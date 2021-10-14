Open jazz
Magazine
Open jazz
Par Alex Dutilh
du lundi au vendredi à 18h05Jazz
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Jeudi 14 octobre 2021
1h 54mn

Léon Phal en concert auTourcoing Jazz Festival

Léon Phal Quintet au Tourcoing Jazz Festival.

Léon Phal en concert auTourcoing Jazz Festival
Gauthier Toux, Antoine Berjaut, Rémi Bouyssiere, Léon Phal, Arthur Alard au Tourcoing Jazz Festival le 12 octobre 2021, © Radio France / David Abecassis

Au Sommaire aujourd'hui

Concert enregistré le 12 octobre 2021 à la Maison Folie Hospice d'Havré à Tourcoing dans le cadre du Tourcoing Jazz Festival, présenté par Alex Dutilh & Nathalie Piolé

  • 3 invitations pour 2 à gagner pour le concert de Macha Gharibian dimanche 17 octobre à 17h à l’Athéna à Ergué-Gabéric (29) dans le cadre des Aprèm’Jazz. Cliquez sur "contactez-nous" et laissez vos nom et prénom. 1 invitation pour 2 pour les 3 premiers mails.
  • 3 invitations pour 2 à gagner pour le Big Band l’Oeuf “Petits Plats pour Grand Ensemble” vendredi 15 octobre à 20h au Panassa à Saint-Etienne (42). Cliquez sur "contactez-nous" et laissez vos nom et prénom. 1 invitation pour 2 pour les 3 premiers mails.

Léon Phal Quintet

Léon Phal (saxophone)
Antoin Berjeaut (trompette, bugle)
Gauthier Toux (claviers, synthétiseurs)
Rémi Boussyère (contrebasse)
Arthur Alard (batterie)

ⓘ Publicité
Radio France ne vous demandera jamais de communiquer vos coordonnées bancaires.

Programmation musicale

Macha  Gharibian « Joy Ascension »
Georgian Mood (Macha Gharibian)
Macha Gharibian (piano, Fender Rhodes), Chris Jennings (contrebasse), Dré Pallemaerts (batterie)
Meredith Rue Bleue 19014

« Joy Ascension »
« Joy Ascension »

Makaya McCraven « Deciphering the Message »
Sunset (Quincy Jones)
Makaya McCraven (batterie), Marquis Hill (trompette), Greg Ward (saxophone alto), Matt Gold (guitare), Jeff Parker (guitare), Junius Paul (basse), Joel Ross (vibraphone)
Blue Note

« Deciphering the Message »
« Deciphering the Message »

Rouge « Derrière les paupières »
Cavale (Madeleine Cazenave)
Madeleine Cazenave (piano), Sylvain Didou (contrebasse), Boris Louvet (batterie)
Laborie Jazz 060

« Derrière les paupières »
« Derrière les paupières »

Nguyên Lê « Three Trios »
Silk (Nguyên Lê)
Nguyên Lê (guitare électrique), Marc Johnson (contrebasse), Peter Erskine (batterie)
ACT 9245

« 3 Trios »
« 3 Trios »

L'Œuf Big Band  « Petits plats pour grand ensemble  »
Mise en embouchure (Pierre Baldy-Moulinier)
Hervé Salamone (trompette, bugle), Jeff Baud (trompette, bugle), Christophe Metra (trompette, bugle), Vincent Stephan (trompette, bugle), Puerre Baldy-Moulinier (trombone, saxophone, bugle), Olivier Destephany (trombone), Jean Crozat (trombone basse, saxhorn), Vincent Ollier (tuba), Boris Pokora (saxophone alto, saxophone soprano, clarinette, flûte), Hervé Francony (saxophone alto, clarinette, flûte), Eric Prost (saxophone ténor), Antoine Bost (saxophone ténor, saxophone soprano), Sylvain Félix (saxophone baryton, saxophone alto, clarinette basse), Hervé Humbert (batterie), Basile Mouton (basse), Bruno Simon (guitare, banjo), David Bressat (piano, claviers), Fabien Rodriguez (percussions)
ADME 004

« Petits plats pour grand ensemble »
« Petits plats pour grand ensemble »

