Vendredi 1 mai 2020
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du vendredi 01 mai 2020
Les Concerts de Radio France, détail de la programmation de 5h00 à 8h00 :
- 05:00
Bela Bartok
Suite de danses Sz 77 BB 86a
Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France
Jukka-Pekka Saraste, direction
Concert enregistré le 22 février 2013, Salle Pleyel à Paris
- 05:18
Leos Janacek
Sinfonietta op 60
Orchestre Philharmonique de Radio France
Jukka-Pekka Saraste, direction
Concert enregistré le 22 février 2013, Salle Pleyel à Paris
- 05:45
Johannes Brahms
Ein deutsches Requiem op 45
Ruth Ziesak : Soprano
Matthias Goerne : Baryton
Maîtrise De Radio France / Choeur De Radio France
Orchestre National de France
Christoph Eschenbach, direction
Enregistré le 28 mars 2013 au Théâtre des Champs Elysées à Paris-France
- 07:02
Johannes Brahms
Nänie
Choeur De Radio France
Orchestre National de France
Dima Slobodeniouk, direction
Enregistré le 14 novembre 2013 au Théâtre des Champs Elysées à Paris-France
- 07:12
Anton Dvorak
Symphonie n°9 en mi mineur op 95 B 178
Orchestre National De France
David Zinman, direction
Enregistré le 9 janvier 2014 au Théâtre des Champs Elysées à Paris-France
- 07:58
Anton Dvorak
7 chansons tziganes op 55 b 104 : siroke rukavy
Edita Gruberova : Soprano
Friedrich Haider : Piano
NIGHTINGALE CLASSICS NC 071160-2
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00Felix Mendelssohncompositeur
Concerto pour violon n°2 en mi min op 64 : 3. Allegro molto vivacePablo Heras-Casado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De Fribourg, Isabelle Faust : ViolonAlbum Mendelssohn : Concerto pour violon The Hebrides et Symphonie n°5 Label Harmonia Mundi (2325DI) Année 2017
- 0h06Felix Mendelssohncompositeur
Symphonie n°5 en Ré Maj op 107 MWV N 15 (La Réforme) : 2. Allegro vivacePablo Heras-Casado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De FribourgAlbum Mendelssohn : Concerto pour violon The Hebrides et Symphonie n°5 Label Harmonia Mundi (2325DI) Année 2017
- 0h10Felix Mendelssohncompositeur
Wer nur den lieben Gott lässt walten : Sing bet und geh auf Gottes Wegen - pour choeur et orchestre à cordesGraham Ross : chef d'orchestre, Clare Baroque, Choeur Du Clare College De CambridgeAlbum Reformation 1517-2017 (extraits) Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2017
- 0h12Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Concerto pour hautbois d'amour en La Maj BWV 1055 : 1. AllegroGottfried Von Der Goltz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De FribourgAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Cantates pour basse soliste Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2017
- 0h17Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Cantate BWV 82 : Ich habe genug : Ich habe genug (Air)Gottfried Von Der Goltz : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Baroque De FribourgAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Cantates pour basse soliste Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2017
- 0h24Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Sonate pour violon et piano n°2 en La Maj op 12 n°2 : 3. Allegro piacevoleAlbum Beethoven : Intégrale des sonates pour violon et piano Label Evidence (EVCD037) Année 2017
- 0h29
SYMPHONIE EN SOL MIN HOB I : 83 (LA POULE) : 3.MENUETJULIEN CHAUVIN : chef d'orchestre, JOSEPH HAYDN : auteurAlbum Joseph Haydn : La poule Label Aparte (AP157D) Année 2017
- 0h32
SYMPHONIE EN SOL MIN HOB I : 83 (LA POULE) : 4. VIVACEJULIEN CHAUVIN : chef d'orchestre, JOSEPH HAYDN : auteurAlbum Joseph Haydn : La poule Label Aparte (AP157D) Année 2017
- 0h36Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Samson HWV 57 : With plaintive note (Acte II) Air de DalilaRichard Bonynge : chef d'orchestre, Nouvel Orchestre Symphonique De LondresAlbum Georg Friedrich Haendel : Arias Label Decca Année 2017
- 0h41Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Berenice HWV 38 : Si tra i ceppi (Acte II Sc 13) Air de DemetrioLedger Philip : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Saint-Martin-In-The-FieldsAlbum Georg Friedrich Haendel : Arias Label Decca Année 2017
- 0h46Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D Amsterdam
Rouslan et Ludmilla : OuvertureBernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Mikhail Glinka : auteurAlbum Concertgebouw Lollipops Label Decca Année 1966
- 0h51Camille Saint Saenscompositeur
Danse macabre op 40 - poème symphonique pour violon et orchestreBernard Haitink : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Royal Du Concertgebouw D'AmsterdamAlbum Concertgebouw Lollipops Label Decca Année 2017
- 0h58Frederic Chopincompositeur
Ballade pour piano n°4 en fa min op 52Album Récital Chopin Label Claves Année 2017
- 1h10Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur
Obéron J 306 : OuvertureHeinrich Schiff : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De StuttgartAlbum Hommage à Heinrich Schiff / CD 17 Label Neos (NEOS 21619) Année 2017
- 1h19Charles Kalmancompositeur
Der grosse Tenor : Wann kommt die eine (Air de Roberto)Emmerich Smola : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Radio Swf De KaiserslauternAlbum Fritz Wunderlich interprète des airs d'opérette Label Swr Music (SWR19038CD) Année 2017
- 1h23Kurt Weillcompositeur
Lost in the StarsAlbum Lotte Lenya : American theater songs Label Sony Classical
