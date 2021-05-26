Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Mercredi 26 mai 2021
5h 33mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 26 mai 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Symphonie fantastique op 14 H 48 : 4. Marche au supplice
    HECTOR BERLIOZcompositeur

    LEOPOLD STOKOWSKI : chef d'orchestre, NEW PHILHARMONIA ORCHESTRA
    Album Leopold Stokowski : Complete Decca recordings cd 11 Label Decca Année 2017
  • 0h04
    Hänsel und Gretel EHWV 93.3 : Abends will ich schlafen geh'n (Acte II Sc 2) Hänsel Gretel - arrangement pour choeur et orchestre
    ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCKcompositeur

    LEOPOLD STOKOWSKI : chef d'orchestre, NOUVEL ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRES, CHOEUR NORMAN LUBOFF
    Album Leopold Stokowski : Complete Decca recordings cd 1 Label Decca Année 2017
  • 0h09
    Trepité Martela - pour choeur et ensemble instrumental - NEEME PUNDER
    VACLOVAS AUGUSTINAScompositeur

    PAUL HILLIER : chef d'orchestre, CHOEUR DE CHAMBRE PHILHARMONIQUE D'ESTONIE
    Album Baltic voices 3 Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2005
  • 0h13
    Selva morale e spirituale : Iste confessor primo - pour ténor et ensemble instrumental - JAKOB PILGRAM
    CLAUDIO MONTEVERDIcompositeur

    PABLO HERAS-CASADO : chef d'orchestre, ENSEMBLE BALTHASAR NEUMANN, CHOEUR BALTHASAR NEUMANN
    Album Claudio Monteverdi : Selva morale e spirituale SV 252-288 Label Harmonia Mundi (902355DI) Année 2017
  • 0h16
    Selva morale e spirituale : O ciechi ciechi SV 252 - pour ensemble vocal à 5 voix 2 violons et basse continue - JULIA KIRCHNER
    CLAUDIO MONTEVERDIcompositeur

    PABLO HERAS-CASADO : chef d'orchestre, ENSEMBLE BALTHASAR NEUMANN, CHOEUR BALTHASAR NEUMANN
    Album Claudio Monteverdi : Selva morale e spirituale SV 252-288 Label Harmonia Mundi (902355DI) Année 2017
  • 0h19
    Concerto pour orchestre BB 123 Sz 116 : 5. Finale
    Béla Bartókcompositeur

    Pablo Heras-Casado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Munich
    Album Bartok : Concerto pour orchestre et concerto pour piano n°3 Label Harmonia Mundi (902262DI) Année 2018
  • 0h28
    Sonate pour violon et piano FP 119 :1. Allegro con fuoco - PATRICIA KOPATCHINSKAJA
    Francis Poulenccompositeur

    Patricia Kopatchinskaja : Violon, Polina Leschenko : Piano
    Album Deux Label Alpha (188986) Année 2018
  • 0h34
    Masques L 110 - STEVEN OSBORNE
    CLAUDE DEBUSSYcompositeur

    Album Claude Debussy : Oeuvres pour piano Label Hyperion Année 2017
  • 0h39
    L'Ascension : 1. Majesté du Christ demandant sa gloire à son Père
    OLIVIER MESSIAENcompositeur

    LEOPOLD STOKOWSKI : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRES
    Album Leopold Stokowski : Complete Decca recordings cd 15 Label Decca Année 2017
  • 0h43
    Il trovatore : Di tale amor (Acte I Sc 2) Air de Leonora - précédé du récitatif Tacea la notte placida - SONYA YONCHEVA
    GIUSEPPE VERDIcompositeur

    MASSIMO ZANETTI : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE LA RADIO DE MUNICH
    Album Sonya Yoncheva : The Verdi Album Label Sony Classical (88985417982) Année 2018
  • 0h49
    4 Ernste Gesänge op 121 : Denn es gehet dem Menschen wie op 121 n°1 - arrangement pour violoncelle et piano - BARTHOLOMEW LAFOLLETTE
    JOHANNES BRAHMScompositeur

    Album Bartholomew Lafollette interprète Brahms Label Champs Hill Records Année 2017
  • 0h54
    Valse en La bémol Maj op 39 n°15 - pour piano - SERGIO TIEMPO
    JOHANNES BRAHMScompositeur

    Album Sergio Tiempo : Legacy Label Avanti Classic (541470610492) Année 2017
  • 0h56
    Prélude pour piano en Ré bémol Maj op 28 n°15 - SERGIO TIEMPO
    FREDERIC CHOPINcompositeur

    Album Sergio Tiempo : Legacy Label Avanti Classic (541470610492) Année 2017
  • 1h00
    Prélude pour piano en si bémol min op 28 n°16 - SERGIO TIEMPO
    FREDERIC CHOPINcompositeur

    Album Sergio Tiempo : Legacy Label Avanti Classic (541470610492) Année 2017
  • 1h01
    Magnificat en Si bémol Maj WAB 24 - pour solistes choeur orgue et orchestre - JOHANNA WINKEL
    ANTON BRUCKNERcompositeur

    LUKASZ BOROWICZ : chef d'orchestre, AKADEMIE FUR ALTE MUSIK BERLIN, CHOEUR DU RIAS DE BERLIN
    Album Anton Bruckner : Missa solemnis Label Accentus Music (ACC30429) Année 2018
