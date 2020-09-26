Samedi 26 septembre 2020
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 26 septembre 2020
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00Cesar Franckcompositeur
Sonate en La Maj M 8 : Allegretto poco mosso - pour violoncelle et pianoAlbum Réminiscences Label La Dolce Volta Année 2016
- 0h06Camille Saint Saenscompositeur
Le Carnaval des Animaux R 125 : Le Cygne - pour violoncelle et pianoAlbum Réminiscences Label La Dolce Volta Année 2016
- 0h10Jean Sibeliuscompositeur
Symphonie n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 82 : Allegro moltoLorin Maazel : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneAlbum Jean Sibelius : Symphonies n°5 à 7 Karelia et Tapiola Label Decca Année 2015
- 0h18Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Symphonie n°5 en ut min op 67 : Allegro con brioCarlos Kleiber : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneAlbum Carlos Kleiber : Intégrale des enregistrements orchestraux chez Deutsche Grammophon Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (4792687) Année 2014
- 0h25Franz Schubertcompositeur
Trio en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 pour violon violoncelle et piano : Andante con motoAlbum Beethoven et Schubert : 2 trios avec piano Label Warner Classics Année 2016
- 0h34Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Suite nº4 en ré min hwv 437 pour piano : Sarabande « la grande »Album Georg Friedrich Haendel : Suites n° 4, 5, 6 & 8 Label Cassiopee (CIOP 969209)
- 0h35Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Suite nº4 en ré min hwv 437 pour piano : Variations 1 à 6Album Georg Friedrich Haendel : Suites n° 4, 5, 6 & 8 Label Cassiopee (CIOP 969209)
