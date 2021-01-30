Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Samedi 30 janvier 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 30 janvier 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    HUNTER'S MOON POUR COR ET ORCHESTRE
    Gilbert Vintercompositeur

    Hunter's moon - pour cor et orchestre

    Vilem Tausky : chef d'orchestre, Dennis Brain : Cor, Orchestre De Concert De La Bbc
    Album Dennis Brain interprète Beethoven Jacob Hindemith et Vinter Label Bbc Music (BBCW BBCL 4164-2) Année 1996
  • 0h05
    Concerto : Moderato - CHRISTIAN POLTERA
    William Waltoncompositeur

    Concerto : Moderato

    Frank Shipway : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique de Sao Paulo, Christian Poltera : Violoncelle
    Album Walton et Hindemith : Oeuvres pour violoncelle Label Bis (BIS-2077) Année 2014
  • 0h13
    4 gesänge op 17 pour choeur de femmes 2 cors et harpe / intégrale : Es tönt ein voller harfenklang - SANDRINE CHATRON
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    4 gesänge op 17 pour choeur de femmes 2 cors et harpe / intégrale : Es tönt ein voller harfenklang

    Henri Laval : chef d'orchestre, Viva Voce, Sandrine Chatron : Harpe, Jacques Deleplancque : Cor, Arnaud Bonnetot : Cor
    Album Brahms Label Chant De Linos (CL 0838)
  • 0h17
    Les Hébrides, Ouverture op 26 MWV P 7
    Félix Mendelssohncompositeur

    Les Hébrides, Ouverture op 26 MWV P 7

    Edward Gardner : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Ville De Birmingham
    Album Mendelssohn in Birmingham : Ouvertures / Vol 5 Label Chandos (CHSA5235) Année 2019
  • 0h27
    Sonate pour piano n°9 en Si Maj op posth 147 D 575 : 4. Allegro giusto - BARRY DOUGLAS
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°9 en Si Maj op posth 147 D 575 : 4. Allegro giusto

    Barry Douglas : Piano
    Album Schubert : Oeuvres pour piano / Vol 4 Label Chandos (CHAN20086) Année 2019
  • 0h31
    Sonatine pour piano en Fa Maj op 20 n°3 : 2. Larghetto - PHILIPPE ENTREMONT
    Friedrich Kuhlaucompositeur

    Sonatine pour piano en Fa Maj op 20 n°3 : 2. Larghetto

    Philippe Entremont : Piano
    Album Philippe Entremont : The Complete Piano Solo Recordings on Columbia Masterworks / CD 18-19 Label Sony Classical (1907589944218) Année 2019
  • 0h34
    God preserve the Emperor - pour harpe - CHIARA GRANATA
    Sophia Dussekcompositeur

    God preserve the Emperor - pour harpe

    Chiara Granata : Harpe
    Album Haydn and the harp Label Glossa (GCD923517) Année 2019
  • 0h37
    Sonate pour violon et basse continue en sol min B. g10 op 1 n°10 : 2. Presto - FABIO BIONDI
    Giuseppe Tartinicompositeur

    Sonate pour violon et basse continue en sol min B. g10 op 1 n°10 : 2. Presto

    Fabio Biondi : Violon Baroque, Antonio Fantinuoli : Violoncelle, Giangiacomo Pinardi : Théorbe, Paola Poncet : Clavecin
    Album The 1690 Tuscan Stradivari Label Glossa (GCD923412) Année 2019
  • 0h39
    Il est bel et bon - LUKAS HENNING
    Pierre Passereaucompositeur

    Il est bel et bon

    Lukas Henning : Luth, Marco Dall' Aquila : auteur
    Album Marco Dall'Aquila : Bella incognita Label Glossa (GCD923518) Année 2019
  • 0h42
    Lachrimae, or Seven Tears : 19. Mr. Bucton's Galliard - SOKRATIS SINOPOULOS
    John Dowlandcompositeur

    Lachrimae, or Seven Tears : 19. Mr. Bucton's Galliard

    Francois Joubert-Caillet : chef d'orchestre, L'Acheron, Sokratis Sinopoulos : Lyre
    Album Lachrimæ lyræ - tears of exile Label Fuga Libera (275050) Année 2019
  • 0h45
    La napolitana - pour ensemble instrumental
    Lodovico Grossi Da Viadanacompositeur

