Léon Phal en concert auTourcoing Jazz Festival
Léon Phal Quintet au Tourcoing Jazz Festival.
Au Sommaire aujourd'hui
Concert enregistré le 12 octobre 2021 à la Maison Folie Hospice d'Havré à Tourcoing dans le cadre du Tourcoing Jazz Festival, présenté par Alex Dutilh & Nathalie Piolé
Léon Phal Quintet
Léon Phal (saxophone)
Antoin Berjeaut (trompette, bugle)
Gauthier Toux (claviers, synthétiseurs)
Rémi Boussyère (contrebasse)
Arthur Alard (batterie)
Programmation musicale
Macha Gharibian « Joy Ascension »
Georgian Mood (Macha Gharibian)
Macha Gharibian (piano, Fender Rhodes), Chris Jennings (contrebasse), Dré Pallemaerts (batterie)
Meredith Rue Bleue 19014
Makaya McCraven « Deciphering the Message »
Sunset (Quincy Jones)
Makaya McCraven (batterie), Marquis Hill (trompette), Greg Ward (saxophone alto), Matt Gold (guitare), Jeff Parker (guitare), Junius Paul (basse), Joel Ross (vibraphone)
Blue Note
Rouge « Derrière les paupières »
Cavale (Madeleine Cazenave)
Madeleine Cazenave (piano), Sylvain Didou (contrebasse), Boris Louvet (batterie)
Laborie Jazz 060
Nguyên Lê « Three Trios »
Silk (Nguyên Lê)
Nguyên Lê (guitare électrique), Marc Johnson (contrebasse), Peter Erskine (batterie)
ACT 9245
L'Œuf Big Band « Petits plats pour grand ensemble »
Mise en embouchure (Pierre Baldy-Moulinier)
Hervé Salamone (trompette, bugle), Jeff Baud (trompette, bugle), Christophe Metra (trompette, bugle), Vincent Stephan (trompette, bugle), Puerre Baldy-Moulinier (trombone, saxophone, bugle), Olivier Destephany (trombone), Jean Crozat (trombone basse, saxhorn), Vincent Ollier (tuba), Boris Pokora (saxophone alto, saxophone soprano, clarinette, flûte), Hervé Francony (saxophone alto, clarinette, flûte), Eric Prost (saxophone ténor), Antoine Bost (saxophone ténor, saxophone soprano), Sylvain Félix (saxophone baryton, saxophone alto, clarinette basse), Hervé Humbert (batterie), Basile Mouton (basse), Bruno Simon (guitare, banjo), David Bressat (piano, claviers), Fabien Rodriguez (percussions)
ADME 004
Concert
- Eternal Youth (Léon Phal)
- All I've Got (Léon Phal)
- Like a Monday (Léon Phal)
- Last Call (Léon Phal)
- Here We Are (Léon Phal)
- Let It Go (Léon Phal)
- Dust to Stars (Léon Phal)
- Make it Bright (Léon Phal)
- Canto Bello (Léon Phal)
Nubiyan Twist, K.O.G. « Freedom Fables »
If I Know (Kweku Sackey, Thomas Excell, Luke Wynter, Finn Booth, Joseph Henwood, Jonathan Enser, Oliver Cadman)
K.O.G. (voix), Tom Excell (guitare électrique, talking drum, congas, djembe, shekere, tambourin), Luke Wynter (guitare basse), Jonny Enser (trompette), Nick Richards (saxophone alto, choeurs), Denis Scully (saxophone ténor), Joe Henwood (saxophone baryton), Oliver Cadman (clavier, orgue), Finn Booth (batterie)
Strut
- Andy Emlercompositeur
E totalAndy Emler Megaoctet, Andy Emler : Piano, Philippe Sellam : Saxophone alto, Guillaume Orti : Saxophone alto, Thomas De Pourquery : Saxophone alto, Voix, Laurent Dehors : Saxophone ténor, Cornemuse, Mederic Collignon : Cornet, Voix, Laurent Blondiau : Trompette, Francois Thuiller : Tuba, François Verly, Nguyên Lê, Claude Tchamitchian : Contrebasse, Eric Echampard : BatterieAlbum Just a beginning Label Peewee (1003) Année 2021
- Joe Harriott
FormationAlbum The Joe Harriott Quintet/ Southern Horizon/Free Form Label Fresh Sound Records Année 2014
- Yves Rousseaucompositeur
Oat beggarsYves Rousseau Septet, Yves Rousseau : Contrebasse, Géraldine Laurent, Thomas Savy : Clarinette basse, Jean-Louis Pommier : Trombone, Csaba Palotaï, Etienne Manchon : Piano électrique, Synthétiseur, Vincent Tortiller : BatterieAlbum Fragments Label Yolk (J2081) Année 2020
- Laurent CoulondrePiano, Orgue, Laurent Coulondreauteur
