Vendredi 18 septembre 2020
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du vendredi 18 septembre 2020
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Concerto nº9 en Mi bémol Maj K 271 pour pianoo et orchestre : Rondeau : PrestoSandor Vegh : chef d'orchestre, Camerata Academica De SalzbourgAlbum Mozart / Concertos n° 9 - n° 13 pour piano Label Decca Année 1990
- 0h10Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovskicompositeur
Juin barcarolle op 37b n°6Brigitte Engerer : PianoAlbum Brigitte Engerer joue Peter Illitch Tchaikovsky Label Decca (4803478) Année 1982
- 0h14
LA CAMPANELLA S 141 N°3FRANZ LISZT : auteurAlbum Pages immortelles Label Emi (7697542) Année 1959
- 0h19
Don Carlo : ella giammai m'amo (acte IV) air de Philippe IIEdward Downes : chef d'orchestreAlbum Recital : Nicolai Ghiaurov interpréte des airs d'operas Russes, Italiens et Francais Label Decca (448248-2) Année 1963
- 0h29
Salut d'amour op 12 - version pour violoncelle et pianoAlbum Songs from the arc of life Label Sony Classical Année 2015
- 0h32
weo English folk song suite: Folk songs from somersetAlbum Oeuvres symphoniques
- 0h35
THERE WAS A PIG WENT OUT TO DIGPeter Broadbent : chef d'orchestreAlbum OEUVRES POUR CHOEUR ET ORCHESTRE Année 1996
- 0h37Alfred Deller
The Three RavensAlbum Alfred Deller : The cries of London Label Vanguard (MC 193)
- 0h41
GreensleavesAlbum Alfred Deller : The cries of London Label Vanguard (MC 193)
- 0h43Deller Consort
Patapan: auteurAlbum Alfred Deller complet Vanguard ed volume 3 / Christmas Carols of old England Label Vanguard (MC 192)
- 0h44Deller Consort
God rest you merry gentlemen: auteurAlbum Alfred Deller complet Vanguard ed volume 3 / Christmas Carols of old England Label Vanguard (MC 192)
- 0h47
King Arthur Z 628 : Come if you dare (Acte I) - arrangée pour trompette et orchestreTrevor Pinnock : chef d'orchestreAlbum Sound of trumpet / Vol 1 Label Emi Classics (4403292) Année 2012