    La napolitana - pour ensemble instrumental

    Giovanni Antonini : chef d'orchestre, Il Giardino Armonico
    Album La morte della ragione Label Alpha (270188) Année 2019
  • 0h48
    La dolce vita : 8. La dolce vita - suite pour orchestre
    Orchestre Philharmonique De La Scala De Milan

    La dolce vita : 8. La dolce vita - suite pour orchestre

    Riccardo Chailly : chef d'orchestre, Riccardo Chailly, Nino Rota : auteur
    Album The Fellini album Label Decca Année 2019
  • 0h50
    Carmina Burana : Primo vere : Veris ieta facies (Choeur) - ANDREAS GRAU
    Carl Orffcompositeur

    Carmina burana : Primo vere : Veris ieta facies (Choeur)

    Rupert Huber : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Vocal De La Radio De Stuttgart, Choeur D'Enfants De L'Opera National De Stuttgart, Andreas Grau : Piano, Gotz Schumacher : Piano, Norbert Schmitt-Lauxmann : Timbales, Christoph Wiedmann : Percussions, Martin Ruda : Percussions, Markus Fischer : Percussions, Jakob Eschenburg : Percussions, Frank Behle : Percussions
    Album Carl Orff : Carmina Burana Label Swr Music (SWR19516CD) Année 2010
  • 0h54
    Ballade n°2 en Fa Maj op 38 - PHILIPPE ENTREMONT
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Ballade n°2 en Fa Maj op 38

    Philippe Entremont : Piano
    Album Philippe Entremont : The Complete Piano Solo Recordings on Columbia Masterworks / CD 12 Label Sony Classical (1907589944212) Année 2019
  • 1h02
    Concerto pour piano en ré min K 466 : 3. Allegro assai - JEAN-EFFLAM BAVOUZET
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Concerto pour piano en ré min K 466 : 3. Allegro assai

    Gabor Takacs-Nagy : chef d'orchestre, Manchester Camerata, Jean-Efflam Bavouzet : Piano
    Album Mozart : Concertos pour piano n°20 et 21 Label Chandos (CHAN20083) Année 2019
  • 1h09
    Sinfonia n°8 en Fa Maj BWV 794 - PHILIPPE ENTREMONT
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Sinfonia n°8 en Fa Maj BWV 794

    Philippe Entremont : Piano
    Album Philippe Entremont : The Complete Piano Solo Recordings on Columbia Masterworks / CD 16 Label Sony Classical (1907589944216) Année 2019
  • 1h10
    Sinfonia n°9 en fa min BWV 795 - PHILIPPE ENTREMONT
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Sinfonia n°9 en fa min BWV 795

    Philippe Entremont : Piano
    Album Philippe Entremont : The Complete Piano Solo Recordings on Columbia Masterworks / CD 16 Label Sony Classical (1907589944216) Année 2019
  • 1h13
    Concerto pour violon n°1 en la min BWV 1041 : 1. Allegro - THIBAULT NOALLY
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Concerto pour violon n°1 en la min BWV 1041 : 1. Allegro

    Thibault Noally : chef d'orchestre, Les Accents, Thibault Noally : Violon
    Album Bach & Co Label Aparte (AP206) Année 2019
  • 1h17
    Quintette en la min op 14 : 4. Allegro assai ma tranquillo - GUILLAUME BELLOM
    Camille Saint Saenscompositeur

    Quintette en la min op 14 : 4. Allegro assai ma tranquillo

    Quatuor Girard, Guillaume Bellom : Piano, Hugues Girard : Violon, Lucie Girard : Violoncelle, Odon Girard : Alto (instrument), Agathe Girard : Violon
    Album Saint-Saëns : Quatuor et quintette Label B Records (263118) Année 2019
  • 1h24
    Valse en si min - pour piano - IVAN BESSONOV
    Ivan Bessonovcompositeur, Ivan BessonovPiano

    Valse en si min - pour piano

    Album Ivan Bessonov plays Chopin Label Ars Produktion (ARS38277) Année 2019
