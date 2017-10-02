Ocora Couleurs du monde
Samedi 28 octobre 2017
1h 30mn

Portrait de Vincent Bucher (harmoniciste)

Vincent Bucher, © Jeff Joly pour Equipe-interactive.com

Invité:

Vincent Bucher (harmoniciste)

Programme musical

Vincent Bucher: Cheers and Handshakes
Continental Blue Heaven 2024

Vincent Bucher:Homtown
Continental Blue Heaven 2024

Love Charlie: Western Union Man
Chicago nights 9601

Ravao Tao / Vincent Bucher: Hiwèté
Cinq planètes 11117

James Elmore:Look on yonder wall
Enregistrement Radio France non commercialisé

Boubacar Traoré: M'Badehou
Lusafrica 562492

Al Duncan : It's too late brother
Vincent Bucher
Najche Caudron
Raisin Music 2014

Abou Diarra:Né Nana
Abou Diarra group
RFI Talent 2016

Faytinga: Goda Anna
Faytinga
Vincent Bucher
Gobalt 093602

Son House:Clarksdale Loan
Heritage Blues Orchestra
Raisin music 1010

Mc Kinley Morganfield:Catfish blues
Heritage Blues Orchestra
Raisin music 1010

Mick Jagger/ Keith Richard:The spider and the fly
The Rolling stones
Enregistrement Radio France non commercialisé

Foster Preston: Got my mojo working
Shemekia Copeland
Vincent Bucher
Raisin Music 2015

Lobi Traoré: Bamanan douma
Lobi Traoré
Vincent Bucher
Enregistrement Radio France non commercialisé

Régis Gisavo: Siniko
Indigo 1996

Sugar Blue:Help me
EPM records 157562

Mick Jagger/ Keith Richard: The spider and the fly
Chicago plays the Stones
Raisin Music 1701

