez sur " contactez-nous " et laissez vos nom et prénom. 1 invitation pour 2 pour les 3 premiers mails.

, © Anna-Webber

Christian Sands Trio

Christian Sands (piano)

Eric Wheeler (contrebasse)

Jerome Jennings (batterie)

en savoir plus événement Tourcoing Jazz Festival Planètes - 31e édition

Programmation musicale

Christian Sands «Reach »

Freefall (Christian Sands)

Mack Avenue 1117

Billy Taylor « It's A Matter of Pride »

Picture This (Billy Taylo)

GRP 97562

Macha Gharibian « Trans Extended »

Saskachewan (Macha Gharibian)

Jazz Village 570132

Esther Philips « Alone again naturally »

Use me (Bill Withers)

Reel Music 66748-78004-2

Christian McBride Trio « Live at the Village Vanguard »

Car wash (Norman Whitfield)

Mack Avenue

Bud Powell « The scene changes/The amazing Bud Powell Vol. 5 »

Duid deed (Bud Powell)

Blue Note BST 84 009

Donald Byrd Quintet « Parisian Thoroughfare / Jazz in Paris »

Parisian thoroughfare (Donald Byrd)

Emarcy Records 833995-2

Ulysses Owens Jr « Onward and upward (extrait) »

Human nature

Clef Records