Concert

  • Eternal Youth (Léon Phal)
  • All I've Got (Léon Phal)
  • Like a Monday (Léon Phal)
  • Last Call (Léon Phal)
  • Here We Are (Léon Phal)
  • Let It Go (Léon Phal)
  • Dust to Stars (Léon Phal)
  • Make it Bright (Léon Phal)
  • Canto Bello (Léon Phal)

Programmation musicale

Nubiyan Twist, K.O.G.  « Freedom Fables »
If I Know (Kweku Sackey, Thomas Excell,   Luke Wynter, Finn Booth, Joseph Henwood, Jonathan Enser, Oliver Cadman)
K.O.G. (voix), Tom Excell (guitare électrique, talking drum, congas, djembe, shekere, tambourin), Luke Wynter (guitare basse), Jonny Enser (trompette), Nick Richards (saxophone alto, choeurs), Denis Scully (saxophone ténor), Joe Henwood (saxophone baryton), Oliver Cadman (clavier, orgue), Finn Booth (batterie)
Strut

« Freedom Fables »
« Freedom Fables »
La programmation musicale :
  • E total - Andy Emler
    Andy Emlercompositeur

    E total

    Andy Emler Megaoctet, Andy Emler : Piano, Philippe Sellam : Saxophone alto, Guillaume Orti : Saxophone alto, Thomas De Pourquery : Saxophone alto, Voix, Laurent Dehors : Saxophone ténor, Cornemuse, Mederic Collignon : Cornet, Voix, Laurent Blondiau : Trompette, Francois Thuiller : Tuba, François Verly, Nguyên Lê, Claude Tchamitchian : Contrebasse, Eric Echampard : Batterie
    Album Just a beginning Label Peewee (1003) Année 2021
  • Formation - Joe Harriott
    Joe Harriott

    Formation

    Album The Joe Harriott Quintet/ Southern Horizon/Free Form Label Fresh Sound Records Année 2014
  • Oat beggars - Yves Rousseau
    Yves Rousseaucompositeur

    Oat beggars

    Yves Rousseau Septet, Yves Rousseau : Contrebasse, Géraldine Laurent, Thomas Savy : Clarinette basse, Jean-Louis Pommier : Trombone, Csaba Palotaï, Etienne Manchon : Piano électrique, Synthétiseur, Vincent Tortiller : Batterie
    Album Fragments Label Yolk (J2081) Année 2020
  • Brazilian like - Laurent Coulondre
    Laurent CoulondrePiano, Orgue, Laurent Coulondreauteur

    Brazilian like

    Michel Petrucciani : compositeur, Jeremy Bruyere : Contrebasse, André Ceccarelli
    Album Michel on My Mind Label Neworld Production Année 2019
  • Bulding - Robin Nicaise
    Robin Nicaisecompositeur, Robin NicaiseSaxophone ténor

    Bulding

    Sandro Zerafa : Guitare, Clement Simon : Piano, Piano électrique, Yoni Zelnik : Contrebasse, Pierre Francois Maurin : Contrebasse, Fred Pasqua : Batterie, Youri Bessieres : Violon, Fanny Leveque : Violon, Alain Martinez : Alto (instrument), Consuelo Uribe : Violoncelle
    Album Building and piano studies Label Clap Son (CS7619) Année 2021
  • Our Film - Tigran Hamasyan
    Tigran Hamasyan

    Our Film

    Tigran Hamasyan. : compositeur, Tigran Hamasyan (piano, voix, sifflements, synthétiseurs, claviers, effets, batterie électronique), Areni Agbabian (voix), Artyom Manukyan (violoncelle), Evan Marien (basse électrique), Arthur Hnatek (batterie)
    Album The Call Within Label Nonesuch (075597920291) Année 2020
  • What have I done ? - Ed Neumeister
    Ed Neumeistercompositeur

    What have I done ?

