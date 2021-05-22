Samedi 22 mai 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 22 mai 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°1 en Ut Maj op 1 : ScherzoAlbum Johannes Brahms : Oeuvres pour piano Label Bis Année 2017
- 0h06Robert Schumanncompositeur
Märchenbilder op 113 : 2. Lebhaft - pour alto et pianoTabea Zimmermann : Alto (instrument), Denes Varjon : PianoAlbum Es war einmal Label Myrios Classics (MYR020) Année 2015
- 0h09Robert Schumanncompositeur
Märchenbilder op 113 : 3. Rasch - pour alto et pianoTabea Zimmermann : Alto (instrument), Denes Varjon : PianoAlbum Es war einmal Label Myrios Classics (MYR020) Année 2015
- 0h12Franz Schubertcompositeur
Winterreise D. 911: 7. Auf dem Flusse - pour ténor et pianoAlbum Franz Schubert : Winterreise (intégrale) Label Harmonia Mundi (902264DI) Année 2018
- 0h15Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Sonate pour violon et clavecin obligé n°2 en La Maj BWV 1015 : 3. AndanteAlbum Jean Sebastien Bach : Sonates pour violon et clavecin Label Harmonia Mundi (90225657DI) Année 2018
- 0h18Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Sonate pour violon et clavecin obligé n°6 en Sol Maj BWV 1019 : 5. AllegroAlbum Jean Sebastien Bach : Sonates pour violon et clavecin Label Harmonia Mundi (90225657DI) Année 2018
- 0h21Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Messe en ut min K 427pour soli choeur orchestre et orgue : Quoniam tu solus sanctusFerenc Fricsay : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Berlin, Choeur De La Cathedrale Sainte-Hedwige De BerlinAlbum Mozart: Messe en ut min Label Deutsche Grammophon (463612-2)
- 0h25Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°4 en Sol Maj op 58 : Andante con motoKarl Boehm : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De VienneAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Concertos pour piano et orchestre n°2 et 4 Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (413 445-2)
- 0h31Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur
Aufforderung zum Tanze op 65 J 260 : Allegro feroce - pour pianoforteAlbum Carl Maria von Weber : Invitation à la danse Label Praga (PRD250403) Année 2017
- 0h32Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur
Aufforderung zum Tanze op 65 J 260 : Allegro vivace - pour pianoforteAlbum Carl Maria von Weber : Invitation à la danse Label Praga (PRD250403) Année 2017
- 0h39Emmanuel Chabriercompositeur
10 pièces pittoresques : Danse villageoiseAlbum Emmanuel Chabrier : Court portrait Label Praga Année 2017
- 0h43Emmanuel Chabriercompositeur
Le roi malgré lui : Danse slave (Acte III)Paul Paray : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De DetroitAlbum Emmanuel Chabrier : Court portrait Label Praga Année 2017
- 0h48Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur
Preciosa op 78 J 279 : OuvertureHermann Scherchen : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Theatre National De L'Opera De ParisAlbum Carl Maria von Weber : Invitation à la danse Label Praga (PRD250403) Année 2017
- 0h55Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Quintette pour quatuor à cordes et clarinette en si min op 115 : 3. Andantino- Presto non assai ma con sentimentoQuatuor De BudapestAlbum Johannes Brahms : Quintettes pour piano et pour clarinette Label Praga
