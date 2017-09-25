Christian Sands, concert en direct du Tourcoing Jazz Festival
Concert présenté par Alex Dutilh & Nathalie Piolé. PAS DE REECOUTE POUR CE CONCERT.
Au sommaire aujourd'hui
- Christian Sands, concert en direct de Tourcoing
Invités :
Christian Sands, pianiste
Patrick Dréhan, co-directeur artistique du Tourcoing Jazz Festival
Christian Sands Trio
Christian Sands (piano)
Eric Wheeler (contrebasse)
Jerome Jennings (batterie)
Programmation musicale
Christian Sands «Reach »
Freefall (Christian Sands)
Mack Avenue 1117
Billy Taylor « It's A Matter of Pride »
Picture This (Billy Taylo)
GRP 97562
Macha Gharibian « Trans Extended »
Saskachewan (Macha Gharibian)
Jazz Village 570132
...
Esther Philips « Alone again naturally »
Use me (Bill Withers)
Reel Music 66748-78004-2
Christian McBride Trio « Live at the Village Vanguard »
Car wash (Norman Whitfield)
Mack Avenue
Bud Powell « The scene changes/The amazing Bud Powell Vol. 5 »
Duid deed (Bud Powell)
Blue Note BST 84 009
Donald Byrd Quintet « Parisian Thoroughfare / Jazz in Paris »
Parisian thoroughfare (Donald Byrd)
Emarcy Records 833995-2
Ulysses Owens Jr « Onward and upward (extrait) »
Human nature
Clef Records
