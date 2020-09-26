Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Samedi 26 septembre 2020
5h 59mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 26 septembre 2020

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Sonate en La Maj M 8 : Allegretto poco mosso - pour violoncelle et piano - Julien Libeer
    Cesar Franckcompositeur

    Sonate en La Maj M 8 : Allegretto poco mosso - pour violoncelle et piano

    Album Réminiscences Label La Dolce Volta Année 2016
  • 0h06
    Le Carnaval des Animaux R 125 : Le Cygne - pour violoncelle et piano - Julien Libeer
    Camille Saint Saenscompositeur

    Le Carnaval des Animaux R 125 : Le Cygne - pour violoncelle et piano

    Album Réminiscences Label La Dolce Volta Année 2016
  • 0h10
    Symphonie n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 82 : Allegro molto
    Jean Sibeliuscompositeur

    Symphonie n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 82 : Allegro molto

    Lorin Maazel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Vienne
    Album Jean Sibelius : Symphonies n°5 à 7 Karelia et Tapiola Label Decca Année 2015
  • 0h18
    Symphonie n°5 en ut min op 67 : Allegro con brio
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Symphonie n°5 en ut min op 67 : Allegro con brio

    Carlos Kleiber : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Vienne
    Album Carlos Kleiber : Intégrale des enregistrements orchestraux chez Deutsche Grammophon Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4792687) Année 2014
  • 0h25
    Trio en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 pour violon violoncelle et piano : Andante con moto - Yehudi Menuhin
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Trio en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 pour violon violoncelle et piano : Andante con moto

    Album Beethoven et Schubert : 2 trios avec piano Label Warner Classics Année 2016
  • 0h34
    Suite nº4 en ré min hwv 437 pour piano : Sarabande « la grande » - Eric Heidsieck
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Suite nº4 en ré min hwv 437 pour piano : Sarabande « la grande »

    Album Georg Friedrich Haendel : Suites n° 4, 5, 6 & 8 Label Cassiopee (CIOP 969209)
  • 0h35
    Suite nº4 en ré min hwv 437 pour piano : Variations 1 à 6 - Eric Heidsieck
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Suite nº4 en ré min hwv 437 pour piano : Variations 1 à 6

    Album Georg Friedrich Haendel : Suites n° 4, 5, 6 & 8 Label Cassiopee (CIOP 969209)
