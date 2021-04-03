Samedi 3 avril 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du samedi 03 avril 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00Moondogcompositeur
Barn danceFrancois Mardirossian : PianoAlbum Moondog piano works Label Megadisc (MDC7887)
- 0h02August De Boeckcompositeur
In de schuur ""dans la grange"" - scherzo pour orchestreMarc Soustrot : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Radio FlamandeAlbum August de Boeck : oeuvres pour orchestre Label Klara (KTC 4024) Année 2007
- 0h07Dmitri Chostakovitchcompositeur
Sonate pour piano et violoncelle en ré min op 40 : 4. AllegroVictor Julien-Laferriere : Violoncelle, Jonas Vitaud : PianoAlbum Chostakovitch Denissov et Rachmaninov : Oeuvres pour violoncelle et piano Label Alpha (334548) Année 2019
- 0h11Georges Bizetcompositeur
Carmen : L'amour est un oiseau rebelle (Acte I Sc 4) HabaneraOrchestre National de France, Maitrise De Radio France, Choeur De Radio France, Seiji Ozawa, Jessye Norman : SopranoAlbum La Marseillaise Label Philips (422 922-2) Année 1988
- 0h16Léo Delibescompositeur
Coppélia (La fille aux yeux d'émail) : Prélude et mazurka (Acte I)Kent Nagano : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de l'Opéra de Lyon, Vasko Vassiliev : Violon, Anton Kholodenko : Alto (instrument)Album Léo Delibes : Coppélia Label Erato (4509-91730-2) Année 1994
- 0h21Giovanni Paisiellocompositeur
Il barbiere di Seviglia : Saper bramate (Acte I Sc 6) Sérénade du comteRaphaël Pichon : chef d'orchestre, Pygmalion, Linard Vrielink : TénorAlbum Libertà ! Label Harmonia Mundi (90263839DI) Année 2019
- 0h25Franz Schubertcompositeur
Polonaise pour violon et orchestre en Si bémol Maj D 582Michael Alexander Willens : chef d'orchestre, Kolner Akademie, Ariadne Daskalakis : ViolonAlbum Franz Schubert : Musique pour violon / Vol 1 Label Bis (BIS2363) Année 2019
- 0h31Bedrich Smetanacompositeur
3 Polkas poétiques B 95 op 8 : 2. Meno allegro (sol min)Andras Schiff : PianoAlbum Bedrich Smetana : Polkas Label Teldec (3984-21261-2) Année 1999
- 0h36Anton Dvorakcompositeur
8 danses slaves op 72 B 147 : 6. Danse slave en Si bémol Maj - arrangement pour orchestreJoseph Keilberth : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De BambergAlbum Joseph Keilberth : The Telefunken Recordings 1953-1963 / CD 16 Label Warner Classics (0190295689261/18) Année 2018
- 0h39Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°4 en Mi bémol Maj K 282 : 1. AdagioFabrizio Chiovetta : PianoAlbum Mozart : Sonates pour piano Label Aparte (AP199D) Année 2018
- 0h45Jean Sibeliuscompositeur
Symphonie n°5 en Mi bémol Maj op 82 : 3. Allegro molto - Misterioso - largamente assaiSimon Rattle : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De BerlinAlbum Berliner Philharmoniker et Simon Rattle : Sibelius Symphonies 1 à 7 Label Berliner Philharmoniker Recordings (BPHR150073) Année 2017
émission précédentevendredi 2 avril 2021
émission suivantedimanche 4 avril 2021