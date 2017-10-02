Portrait de Vincent Bucher (harmoniciste)
Invité:
Vincent Bucher (harmoniciste)
Programme musical
Vincent Bucher: Cheers and Handshakes
Continental Blue Heaven 2024
Vincent Bucher:Homtown
Love Charlie: Western Union Man
Chicago nights 9601
Ravao Tao / Vincent Bucher: Hiwèté
Cinq planètes 11117
James Elmore:Look on yonder wall
Enregistrement Radio France non commercialisé
Boubacar Traoré: M'Badehou
Lusafrica 562492
Al Duncan : It's too late brother
Vincent Bucher
Najche Caudron
Raisin Music 2014
Abou Diarra:Né Nana
Abou Diarra group
RFI Talent 2016
Faytinga: Goda Anna
Faytinga
Vincent Bucher
Gobalt 093602
Son House:Clarksdale Loan
Heritage Blues Orchestra
Raisin music 1010
Mc Kinley Morganfield:Catfish blues
Heritage Blues Orchestra
Mick Jagger/ Keith Richard:The spider and the fly
The Rolling stones
Enregistrement Radio France non commercialisé
Foster Preston: Got my mojo working
Shemekia Copeland
Vincent Bucher
Raisin Music 2015
Lobi Traoré: Bamanan douma
Lobi Traoré
Vincent Bucher
Enregistrement Radio France non commercialisé
Régis Gisavo: Siniko
Indigo 1996
Sugar Blue:Help me
EPM records 157562
Mick Jagger/ Keith Richard: The spider and the fly
Chicago plays the Stones
Raisin Music 1701
- Françoise DegeorgesProduction
- Pierre WillerRéalisation
- Maud NouryCollaboration