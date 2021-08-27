Vendredi 27 août 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du vendredi 27 août 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00Philip Glasscompositeur
The secret agent endingElias Arizcuren : chef d'orchestre, Octuor De Violoncelles Conjunto Iberico, DiversAlbum Glass reflections Label Orange Mountain Music (OMM0032) Année 2006
- 0h03Erik Satiecompositeur
Musiques intimes et secrètes pour piano : Froide songerieAldo Ciccolini : PianoAlbum Satie / Carnets d'esquisses Label Emi Classics (685868 2) Année 2009
- 0h03Imogen Holstcompositeur
3 psaumes : 3. Psaume 91 He that dwelleth in the secret place of the Most High - pour choeur mixte et orchestreGraham Ross : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Dmitri, Choeur Du Clare College De CambridgeAlbum Imogen Holst : Oeuvres chorales Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU907576) Année 2012
- 0h07Geirr Tveittcompositeur
100 mélodies folkloriques de Hardanger op 151 : Suite n°5 Monde des trolls : Mélodie n°66 : Le glacier Folgadone garde son secret/Folgafodne fortel ingjentingOle Kristian Ruud : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De StavangerAlbum Geirr Tveitt : Suite nuptiale et Airs de trolls Label Bis (CD-1227) Année 2003
- 0h10Alexandre Agricolacompositeur
Se mieulx me vient d'amours a 3 (rondeau)Paul Van Nevel : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble HuelgasAlbum A secret labyrinth Label Sony (SK 60760) Année 1999
- 0h12Federico Jusidcompositeur
The secret in their eyesJacek Kaspszyk : chef d'orchestre, Orchestra Della Svizzera Italiana, Karin Lechner : Piano, Sergio Tiempo : PianoAlbum Piazzolla Label Avanticlassic (541470610332) Année 2012
- 0h16William Alwyncompositeur
State secret suite : On the barge - arrangement pour vents / d'après la musique du filmClark Rundell : chef d'orchestre, Royal Northern College Chamber OrchestraAlbum William Alwyn : Musique de film Label Naxos (8.572747) Année 2012
- 0h18Paul Bowlescompositeur
Secret words : 6. Secret wordsJonathan Sheffer : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Eos, Kurt Ollmann : Baryton (voix)Album The music of Paul Bowles Label Catalyst (09026 68409 2) Année 1996
- 0h20Erik Satiecompositeur
Poèmes d'amour : Ta parure est secrète - pour baryton et pianoHolger Falk : Baryton (voix), Steffen Schleiermacher : PianoAlbum Erik Satie : Intégrale des mélodies et chansons Label Mdg (MDG61319262) Année 2015
- 0h21Agostino Steffanicompositeur
Trionfi del fato : Les OmbresDiego Fasolis : chef d'orchestre, I BarocchistiAlbum Agostino Steffani : Danses et ouvertures Label Decca (478 5741)
- 0h25Louis Aubertcompositeur
Cache-cache pour soprano mezzo soprano et pianoFelicity Lott : Soprano, Ann Murray : Mezzo-soprano, Graham Johnson : Piano, A De Bengy-Puyvallee : auteurAlbum Sweet power of song Label Emi (5742062) Année 2000
- 0h27Richard Strausscompositeur
Die Frau ohne Schatten op 65 Tr 234 (La femme sans ombre) : Scène du faucon (Acte II Sc 2)Vladimir Jurowski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de LondresAlbum Vladimir Jurowski dirige Richard Strauss Label London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO0106) Année 2018
- 0h32Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Jephtha HWV 70 : Hide thou thy hated beams (Acte III Sc 1) Air de JephtéNikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Concentus Musicus De Vienne, Choeur Arnold Schoenberg, Mozart-Sangerknaben, Werner Hollweg : Ténor, JEPHTHA, Thomas Thomaschke : Basse (voix), ZEBUL, Glenys Linos : Mezzo-soprano, STORGE, Elizabeth Gale : Soprano, IPHIS, Paul Esswood : Haute-contre, HAMOR, Gabriele Sima : Soprano, L'ANGEAlbum Georg Friedrich Haendel : Jephtha (intégrale) Label Teldec (0630-17390-2) Année 1979
- 0h38Leonard Bernsteincompositeur
Mass : Communion : Secret songsMarin Alsop : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Baltimore, Choeur De Peabody, Morgan State University Choir, Jubilant Sykes : Voix, Baryton (voix)Album Bernstein : Mass Label Naxos (8.559622-23)
- 0h47Maurice Jaubertcompositeur
Saisir op 88 pour soprano et petit orchestre : Le souvenir que l'on cacheArmin Jordan : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble De Chambre De Paris, Felicity Lott : SopranoAlbum Delage Jaubert et Chausson : Mélodies Label Aria (592300) Année 1995
- 0h48Rebecca Clarkecompositeur
Psaume 191 : He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most high - pour choeur mixte a cappellaChoeur Du College Gonville Et Caius De Cambridge, Geoffrey WebberAlbum Rebecca Clarke : Intégrale de l'oeuvre pour choeur Label Asv (CD DCA 1136) Année 2003
- 0h54Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
25 irische lieder WoO 152 : Hide not thy anguish WoO 152 n°16Wolfgang Holzmair : Baryton (voix), Trio Wanderer, Vincent Coq : Piano, Raphaël Pidoux : Violoncelle, Jean Marc Phillips-Varjabédian : ViolonAlbum Beethoven Pleyel et Haydn : Mélodies traditionnelles des Iles Britanniques Label Cypres (CYP1653) Année 2008
- 0h56Bohuslav Martinucompositeur
Secret loveMagdalena Kozena : Mezzo-soprano, Malcolm Martneau : PianoAlbum Songs my mother taught me Label Dgg (00289 477 6665) Année 2008
