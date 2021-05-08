Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Samedi 8 mai 2021
5h 57mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 08 mai 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h02
    Nocturne pour piano n°4 en Mi bémol Maj op 36 - Philippe Cassard
    Gabriel Faurecompositeur

    Album Fauré : Ballade 3 nocturnes et Pelléas et Mélisande Label La Dolce Volta (LDV32D) Année 2017
  • 0h09
    Elégie pour violoncelle et piano en ut min op 24 - Jacqueline Du Pre
    Gabriel Faurecompositeur

    Album Jacqueline du Pré the heart of the cello Label Warner Classics (0190296950322) Année 2017
  • 0h15
    Pelléas et Mélisande : Pourquoi pleures-tu (Acte I Sc 1) Golaud et Mélisande - Magdalena Kozena
    Claude Debussycompositeur

    Simon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Magdalena Kozena : Soprano, Mélisande, Gerald Finley : Baryton (voix), Golaud
    Album Claude Debussy : Pelléas et Mélisande L 93 (88) (intégrale) Label Lso (LSO0790) Année 2017
  • 0h22
    Quatuor à cordes en sol min op 10 L 85 : 2. Assez vif et bien rythmé - Quatuor Van Kuijk
    Claude Debussycompositeur

    Album Le quatuor Van Kuijk interprète Debussy Ravel et Chausson Label Alpha (172200) Année 2017
  • 0h26
    Préludes pour piano Livre I L 125 (117) : 12. Minstrels - Arseny Tarasevich-Nikolaev
    Claude Debussycompositeur

    Album Ravel et Debussy : Oeuvres pour piano Label Acousence Année 2016
  • 0h29
    A Chloris - pour soprano et piano - Dalton Baldwin
    Reynaldo Hahncompositeur

    Dalton Baldwin : Piano, Mady Mesple
    Album Mady Mesplé : Edition du 80ème anniversaire Label Emi (50999 095003 2 7)
  • 0h32
    Sémélé : O sleep why dost thou leave me (Acte II Sc 2) Air de Sémélé - Nuria Rial
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Christina Pluhar : chef d'orchestre, L'Arpeggiata
    Album Händel goes wild Label Erato Année 2017
  • 0h35
    Prélude pour piano en Ré bémol Maj op 28 n°15 - Kotaro Fukuma
    Frederic Chopincompositeur

    Album Chopin Legacy Label Arts Productions Année 2017
  • 0h41
    Aida : Chi mai fra gl'inni e i plausi (Acte II Sc 1) Amneris et choeur des esclaves - Rita Gorr
    Giuseppe Verdicompositeur

    Georg Solti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opera De Rome, Choeur De L'Opera De Rome
    Album Guiseppe Verdi : Aida (intégrale) Label Decca Année 2017
  • 0h47
    Concerto pour violon en Ré Maj op 35 : 3. Finale (Allegro vivacissimo) - Christian Ferras
    Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovskicompositeur

    Constantin Silvestri : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra
    Album Christian Ferras : The Complete HMV & Telefunken Recordings / CD 2 Label Warner Classics (01902957630842) Année 2017
  • 0h56
    Mélodie hongroise en si min D 817 - pour piano - Naruhiko Kawaguchi
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Album Franz Schubert et Franz Liszt : Oeuvres pour piano Label Fuga Libera Année 2017
