Samedi 29 mai 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 29 mai 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h01Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovskicompositeur
Sérénade pour cordes en Ut Maj op 48 : 2. ValseToshio Yanagisawa : chef d'orchestre, Balkan Chamber OrchestraAlbum Dvorak et Tchaikovski : Sérénades Label Audite Forum (AUDITE20.045) Année 2020
- 0h05Henryk Wieniawskicompositeur
Scherzo tarentelle en sol min op 16 - pour violon et orchestreZubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Los Angeles, Glenn Dicterow : ViolonAlbum Zubin Metha, Los Angeles Philharmonic : Complete Decca recordings / CD 38 Label Decca (4850412) Année 2020
- 0h09Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : AriaAlexandre Tharaud : PianoAlbum Alexandre Tharaud le poète du piano Label Parlophone (190295180874) Année 2020
- 0h11Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
Duo pour 2 flûtes traversières en Sol Maj WoO 26 : 2. Minuetto quasi allegrettoEmmanuel Pahud : Flûte traversière, Silvia Careddu : Flûte traversièreAlbum Beethoven Label Warner Classics (0190295139742) Année 2020
- 0h14Léo Delibescompositeur
Coppélia, Suite : Valse (Acte I)Neeme Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National Royal D'Ecosse, Neeme Jarvi : auteurAlbum Léo Delibes : Suites de ballet Label Chandos (CHSA5257) Année 2020
- 0h17Niels Wilhelm Gadecompositeur
Fantasiestucke op 43 : 4. Allegro molto vivaceEnsemble Midtvest, Martin Hansen : Piano, Tommaso Longquich : ClarinetteAlbum Niels Wilhelm Gade : Musique de chambre / Vol 5 Label Cpo (CPO5551992) Année 2020
- 0h20Franz Schmidtcompositeur
Notre Dame op 2 : Intermezzo - pour orchestrePaavo Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De FrancfortAlbum Franz Schmidt : Intégrale des symphonies Label Dgg (4838336) Année 2020
- 0h25Frédéric Chopincompositeur
Berceuse pour piano en Ré bémol Maj op 57Bertrand Chamayou : PianoAlbum Good Night ! Label Parlophone (190295242435) Année 2020
