Mercredi 18 octobre 2017
1h 55mn

Christian Sands, concert en direct du Tourcoing Jazz Festival

Concert présenté par Alex Dutilh & Nathalie Piolé. PAS DE REECOUTE POUR CE CONCERT.

Christian Sands, concert en direct du Tourcoing Jazz Festival
visuel Tourcoing Jazz Festival 2017

Au sommaire aujourd'hui

  • Christian Sands, concert en direct de Tourcoing

Invités :

Christian Sands, pianiste

Patrick Dréhan, co-directeur artistique du Tourcoing Jazz Festival

Christian Sands
Christian Sands, © Anna-Webber

Christian Sands Trio

Christian Sands (piano)
Eric Wheeler (contrebasse)
Jerome Jennings (batterie)

Programmation musicale

Christian Sands «Reach »
Freefall (Christian Sands)
Mack Avenue 1117

Billy Taylor « It's A Matter of Pride »
Picture This (Billy Taylo)
GRP 97562

Macha Gharibian « Trans Extended »
Saskachewan (Macha Gharibian)
Jazz Village 570132

...

Esther Philips « Alone again naturally »
Use me (Bill Withers)
Reel Music 66748-78004-2

Christian McBride Trio « Live at the Village Vanguard »
Car wash (Norman Whitfield)
Mack Avenue

Bud Powell « The scene changes/The amazing Bud Powell Vol. 5 »
Duid deed (Bud Powell)
Blue Note BST 84 009

Donald Byrd Quintet « Parisian Thoroughfare / Jazz in Paris »
Parisian thoroughfare (Donald Byrd)
Emarcy Records 833995-2

Ulysses Owens Jr « Onward and upward (extrait) »
Human nature
Clef Records

