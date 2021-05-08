Samedi 8 mai 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 08 mai 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h02Gabriel Faurecompositeur
Nocturne pour piano n°4 en Mi bémol Maj op 36Album Fauré : Ballade 3 nocturnes et Pelléas et Mélisande Label La Dolce Volta (LDV32D) Année 2017
- 0h09Gabriel Faurecompositeur
Elégie pour violoncelle et piano en ut min op 24Album Jacqueline du Pré the heart of the cello Label Warner Classics (0190296950322) Année 2017
- 0h15Claude Debussycompositeur
Pelléas et Mélisande : Pourquoi pleures-tu (Acte I Sc 1) Golaud et MélisandeSimon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Londres, Magdalena Kozena : Soprano, Mélisande, Gerald Finley : Baryton (voix), GolaudAlbum Claude Debussy : Pelléas et Mélisande L 93 (88) (intégrale) Label Lso (LSO0790) Année 2017
- 0h22Claude Debussycompositeur
Quatuor à cordes en sol min op 10 L 85 : 2. Assez vif et bien rythméAlbum Le quatuor Van Kuijk interprète Debussy Ravel et Chausson Label Alpha (172200) Année 2017
- 0h26Claude Debussycompositeur
Préludes pour piano Livre I L 125 (117) : 12. MinstrelsAlbum Ravel et Debussy : Oeuvres pour piano Label Acousence Année 2016
- 0h29Reynaldo Hahncompositeur
A Chloris - pour soprano et pianoDalton Baldwin : Piano, Mady MespleAlbum Mady Mesplé : Edition du 80ème anniversaire Label Emi (50999 095003 2 7)
- 0h32Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Sémélé : O sleep why dost thou leave me (Acte II Sc 2) Air de SéméléChristina Pluhar : chef d'orchestre, L'ArpeggiataAlbum Händel goes wild Label Erato Année 2017
- 0h35Frederic Chopincompositeur
Prélude pour piano en Ré bémol Maj op 28 n°15Album Chopin Legacy Label Arts Productions Année 2017
- 0h41Giuseppe Verdicompositeur
Aida : Chi mai fra gl'inni e i plausi (Acte II Sc 1) Amneris et choeur des esclavesGeorg Solti : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De L'Opera De Rome, Choeur De L'Opera De RomeAlbum Guiseppe Verdi : Aida (intégrale) Label Decca Année 2017
- 0h47Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovskicompositeur
Concerto pour violon en Ré Maj op 35 : 3. Finale (Allegro vivacissimo)Constantin Silvestri : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia OrchestraAlbum Christian Ferras : The Complete HMV & Telefunken Recordings / CD 2 Label Warner Classics (01902957630842) Année 2017
- 0h56Franz Schubertcompositeur
Mélodie hongroise en si min D 817 - pour pianoAlbum Franz Schubert et Franz Liszt : Oeuvres pour piano Label Fuga Libera Année 2017
émission précédentevendredi 7 mai 2021
émission suivantedimanche 9 mai 2021