    Ed Neumeister Quartet, Ed Neumeister : Trombone, Gary Versace : Piano, Drew Gress : Contrebasse, Tom Rainey : Batterie
    Album What have I done ? Label Meisteromusic (0021) Année 2021
  • Tea for two (feat. Morgan Sisters) - Morgan Sisters
    Vincent Youmanscompositeur

    Tea for two (feat. Morgan Sisters)

    Jerry Fielding : chef d'orchestre, Jerry Fielding & His Orchestra, Morgan Sisters : Chant, Conrad Gozzo : Trompette, Maurice Harris : Trompette, Ralph Fera : Trompette, Mickey Mangano : Trompette, Joe Howard : trombone, Lloyd Ulyate : Trombone, Hymie Gunkler : Saxophone alto, Buddy Collette : Saxophone alto, Saxophone ténor, Flûte traversière, Sam Donahue : Saxophone ténor, Marty Berman : Saxophone baryton, Gerald Wiggins : Piano, Red Callender : Contrebasse, Tom Romersa : Batterie, Irving Caesar : auteur
    Album The Complete Trend recordings Label Fresh Sound (FSRCD1105) Année 2021
  • Hey there - Sammy Davis Jr.
    Sammy Davis Jr.

    Hey there

    Morton Stevens : chef d'orchestre
    Album A treasury of golden hits Label Reprise Records (RV 6 020) Année 1963
  • Tomorrow is my turn - Nina Simone
    Nina Simone

    Tomorrow is my turn

    Charles Aznavour : compositeur, Montane Yves : auteur, Stellman Marcel : auteur
    Album Four women : The Nina Simone Philips Recordings Label Verve (065021-2)
  • Je m'voyais déjà - Le Duo
    Le Duo

    Je m'voyais déjà

    Charles Aznavour : compositeur, Perrine Mansuy : Piano, Francois Cordas : Saxophone
    Album Plays Charles Aznavour Label Douglas (AD-14) Année 2007
  • Et bailler, et dormir - Thomas Curbillon
    Thomas Curbillon

    Et bailler, et dormir

    Eric Legnini, Thomas Bramerie, Antoine Paganotti, Stephane Belmondo, Jeff Davis : auteur, Charles Aznavour : auteur
    Album Place Ste Opportune (Sainte-Opportune) Label Jazz & People Année 2021
  • A Night in Tunisia - Dexter Gordon
    Dexter GordonSaxophone ténor

    A Night in Tunisia

    Bud Powell : Piano, Pierre Michelot : Contrebasse, Kenny Clarke : Batterie
    Album Our man in Paris Label Blue Note (BST 84 146) Année 1963
  • Ya man bi lahdhi - Jean-Christophe Cholet
    Jean-Christophe Cholet, Diagonal

    Ya man bi lahdhi

    Hassine Haj Youssef. : compositeur, Jean-Christophe Cholet (piano, direction), Dorsaf Hamdani (voix), Iyadh Labbene (violon), Vincent Mascart (saxophones), Geoffroy De Masure (trombone, direction), Linley Marthe (basse), Karim Ziad (batterie), Sylvain Gontard (trompette, bugle)
    Album Back in Tunisia Label Infingo (598369) Année 2021
  • Walk with me - Lakecia Benjamin
    Lakecia BenjaminSaxophone alto

    Walk with me

    Joe Blaxx : Batterie, Lonnie Plaxico : Basse, Sharp Radway : Piano, Reggie Workman : Basse, Regina Carter : Violon
    Album Pursuance : The Coltranes Label Ropeadope Records Année 2020
  • Higher Ground - Stevie Wonder
    Stevie Wonder

    Higher Ground

    Stevie Wonder : auteur
    Album Innervisions Label Motown Année 1973
  • The secret life of plants - Stéphane Belmondo
    Stéphane BelmondoTrompette

    The secret life of plants

    Stevie Wonder : compositeur
    Album Wonderland Label B-Flat Records (6109362) Année 2004
  • Stormy - Ross Diana & The Supremes
    Ross Diana & The Supremes

    Stormy

    Album Never before releaseed masters Label Tamla Motown (Et Pm)@ (WD 72600) Année 1987
Les invités :
L'équipe de l'émission :
émission précédente
mercredi 13 octobre 2021
1h 54mn
[DIRECT] Alain Jean-Marie & Diego Imbert en concert auTourcoing Jazz Festival
émission suivante
vendredi 15 octobre 2021
1h 54mn
Andy Emler MegaOctet, le premier live