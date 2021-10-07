Open jazz
Open jazz
Par Alex Dutilh
du lundi au vendredi à 18h05
Jeudi 7 octobre 2021
Pas de diffusion à cette date en raison d'un mouvement social.

En raison d'un appel à la grève illimitée de la CGT Radio France, inquiète pour les métiers de la radio dans le cadre d'une expérimentation lancée par la direction, nous ne sommes pas en mesure de diffuser l'intégralité de nos programmes habituels. Nous vous prions de nous en excuser.

La programmation musicale :
  • Savannah - Hermon Mehari & Alessandro Lanzoni
    Hermon Mehari & Alessandro Lanzoni

    Savannah

    Alessandro Lanzoni. : compositeur, Hermon Mehari (trompette), Alessandro Lanzoni (piano)
    Album Arc Fiction Label Mirr (721577) Année 2021
  • Donna Lee - Hermon Mehari & Alessandro Lanzoni
    Hermon Mehari & Alessandro Lanzoni

    Donna Lee

    Miles Davis. : compositeur, Hermon Mehari (trompette), Alessandro Lanzoni (piano)
    Album Arc Fiction Label Mirr (721577) Année 2021
  • Penombra - Hermon Mehari & Alessandro Lanzoni
    Hermon Mehari & Alessandro Lanzoni

    Penombra

    Alessandro Lanzoni. : compositeur, Hermon Mehari. : compositeur, Hermon Mehari (trompette), Alessandro Lanzoni (piano)
    Album Arc Fiction Label Mirr (721577) Année 2021
  • It's Alright With Me - Will Vinson
    Will Vinson

    It's Alright With Me

    Cole Porter. : compositeur, Will Vinson (saxophone alto), Gilad Hekselman (guitare électrique), Antonio Sanchez (batterie, percussions)
    Album It's Alright With Three Label Criss Cross Jazz (1399CD) Année 2018
  • Midnight at Minton's - Arv Garrison
    Arv Garrison

    Midnight at Minton's

    Howard McGhee. : compositeur, Howard McGhee (trompette), Teddy Edwards (saxophone ténor), Arv Garrison (guitare électrique), Dodo Marmarosa (piano), Bob Kesterson (contrebasse), Roy Porter (batterie)
    Album The Unkwnown Arv Garrison : Wizard of the Six String Label Fresh Sound (FSRCD1104) Année 2021
  • Libertango - Richard Galliano
    Richard Galliano

    Libertango

    Astor Piazzolla. : compositeur, Richard Galliano (accordéon), Jean-François Jenny-Clark (contrebasse), Daniel Humair (batterie)
    Album Concerts Inédits Label Dreyfus (DRFS FDM 36606-2) Année 1996
  • Assouad - By the Sket
    By the Sket

    Assouad

    Alima Hamel. : compositeur, Vincent Ferrand. : compositeur, Alima Hamel (voix), Vincent Ferrand (contrebasse)
  • Hamilton Terrace : Kool - Umlaut Big Band
    Umlaut Big Band

    Hamilton Terrace : Kool

    Mary Lou Williams. : compositeur, Pierre-Antoine Badaroux (saxophone alto, direction), Antonin-Tri Hoang (saxophone alto, clarinette), Pierre Borel (saxophone ténor, clarinette), Geoffroy Gesser (saxophone ténor, clarinettes), Benjamin Dousteyssier (saxophone baryton, saxophone alto, saxophone basse), Brice Pichard (trompette), Pauline Leblond (trompette), Gabriel Levasseur (trompette), Emil Strandberg (trompette), Michaël Ballue (trombone), Alexis Persigan (trombone), Robinson Khoury (trombone), Judith Wekstein (trombone basse), Matthieu Naulleau (piano), Romain Vuillemin (guitare, banjo), Sébastien Beliah (contrebasse), Antonin Gerbal (batterie)
    Album Mary's Ideas Label Umlaut Records (UMFRCD3435) Année 2021
  • Wish You Were Gay - Lisa Ekdahl
    Lisa Ekdahl

    Wish You Were Gay

    Billy Eilish. : compositeur, Lisa Ekdahl (voix), Milton Öhrström (piano), Anreas Nordell (contrebasse), Mathias Blomdahl (guitare), Ola Winkler (batterie), Per Texas Johansson (saxophone ténor), Arvinder String Orchestra, Erik Arvinder (direction)
    Album Grand Songs Label Sonny Masterworks Année 2021
  • Where to Find it - Kurt Elling
    Kurt Elling

    Where to Find it

    Wayne Shorter. : compositeur, Kurt Elling (voix), Charlie Hunter (guitare hybride), DJ Harrison (claviers), Corey Fonville (batterie, percussions), Kurt Elling. : auteur, Chase Twichell. : auteur
    Album SuperBlue Label Edition (EDN1174) Année 2021
L'équipe de l'émission :
