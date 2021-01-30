Samedi 30 janvier 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 30 janvier 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00Gilbert Vintercompositeur
Hunter's moon - pour cor et orchestreVilem Tausky : chef d'orchestre, Dennis Brain : Cor, Orchestre De Concert De La BbcAlbum Dennis Brain interprète Beethoven Jacob Hindemith et Vinter Label Bbc Music (BBCW BBCL 4164-2) Année 1996
- 0h05William Waltoncompositeur
Concerto : ModeratoFrank Shipway : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique de Sao Paulo, Christian Poltera : VioloncelleAlbum Walton et Hindemith : Oeuvres pour violoncelle Label Bis (BIS-2077) Année 2014
- 0h13Johannes Brahmscompositeur
4 gesänge op 17 pour choeur de femmes 2 cors et harpe / intégrale : Es tönt ein voller harfenklangHenri Laval : chef d'orchestre, Viva Voce, Sandrine Chatron : Harpe, Jacques Deleplancque : Cor, Arnaud Bonnetot : CorAlbum Brahms Label Chant De Linos (CL 0838)
- 0h17Félix Mendelssohncompositeur
Les Hébrides, Ouverture op 26 MWV P 7Edward Gardner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De BirminghamAlbum Mendelssohn in Birmingham : Ouvertures / Vol 5 Label Chandos (CHSA5235) Année 2019
- 0h27Franz Schubertcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°9 en Si Maj op posth 147 D 575 : 4. Allegro giustoBarry Douglas : PianoAlbum Schubert : Oeuvres pour piano / Vol 4 Label Chandos (CHAN20086) Année 2019
- 0h31Friedrich Kuhlaucompositeur
Sonatine pour piano en Fa Maj op 20 n°3 : 2. LarghettoPhilippe Entremont : PianoAlbum Philippe Entremont : The Complete Piano Solo Recordings on Columbia Masterworks / CD 18-19 Label Sony Classical (1907589944218) Année 2019
- 0h34Sophia Dussekcompositeur
God preserve the Emperor - pour harpeChiara Granata : HarpeAlbum Haydn and the harp Label Glossa (GCD923517) Année 2019
- 0h37Giuseppe Tartinicompositeur
Sonate pour violon et basse continue en sol min B. g10 op 1 n°10 : 2. PrestoFabio Biondi : Violon Baroque, Antonio Fantinuoli : Violoncelle, Giangiacomo Pinardi : Théorbe, Paola Poncet : ClavecinAlbum The 1690 Tuscan Stradivari Label Glossa (GCD923412) Année 2019
- 0h39Pierre Passereaucompositeur
Il est bel et bonLukas Henning : Luth, Marco Dall' Aquila : auteurAlbum Marco Dall'Aquila : Bella incognita Label Glossa (GCD923518) Année 2019
- 0h42John Dowlandcompositeur
Lachrimae, or Seven Tears : 19. Mr. Bucton's GalliardFrancois Joubert-Caillet : chef d'orchestre, L'Acheron, Sokratis Sinopoulos : LyreAlbum Lachrimæ lyræ - tears of exile Label Fuga Libera (275050) Année 2019
- 0h45Lodovico Grossi Da Viadanacompositeur
La napolitana - pour ensemble instrumentalGiovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino ArmonicoAlbum La morte della ragione Label Alpha (270188) Année 2019
- 0h48Orchestre Philharmonique De La Scala De Milan
La dolce vita : 8. La dolce vita - suite pour orchestreRiccardo Chailly : chef d'orchestre, Riccardo Chailly, Nino Rota : auteurAlbum The Fellini album Label Decca Année 2019
- 0h50Carl Orffcompositeur
Carmina burana : Primo vere : Veris ieta facies (Choeur)Rupert Huber : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Vocal De La Radio De Stuttgart, Choeur D'Enfants De L'Opera National De Stuttgart, Andreas Grau : Piano, Gotz Schumacher : Piano, Norbert Schmitt-Lauxmann : Timbales, Christoph Wiedmann : Percussions, Martin Ruda : Percussions, Markus Fischer : Percussions, Jakob Eschenburg : Percussions, Frank Behle : PercussionsAlbum Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Swr Music (SWR19516CD) Année 2010
- 0h54Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Ballade n°2 en Fa Maj op 38Philippe Entremont : PianoAlbum Philippe Entremont : The Complete Piano Solo Recordings on Columbia Masterworks / CD 12 Label Sony Classical (1907589944212) Année 2019
- 1h02Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Concerto pour piano en ré min K 466 : 3. Allegro assaiGabor Takacs-Nagy : chef d'orchestre, Manchester Camerata, Jean-Efflam Bavouzet : PianoAlbum Mozart : Concertos pour piano n°20 et 21 Label Chandos (CHAN20083) Année 2019
- 1h09Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Sinfonia n°8 en Fa Maj BWV 794Philippe Entremont : PianoAlbum Philippe Entremont : The Complete Piano Solo Recordings on Columbia Masterworks / CD 16 Label Sony Classical (1907589944216) Année 2019
- 1h10Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Sinfonia n°9 en fa min BWV 795Philippe Entremont : PianoAlbum Philippe Entremont : The Complete Piano Solo Recordings on Columbia Masterworks / CD 16 Label Sony Classical (1907589944216) Année 2019
- 1h13Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Concerto pour violon n°1 en la min BWV 1041 : 1. AllegroThibault Noally : chef d'orchestre, Les Accents, Thibault Noally : ViolonAlbum Bach & Co Label Aparte (AP206) Année 2019
- 1h17Camille Saint Saenscompositeur
Quintette en la min op 14 : 4. Allegro assai ma tranquilloQuatuor Girard, Guillaume Bellom : Piano, Hugues Girard : Violon, Lucie Girard : Violoncelle, Odon Girard : Alto (instrument), Agathe Girard : ViolonAlbum Saint-Saëns : Quatuor et quintette Label B Records (263118) Année 2019
- 1h24Ivan Bessonovcompositeur, Ivan BessonovPiano
Valse en si min - pour pianoAlbum Ivan Bessonov plays Chopin Label Ars Produktion (ARS38277) Année 2019
émission précédentevendredi 29 janvier 2021
émission suivantedimanche 31 janvier 2021