Ocora Couleurs du monde
Magazine
Ocora Couleurs du monde
Par Françoise Degeorges
le samedi à 23hMusiques du monde
Podcast iTunes
Podcast RSS
Contactez-nous
Samedi 11 avril 2020
1h

Les chansons yiddish et hébraïques de Michèle Tauber et Laurent Grynszpan

La chanteuse Michèle Tauber et le pianiste Laurent Grynszpan sont venus nous présenter "Métamorphose des mélodies", leur double album consacré à la poésie hébraïque et yiddish.

Les chansons yiddish et hébraïques de Michèle Tauber et Laurent Grynszpan
Le pianiste Laurent Grynszpan et Michèle Tauber, © Thierry Châtelain
  • Première diffusion le Samedi 14 décembre 2019

Pour retrouvez toutes les informations sur l'émission, cliquez ici !

L'équipe de l'émission :
1h
émission précédente
Voyage musical avec le violoncelliste Vincent Ségal
samedi 4 avril 2020 Voyage musical avec le violoncelliste Vincent Ségal