Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Samedi 29 mai 2021
6h

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 29 mai 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h01
    Sérénade pour cordes en Ut Maj op 48 : 2. Valse
    Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovskicompositeur

    Toshio Yanagisawa : chef d'orchestre, Balkan Chamber Orchestra
    Album Dvorak et Tchaikovski : Sérénades Label Audite Forum (AUDITE20.045) Année 2020
  • 0h05
    Scherzo tarentelle en sol min op 16 - pour violon et orchestre - GLENN DICTEROW
    Henryk Wieniawskicompositeur

    Zubin Mehta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Los Angeles, Glenn Dicterow : Violon
    Album Zubin Metha, Los Angeles Philharmonic : Complete Decca recordings / CD 38 Label Decca (4850412) Année 2020
  • 0h09
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : Aria - ALEXANDRE THARAUD
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Alexandre Tharaud : Piano
    Album Alexandre Tharaud le poète du piano Label Parlophone (190295180874) Année 2020
  • 0h11
    Duo pour 2 flûtes traversières en Sol Maj WoO 26 : 2. Minuetto quasi allegretto - EMMANUEL PAHUD
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    Emmanuel Pahud : Flûte traversière, Silvia Careddu : Flûte traversière
    Album Beethoven Label Warner Classics (0190295139742) Année 2020
  • 0h14
    Coppélia, Suite : Valse (Acte I)
    Léo Delibescompositeur

    Neeme Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National Royal D'Ecosse, Neeme Jarvi : auteur
    Album Léo Delibes : Suites de ballet Label Chandos (CHSA5257) Année 2020
  • 0h17
    Fantasiestucke op 43 : 4. Allegro molto vivace - MARTIN HANSEN
    Niels Wilhelm Gadecompositeur

    Ensemble Midtvest, Martin Hansen : Piano, Tommaso Longquich : Clarinette
    Album Niels Wilhelm Gade : Musique de chambre / Vol 5 Label Cpo (CPO5551992) Année 2020
  • 0h20
    Notre Dame op 2 : Intermezzo - pour orchestre
    Franz Schmidtcompositeur

    Paavo Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Francfort
    Album Franz Schmidt : Intégrale des symphonies Label Dgg (4838336) Année 2020
  • 0h25
    Berceuse pour piano en Ré bémol Maj op 57 - BERTRAND CHAMAYOU
    Frédéric Chopincompositeur

    Bertrand Chamayou : Piano
    Album Good Night ! Label Parlophone (190295242435) Année 2020
