Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Samedi 3 avril 2021
5h 59mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 03 avril 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Barn dance - FRANCOIS MARDIROSSIAN
    Moondogcompositeur

    Barn dance

    Francois Mardirossian : Piano
    Album Moondog piano works Label Megadisc (MDC7887)
  • 0h02
    In de schuur "dans la grange" - scherzo pour orchestre
    August De Boeckcompositeur

    In de schuur ""dans la grange"" - scherzo pour orchestre

    Marc Soustrot : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Radio Flamande
    Album August de Boeck : oeuvres pour orchestre Label Klara (KTC 4024) Année 2007
  • 0h07
    Sonate pour piano et violoncelle en ré min op 40 : 4. Allegro - VICTOR JULIEN-LAFERRIERE
    Dmitri Chostakovitchcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano et violoncelle en ré min op 40 : 4. Allegro

    Victor Julien-Laferriere : Violoncelle, Jonas Vitaud : Piano
    Album Chostakovitch Denissov et Rachmaninov : Oeuvres pour violoncelle et piano Label Alpha (334548) Année 2019
  • 0h11
    Carmen : L'amour est un oiseau rebelle (Acte I Sc 4) Habanera - SEIJI OZAWA
    Georges Bizetcompositeur

    Carmen : L'amour est un oiseau rebelle (Acte I Sc 4) Habanera

    Orchestre National de France, Maitrise De Radio France, Choeur De Radio France, Seiji Ozawa, Jessye Norman : Soprano
    Album La Marseillaise Label Philips (422 922-2) Année 1988
  • 0h16
    Coppélia (La fille aux yeux d'émail) : Prélude et mazurka (Acte I) - VASKO VASSILIEV
    Léo Delibescompositeur

    Coppélia (La fille aux yeux d'émail) : Prélude et mazurka (Acte I)

    Kent Nagano : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon, Vasko Vassiliev : Violon, Anton Kholodenko : Alto (instrument)
    Album Léo Delibes : Coppélia Label Erato (4509-91730-2) Année 1994
  • 0h21
    Il barbiere di Seviglia : Saper bramate (Acte I Sc 6) Sérénade du comte - LINARD VRIELINK
    Giovanni Paisiellocompositeur

    Il barbiere di Seviglia : Saper bramate (Acte I Sc 6) Sérénade du comte

    Raphaël Pichon : chef d'orchestre, Pygmalion, Linard Vrielink : Ténor
    Album Libertà ! Label Harmonia Mundi (90263839DI) Année 2019
  • 0h25
    Polonaise pour violon et orchestre en Si bémol Maj D 582 - ARIADNE DASKALAKIS
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Polonaise pour violon et orchestre en Si bémol Maj D 582

    Michael Alexander Willens : chef d'orchestre, Kolner Akademie, Ariadne Daskalakis : Violon
    Album Franz Schubert : Musique pour violon / Vol 1 Label Bis (BIS2363) Année 2019
  • 0h31
    3 Polkas poétiques B 95 op 8 : 2. Meno allegro (sol min) - ANDRAS SCHIFF
    Bedrich Smetanacompositeur

    3 Polkas poétiques B 95 op 8 : 2. Meno allegro (sol min)

    Andras Schiff : Piano
    Album Bedrich Smetana : Polkas Label Teldec (3984-21261-2) Année 1999
  • 0h36
    8 danses slaves op 72 B 147 : 6. Danse slave en Si bémol Maj - arrangement pour orchestre
    Anton Dvorakcompositeur

    8 danses slaves op 72 B 147 : 6. Danse slave en Si bémol Maj - arrangement pour orchestre

    Joseph Keilberth : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Bamberg
    Album Joseph Keilberth : The Telefunken Recordings 1953-1963 / CD 16 Label Warner Classics (0190295689261/18) Année 2018
  • 0h39
    Sonate pour piano n°4 en Mi bémol Maj K 282 : 1. Adagio - FABRIZIO CHIOVETTA
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°4 en Mi bémol Maj K 282 : 1. Adagio

    Fabrizio Chiovetta : Piano
    Album Mozart : Sonates pour piano Label Aparte (AP199D) Année 2018
  • 0h45
    Symphonie n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 82 : 3. Allegro molto - Misterioso - largamente assai
    Jean Sibeliuscompositeur

    Symphonie n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 82 : 3. Allegro molto - Misterioso - largamente assai

    Simon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Berlin
    Album Berliner Philharmoniker et Simon Rattle : Sibelius Symphonies 1 à 7 Label Berliner Philharmoniker Recordings (BPHR150073) Année 2017
