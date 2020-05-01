Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Vendredi 1 mai 2020
7h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du vendredi 01 mai 2020

Les Concerts de Radio France, détail de la programmation de 5h00 à 8h00 :

  • 05:00
    Bela Bartok
    Suite de danses Sz 77 BB 86a
    Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France
    Jukka-Pekka Saraste, direction
    Concert enregistré le 22 février 2013, Salle Pleyel à Paris
  • 05:18
    Leos Janacek
    Sinfonietta op 60
    Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France
    Jukka-Pekka Saraste, direction
    Concert enregistré le 22 février 2013, Salle Pleyel à Paris
  • 05:45
    Johannes Brahms
    Ein deutsches Requiem op 45
    Ruth Ziesak : Soprano
    Matthias Goerne : Baryton
    Maîtrise De Radio France / Choeur De Radio France
    Orchestre National de France
    Christoph Eschenbach, direction
    Enregistré le 28 mars 2013 au Théâtre des Champs Elysées à Paris-France
  • 07:02
    Johannes Brahms
    Nänie
    Choeur De Radio France
    Orchestre National de France
    Dima Slobodeniouk, direction
    Enregistré le 14 novembre 2013 au Théâtre des Champs Elysées à Paris-France
  • 07:12
    Anton Dvorak
    Symphonie n°9 en mi mineur op 95 B 178
    Orchestre National De France
    David Zinman, direction
    Enregistré le 9 janvier 2014 au Théâtre des Champs Elysées à Paris-France
  • 07:58
    Anton Dvorak
    7 chansons tziganes op 55 b 104 : siroke rukavy
    Edita Gruberova : Soprano
    Friedrich Haider : Piano
    NIGHTINGALE CLASSICS NC 071160-2 
La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Concerto pour violon n°2 en mi min op 64 : 3. Allegro molto vivace - Isabelle Faust
    Felix Mendelssohncompositeur

    Concerto pour violon n°2 en mi min op 64 : 3. Allegro molto vivace

    Pablo Heras-Casado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De Fribourg, Isabelle Faust : Violon
    Album Mendelssohn : Concerto pour violon The Hebrides et Symphonie n°5 Label Harmonia Mundi (2325DI) Année 2017
  • 0h06
    Symphonie n°5 en Ré Maj op 107 MWV N 15 (La Réforme) : 2. Allegro vivace
    Felix Mendelssohncompositeur

    Symphonie n°5 en Ré Maj op 107 MWV N 15 (La Réforme) : 2. Allegro vivace

    Pablo Heras-Casado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De Fribourg
    Album Mendelssohn : Concerto pour violon The Hebrides et Symphonie n°5 Label Harmonia Mundi (2325DI) Année 2017
  • 0h10
    Wer nur den lieben Gott lässt walten : Sing bet und geh auf Gottes Wegen - pour choeur et orchestre à cordes
    Felix Mendelssohncompositeur

    Wer nur den lieben Gott lässt walten : Sing bet und geh auf Gottes Wegen - pour choeur et orchestre à cordes

    Graham Ross : chef d'orchestre, Clare Baroque, Choeur Du Clare College De Cambridge
    Album Reformation 1517-2017 (extraits) Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2017
  • 0h12
    Concerto pour hautbois d'amour en La Maj BWV 1055 : 1. Allegro - Katharina Arfken
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Concerto pour hautbois d'amour en La Maj BWV 1055 : 1. Allegro

    Gottfried Von Der Goltz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De Fribourg
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Cantates pour basse soliste Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2017
  • 0h17
    Cantate BWV 82 : Ich habe genug : Ich habe genug (Air) - Matthias Goerne
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Cantate BWV 82 : Ich habe genug : Ich habe genug (Air)

    Gottfried Von Der Goltz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De Fribourg
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Cantates pour basse soliste Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2017
  • 0h24
    Sonate pour violon et piano n°2 en La Maj op 12 n°2 : 3. Allegro piacevole - Tedi Papavrami
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Sonate pour violon et piano n°2 en La Maj op 12 n°2 : 3. Allegro piacevole

    Album Beethoven : Intégrale des sonates pour violon et piano Label Evidence (EVCD037) Année 2017
  • 0h29
    Symphonie en sol min HOB I : 83 (La poule) : 3.Menuet

    SYMPHONIE EN SOL MIN HOB I : 83 (LA POULE) : 3.MENUET

    JULIEN CHAUVIN : chef d'orchestre, JOSEPH HAYDN : auteur
    Album Joseph Haydn : La poule Label Aparte (AP157D) Année 2017
  • 0h32
    Symphonie en sol min HOB I : 83 (La poule) : 4. Vivace

    SYMPHONIE EN SOL MIN HOB I : 83 (LA POULE) : 4. VIVACE

    JULIEN CHAUVIN : chef d'orchestre, JOSEPH HAYDN : auteur
    Album Joseph Haydn : La poule Label Aparte (AP157D) Année 2017
  • 0h36
    Samson HWV 57 : With plaintive note (Acte II) Air de Dalila - Joan Sutherland
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Samson HWV 57 : With plaintive note (Acte II) Air de Dalila

    Richard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, Nouvel Orchestre Symphonique De Londres
    Album Georg Friedrich Haendel : Arias Label Decca Année 2017
  • 0h41
    Berenice HWV 38 : Si tra i ceppi (Acte II Sc 13) Air de Demetrio - Forbes Robinson
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Berenice HWV 38 : Si tra i ceppi (Acte II Sc 13) Air de Demetrio

    Ledger Philip : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-Fields
    Album Georg Friedrich Haendel : Arias Label Decca Année 2017
  • 0h46
    Rouslan et Ludmilla : Ouverture
    Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D Amsterdam

    Rouslan et Ludmilla : Ouverture

    Bernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Mikhail Glinka : auteur
    Album Concertgebouw Lollipops Label Decca Année 1966
  • 0h51
    Danse macabre op 40 - poème symphonique pour violon et orchestre - Herman Krebbers
    Camille Saint Saenscompositeur

    Danse macabre op 40 - poème symphonique pour violon et orchestre

    Bernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'Amsterdam
    Album Concertgebouw Lollipops Label Decca Année 2017
  • 0h58
    Ballade pour piano n°4 en fa min op 52 - Finghin Collins
    Frederic Chopincompositeur

    Ballade pour piano n°4 en fa min op 52

    Album Récital Chopin Label Claves Année 2017
  • 1h10
    Obéron J 306 : Ouverture
    Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur

    Obéron J 306 : Ouverture

    Heinrich Schiff : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Stuttgart
    Album Hommage à Heinrich Schiff / CD 17 Label Neos (NEOS 21619) Année 2017
  • 1h19
    Der grosse Tenor : Wann kommt die eine (Air de Roberto) - Fritz Wunderlich
    Charles Kalmancompositeur

    Der grosse Tenor : Wann kommt die eine (Air de Roberto)

    Emmerich Smola : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Radio Swf De Kaiserslautern
    Album Fritz Wunderlich interprète des airs d'opérette Label Swr Music (SWR19038CD) Année 2017
  • 1h23
    Lost in the Stars - Lotte Lenya
    Kurt Weillcompositeur

    Lost in the Stars

    Album Lotte Lenya : American theater songs Label Sony Classical
