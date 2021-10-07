Magazine
Jeudi 7 octobre 2021
Pas de diffusion à cette date en raison d'un mouvement social.
En raison d'un appel à la grève illimitée de la CGT Radio France, inquiète pour les métiers de la radio dans le cadre d'une expérimentation lancée par la direction, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l'intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.
La programmation musicale :
- Hermon Mehari & Alessandro Lanzoni
SavannahAlessandro Lanzoni. : compositeur, Hermon Mehari (trompette), Alessandro Lanzoni (piano)Album Arc Fiction Label Mirr (721577) Année 2021
- Hermon Mehari & Alessandro Lanzoni
Donna LeeMiles Davis. : compositeur, Hermon Mehari (trompette), Alessandro Lanzoni (piano)Album Arc Fiction Label Mirr (721577) Année 2021
- Hermon Mehari & Alessandro Lanzoni
PenombraAlessandro Lanzoni. : compositeur, Hermon Mehari. : compositeur, Hermon Mehari (trompette), Alessandro Lanzoni (piano)Album Arc Fiction Label Mirr (721577) Année 2021
- Will Vinson
It's Alright With MeCole Porter. : compositeur, Will Vinson (saxophone alto), Gilad Hekselman (guitare électrique), Antonio Sanchez (batterie, percussions)Album It's Alright With Three Label Criss Cross Jazz (1399CD) Année 2018
- Arv Garrison
Midnight at Minton'sHoward McGhee. : compositeur, Howard McGhee (trompette), Teddy Edwards (saxophone ténor), Arv Garrison (guitare électrique), Dodo Marmarosa (piano), Bob Kesterson (contrebasse), Roy Porter (batterie)Album The Unkwnown Arv Garrison : Wizard of the Six String Label Fresh Sound (FSRCD1104) Année 2021
- Richard Galliano
LibertangoAstor Piazzolla. : compositeur, Richard Galliano (accordéon), Jean-François Jenny-Clark (contrebasse), Daniel Humair (batterie)Album Concerts Inédits Label Dreyfus (DRFS FDM 36606-2) Année 1996
- By the Sket
AssouadAlima Hamel. : compositeur, Vincent Ferrand. : compositeur, Alima Hamel (voix), Vincent Ferrand (contrebasse)
- Umlaut Big Band
Hamilton Terrace : KoolMary Lou Williams. : compositeur, Pierre-Antoine Badaroux (saxophone alto, direction), Antonin-Tri Hoang (saxophone alto, clarinette), Pierre Borel (saxophone ténor, clarinette), Geoffroy Gesser (saxophone ténor, clarinettes), Benjamin Dousteyssier (saxophone baryton, saxophone alto, saxophone basse), Brice Pichard (trompette), Pauline Leblond (trompette), Gabriel Levasseur (trompette), Emil Strandberg (trompette), Michaël Ballue (trombone), Alexis Persigan (trombone), Robinson Khoury (trombone), Judith Wekstein (trombone basse), Matthieu Naulleau (piano), Romain Vuillemin (guitare, banjo), Sébastien Beliah (contrebasse), Antonin Gerbal (batterie)Album Mary's Ideas Label Umlaut Records (UMFRCD3435) Année 2021
- Lisa Ekdahl
Wish You Were GayBilly Eilish. : compositeur, Lisa Ekdahl (voix), Milton Öhrström (piano), Anreas Nordell (contrebasse), Mathias Blomdahl (guitare), Ola Winkler (batterie), Per Texas Johansson (saxophone ténor), Arvinder String Orchestra, Erik Arvinder (direction)Album Grand Songs Label Sonny Masterworks Année 2021
- Kurt Elling
Where to Find itWayne Shorter. : compositeur, Kurt Elling (voix), Charlie Hunter (guitare hybride), DJ Harrison (claviers), Corey Fonville (batterie, percussions), Kurt Elling. : auteur, Chase Twichell. : auteurAlbum SuperBlue Label Edition (EDN1174) Année 2021
Alex Dutilh
Fabien Fleurat
Emmanuelle Lacaze
