Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Samedi 11 avril 2020
6h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 11 avril 2020

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Fanfare for a new theatre - pour 2 trompettes - Ensemble Manson De La Royal Academy Of Music, Trom
    Igor Stravinskycompositeur

    Fanfare for a new theatre - pour 2 trompettes

    Oliver Knussen : chef d'orchestre
    Album Oliver Knussen dirige Stravinsky Davies et Birtwistle Label Linn Records Année 2017
  • 0h01
    Hary Janos suite op 35a : Arrivée de l'empereur et de sa cour - pour orchestre
    Zoltan Kodalycompositeur

    Hary Janos suite op 35a : Arrivée de l'empereur et de sa cour - pour orchestre

    Georg Solti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre D'Etat De Baviere
    Album Georg Solti dirige Stravinsky Kodaly et Richard Strauss Label Decca Année 2016
  • 0h04
    Concerto en mi min op 85 : Adagio - Moderato - pour violoncelle et piano - JEAN GUIHEN QUEYRAS
    EDWARD ELGARcompositeur

    Concerto en mi min op 85 : Adagio - Moderato - pour violoncelle et piano

    JIRI BELOHLAVEK : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LA BBC
    Album Elgar Tchaikovsky Dvorak : Concertos pour violoncelle et autres oeuvres avec violoncelle Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 902148) Année 2013
  • 0h12
    Concerto en mi min op 85 : Lento - pour violoncelle et piano - JEAN GUIHEN QUEYRAS
    EDWARD ELGARcompositeur

    Concerto en mi min op 85 : Lento - pour violoncelle et piano

    JIRI BELOHLAVEK : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LA BBC
    Album Elgar Tchaikovsky Dvorak : Concertos pour violoncelle et autres oeuvres avec violoncelle Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 902148) Année 2013
  • 0h16
    Concerto en mi min op 85 : Adagio - pour violoncelle et piano - JEAN GUIHEN QUEYRAS
    EDWARD ELGARcompositeur

    Concerto en mi min op 85 : Adagio - pour violoncelle et piano

    JIRI BELOHLAVEK : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LA BBC
    Album Elgar Tchaikovsky Dvorak : Concertos pour violoncelle et autres oeuvres avec violoncelle Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 902148) Année 2013
  • 0h21
    Concerto en mi min op 85 : Allegro - pour violoncelle et piano - JEAN GUIHEN QUEYRAS
    EDWARD ELGARcompositeur

    Concerto en mi min op 85 : Allegro - pour violoncelle et piano

    JIRI BELOHLAVEK : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LA BBC
    Album Elgar Tchaikovsky Dvorak : Concertos pour violoncelle et autres oeuvres avec violoncelle Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 902148) Année 2013
  • 0h31
    OUVERTURE SUR DES THEMES JUIFS OP 34b
    SERGE PROKOFIEVcompositeur

    OUVERTURE SUR DES THEMES JUIFS OP 34b

    CLAUDIO ABBADO : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE CHAMBRE D'EUROPE
    Album Prokofiev / Pierre et le loup/ Charles Aznavour / Abbado Label Deutsche Gramophon (429395-2) Année 1990
  • 0h39
    Sonate n°2 en si min op 61 : Allegretto - Emil Gilels
    Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur

    Sonate n°2 en si min op 61 : Allegretto

    Album Emil Gilels : The complete RCA and Columbia album collection CD 5 Label Sony Classical Année 2016
  • 0h47
    Romances op 3 (3) : Ya perejil svoi jelan' ia op 3 n°2

    Album Nikolaus medtner : Contes et poemes Label Mirare Année 2008
  • 0h49
    Chto ty klonich nad vodami op 24 n°2

    Album Nikolaus medtner : Contes et poemes Label Mirare Année 2008
  • 0h50
    Voron op 52 n°2

    Album Nikolaus medtner : Contes et poemes Label Mirare Année 2008
  • 0h52
    Vesenneie uskopoienie op 28 n°5 - Boris Berezovsky
    Nikolaus Medtnercompositeur

    Vesenneie uskopoienie op 28 n°5

    Album Nikolaus medtner : Contes et poemes Label Mirare Année 2008
  • 0h54
    Tsvetok op 36 n°2

    Album Nikolaus medtner : Contes et poemes Label Mirare Année 2008
  • 0h56
    PETITE RENARDE RUSEE (LA) SUITE POUR ORCHESTRE : 1. ANDANTE
    LEOS JANACEKcompositeur

    PETITE RENARDE RUSEE (LA) SUITE POUR ORCHESTRE : 1. ANDANTE

    JIRI BELOHLAVEK : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE LA PHILHARMONIE TCHEQUE DE PRAGUE
  • 1h06
    PETITE RENARDE RUSEE (LA) SUITE POUR ORCHESTRE : 2. ANDANTE
    LEOS JANACEKcompositeur

    PETITE RENARDE RUSEE (LA) SUITE POUR ORCHESTRE : 2. ANDANTE

    JIRI BELOHLAVEK : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE LA PHILHARMONIE TCHEQUE DE PRAGUE
  • 1h14
    LA CHASSE : 1ERE ET 2EME PARTIE
    Clément Janequincompositeur

    La chasse

    Ensemble Clement Janequin, Dominique Visse : Haute-contre, Bruno Boterf : Ténor, Philippe Cantor : Baryton (voix), Josep Cabre : Baryton (voix), Antoine Sicot : Basse (voix)
    Album Clement Janequin : La chasse et autres chansons Label Harmonia Mundi (HMC 901271) Année 1988
émission précédente
vendredi 10 avril 2020
7h 58mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du vendredi 10 avril 2020
émission suivante
dimanche 12 avril 2020
7h 58mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du dimanche 12 avril 2020