Brazilian likeMichel Petrucciani : compositeur, Jeremy Bruyere : Contrebasse, André CeccarelliAlbum Michel on My Mind Label Neworld Production Année 2019
- Robin Nicaisecompositeur, Robin NicaiseSaxophone ténor
BuldingSandro Zerafa : Guitare, Clement Simon : Piano, Piano électrique, Yoni Zelnik : Contrebasse, Pierre Francois Maurin : Contrebasse, Fred Pasqua : Batterie, Youri Bessieres : Violon, Fanny Leveque : Violon, Alain Martinez : Alto (instrument), Consuelo Uribe : VioloncelleAlbum Building and piano studies Label Clap Son (CS7619) Année 2021
- Tigran Hamasyan
Our FilmTigran Hamasyan. : compositeur, Tigran Hamasyan (piano, voix, sifflements, synthétiseurs, claviers, effets, batterie électronique), Areni Agbabian (voix), Artyom Manukyan (violoncelle), Evan Marien (basse électrique), Arthur Hnatek (batterie)Album The Call Within Label Nonesuch (075597920291) Année 2020
- Ed Neumeistercompositeur
What have I done ?Ed Neumeister Quartet, Ed Neumeister : Trombone, Gary Versace : Piano, Drew Gress : Contrebasse, Tom Rainey : BatterieAlbum What have I done ? Label Meisteromusic (0021) Année 2021
- Vincent Youmanscompositeur
Tea for two (feat. Morgan Sisters)Jerry Fielding : chef d'orchestre, Jerry Fielding & His Orchestra, Morgan Sisters : Chant, Conrad Gozzo : Trompette, Maurice Harris : Trompette, Ralph Fera : Trompette, Mickey Mangano : Trompette, Joe Howard : trombone, Lloyd Ulyate : Trombone, Hymie Gunkler : Saxophone alto, Buddy Collette : Saxophone alto, Saxophone ténor, Flûte traversière, Sam Donahue : Saxophone ténor, Marty Berman : Saxophone baryton, Gerald Wiggins : Piano, Red Callender : Contrebasse, Tom Romersa : Batterie, Irving Caesar : auteurAlbum The Complete Trend recordings Label Fresh Sound (FSRCD1105) Année 2021
- Sammy Davis Jr.
Hey thereMorton Stevens : chef d'orchestreAlbum A treasury of golden hits Label Reprise Records (RV 6 020) Année 1963
- Nina Simone
Tomorrow is my turnCharles Aznavour : compositeur, Montane Yves : auteur, Stellman Marcel : auteurAlbum Four women : The Nina Simone Philips Recordings Label Verve (065021-2)
- Le Duo
Je m'voyais déjàCharles Aznavour : compositeur, Perrine Mansuy : Piano, Francois Cordas : SaxophoneAlbum Plays Charles Aznavour Label Douglas (AD-14) Année 2007
- Thomas Curbillon
Et bailler, et dormirEric Legnini, Thomas Bramerie, Antoine Paganotti, Stephane Belmondo, Jeff Davis : auteur, Charles Aznavour : auteurAlbum Place Ste Opportune (Sainte-Opportune) Label Jazz & People Année 2021
- Dexter GordonSaxophone ténor
A Night in TunisiaBud Powell : Piano, Pierre Michelot : Contrebasse, Kenny Clarke : BatterieAlbum Our man in Paris Label Blue Note (BST 84 146) Année 1963
- Jean-Christophe Cholet, Diagonal
Ya man bi lahdhiHassine Haj Youssef. : compositeur, Jean-Christophe Cholet (piano, direction), Dorsaf Hamdani (voix), Iyadh Labbene (violon), Vincent Mascart (saxophones), Geoffroy De Masure (trombone, direction), Linley Marthe (basse), Karim Ziad (batterie), Sylvain Gontard (trompette, bugle)Album Back in Tunisia Label Infingo (598369) Année 2021
- Lakecia BenjaminSaxophone alto
Walk with meJoe Blaxx : Batterie, Lonnie Plaxico : Basse, Sharp Radway : Piano, Reggie Workman : Basse, Regina Carter : ViolonAlbum Pursuance : The Coltranes Label Ropeadope Records Année 2020
- Stevie Wonder
Higher GroundStevie Wonder : auteurAlbum Innervisions Label Motown Année 1973
- Stéphane BelmondoTrompette
The secret life of plantsStevie Wonder : compositeurAlbum Wonderland Label B-Flat Records (6109362) Année 2004
- Ross Diana & The Supremes
StormyAlbum Never before releaseed masters Label Tamla Motown (Et Pm)@ (WD 72600) Année 1987
- Alex DutilhProduction
- Nathalie PioléProduction
- Fabien FleuratRéalisation
- Emmanuelle LacazeCollaboration