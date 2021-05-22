Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Samedi 22 mai 2021
5h 59mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 22 mai 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Sonate pour piano n°1 en Ut Maj op 1 : Scherzo - Jonathan Plowright
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°1 en Ut Maj op 1 : Scherzo

    Album Johannes Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano Label Bis Année 2017
  • 0h06
    Märchenbilder op 113 : 2. Lebhaft - pour alto et piano - Tabea Zimmermann
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Märchenbilder op 113 : 2. Lebhaft - pour alto et piano

    Tabea Zimmermann : Alto (instrument), Denes Varjon : Piano
    Album Es war einmal Label Myrios Classics (MYR020) Année 2015
  • 0h09
    Märchenbilder op 113 : 3. Rasch - pour alto et piano - Tabea Zimmermann
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Märchenbilder op 113 : 3. Rasch - pour alto et piano

    Tabea Zimmermann : Alto (instrument), Denes Varjon : Piano
    Album Es war einmal Label Myrios Classics (MYR020) Année 2015
  • 0h12
    Winterreise D. 911: 7. Auf dem Flusse - pour ténor et piano - Mark Padmore
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Winterreise D. 911: 7. Auf dem Flusse - pour ténor et piano

    Album Franz Schubert : Winterreise (intégrale) Label Harmonia Mundi (902264DI) Année 2018
  • 0h15
    Sonate pour violon et clavecin obligé n°2 en La Maj BWV 1015 : 3. Andante - Isabelle Faust
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Sonate pour violon et clavecin obligé n°2 en La Maj BWV 1015 : 3. Andante

    Album Jean Sebastien Bach : Sonates pour violon et clavecin Label Harmonia Mundi (90225657DI) Année 2018
  • 0h18
    Sonate pour violon et clavecin obligé n°6 en Sol Maj BWV 1019 : 5. Allegro - Isabelle Faust
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Sonate pour violon et clavecin obligé n°6 en Sol Maj BWV 1019 : 5. Allegro

    Album Jean Sebastien Bach : Sonates pour violon et clavecin Label Harmonia Mundi (90225657DI) Année 2018
  • 0h21
    Messe en ut min K 427pour soli choeur orchestre et orgue : Quoniam tu solus sanctus - Maria Stader
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Messe en ut min K 427pour soli choeur orchestre et orgue : Quoniam tu solus sanctus

    Ferenc Fricsay : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Berlin, Choeur De La Cathedrale Sainte-Hedwige De Berlin
    Album Mozart: Messe en ut min Label Deutsche Grammophon (463612-2)
  • 0h25
    Concerto pour piano n°4 en Sol Maj op 58 : Andante con moto - Maurizio Pollini
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°4 en Sol Maj op 58 : Andante con moto

    Karl Boehm : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Vienne
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Concertos pour piano et orchestre n°2 et 4 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (413 445-2)
  • 0h31
    Aufforderung zum Tanze op 65 J 260 : Allegro feroce - pour pianoforte - Jean Francois Heisser
    Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur

    Aufforderung zum Tanze op 65 J 260 : Allegro feroce - pour pianoforte

    Album Carl Maria von Weber : Invitation à la danse Label Praga (PRD250403) Année 2017
  • 0h32
    Aufforderung zum Tanze op 65 J 260 : Allegro vivace - pour pianoforte - Jean Francois Heisser
    Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur

    Aufforderung zum Tanze op 65 J 260 : Allegro vivace - pour pianoforte

    Album Carl Maria von Weber : Invitation à la danse Label Praga (PRD250403) Année 2017
  • 0h39
    10 pièces pittoresques : Danse villageoise - Jean Joel Barbier
    Emmanuel Chabriercompositeur

    10 pièces pittoresques : Danse villageoise

    Album Emmanuel Chabrier : Court portrait Label Praga Année 2017
  • 0h43
    Le roi malgré lui : Danse slave (Acte III)
    Emmanuel Chabriercompositeur

    Le roi malgré lui : Danse slave (Acte III)

    Paul Paray : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Detroit
    Album Emmanuel Chabrier : Court portrait Label Praga Année 2017
  • 0h48
    Preciosa op 78 J 279 : Ouverture
    Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur

    Preciosa op 78 J 279 : Ouverture

    Hermann Scherchen : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Theatre National De L'Opera De Paris
    Album Carl Maria von Weber : Invitation à la danse Label Praga (PRD250403) Année 2017
  • 0h55
    Quintette pour quatuor à cordes et clarinette en si min op 115 : 3. Andantino- Presto non assai ma con sentimento - Joseph Roisman
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Quintette pour quatuor à cordes et clarinette en si min op 115 : 3. Andantino- Presto non assai ma con sentimento

    Quatuor De Budapest
    Album Johannes Brahms : Quintettes pour piano et pour clarinette Label Praga
