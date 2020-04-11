Samedi 11 avril 2020
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 11 avril 2020
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00Igor Stravinskycompositeur
Fanfare for a new theatre - pour 2 trompettesOliver Knussen : chef d'orchestreAlbum Oliver Knussen dirige Stravinsky Davies et Birtwistle Label Linn Records Année 2017
- 0h01Zoltan Kodalycompositeur
Hary Janos suite op 35a : Arrivée de l'empereur et de sa cour - pour orchestreGeorg Solti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre D'Etat De BaviereAlbum Georg Solti dirige Stravinsky Kodaly et Richard Strauss Label Decca Année 2016
- 0h04EDWARD ELGARcompositeur
Concerto en mi min op 85 : Adagio - Moderato - pour violoncelle et pianoJIRI BELOHLAVEK : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LA BBCAlbum Elgar Tchaikovsky Dvorak : Concertos pour violoncelle et autres oeuvres avec violoncelle Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 902148) Année 2013
- 0h12EDWARD ELGARcompositeur
Concerto en mi min op 85 : Lento - pour violoncelle et pianoJIRI BELOHLAVEK : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LA BBCAlbum Elgar Tchaikovsky Dvorak : Concertos pour violoncelle et autres oeuvres avec violoncelle Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 902148) Année 2013
- 0h16EDWARD ELGARcompositeur
Concerto en mi min op 85 : Adagio - pour violoncelle et pianoJIRI BELOHLAVEK : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LA BBCAlbum Elgar Tchaikovsky Dvorak : Concertos pour violoncelle et autres oeuvres avec violoncelle Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 902148) Année 2013
- 0h21EDWARD ELGARcompositeur
Concerto en mi min op 85 : Allegro - pour violoncelle et pianoJIRI BELOHLAVEK : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LA BBCAlbum Elgar Tchaikovsky Dvorak : Concertos pour violoncelle et autres oeuvres avec violoncelle Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 902148) Année 2013
- 0h31SERGE PROKOFIEVcompositeur
OUVERTURE SUR DES THEMES JUIFS OP 34bCLAUDIO ABBADO : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE D'EUROPEAlbum Prokofiev / Pierre et le loup/ Charles Aznavour / Abbado Label Deutsche Gramophon (429395-2) Année 1990
- 0h39Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur
Sonate n°2 en si min op 61 : AllegrettoAlbum Emil Gilels : The complete RCA and Columbia album collection CD 5 Label Sony Classical Année 2016
- 0h47
Romances op 3 (3) : Ya perejil svoi jelan' ia op 3 n°2Album Nikolaus medtner : Contes et poemes Label Mirare Année 2008
- 0h49
Chto ty klonich nad vodami op 24 n°2Album Nikolaus medtner : Contes et poemes Label Mirare Année 2008
- 0h50
Voron op 52 n°2Album Nikolaus medtner : Contes et poemes Label Mirare Année 2008
- 0h52Nikolaus Medtnercompositeur
Vesenneie uskopoienie op 28 n°5Album Nikolaus medtner : Contes et poemes Label Mirare Année 2008
- 0h54
Tsvetok op 36 n°2Album Nikolaus medtner : Contes et poemes Label Mirare Année 2008
- 0h56LEOS JANACEKcompositeur
PETITE RENARDE RUSEE (LA) SUITE POUR ORCHESTRE : 1. ANDANTEJIRI BELOHLAVEK : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE LA PHILHARMONIE TCHEQUE DE PRAGUE
- 1h06LEOS JANACEKcompositeur
PETITE RENARDE RUSEE (LA) SUITE POUR ORCHESTRE : 2. ANDANTEJIRI BELOHLAVEK : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE LA PHILHARMONIE TCHEQUE DE PRAGUE
- 1h14Clément Janequincompositeur
La chasseEnsemble Clement Janequin, Dominique Visse : Haute-contre, Bruno Boterf : Ténor, Philippe Cantor : Baryton (voix), Josep Cabre : Baryton (voix), Antoine Sicot : Basse (voix)Album Clement Janequin : La chasse et autres chansons Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901271) Année 1988
