Mercredi 26 mai 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 26 mai 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00HECTOR BERLIOZcompositeur
Symphonie fantastique op 14 H 48 : 4. Marche au suppliceLEOPOLD STOKOWSKI : chef d'orchestre, NEW PHILHARMONIA ORCHESTRAAlbum Leopold Stokowski : Complete Decca recordings cd 11 Label Decca Année 2017
- 0h04ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCKcompositeur
Hänsel und Gretel EHWV 93.3 : Abends will ich schlafen geh'n (Acte II Sc 2) Hänsel Gretel - arrangement pour choeur et orchestreLEOPOLD STOKOWSKI : chef d'orchestre, NOUVEL ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRES, CHOEUR NORMAN LUBOFFAlbum Leopold Stokowski : Complete Decca recordings cd 1 Label Decca Année 2017
- 0h09VACLOVAS AUGUSTINAScompositeur
Trepité Martela - pour choeur et ensemble instrumentalPAUL HILLIER : chef d'orchestre, CHOEUR DE CHAMBRE PHILHARMONIQUE D'ESTONIEAlbum Baltic voices 3 Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2005
- 0h13CLAUDIO MONTEVERDIcompositeur
Selva morale e spirituale : Iste confessor primo - pour ténor et ensemble instrumentalPABLO HERAS-CASADO : chef d'orchestre, ENSEMBLE BALTHASAR NEUMANN, CHOEUR BALTHASAR NEUMANNAlbum Claudio Monteverdi : Selva morale e spirituale SV 252-288 Label Harmonia Mundi (902355DI) Année 2017
- 0h16CLAUDIO MONTEVERDIcompositeur
Selva morale e spirituale : O ciechi ciechi SV 252 - pour ensemble vocal à 5 voix 2 violons et basse continuePABLO HERAS-CASADO : chef d'orchestre, ENSEMBLE BALTHASAR NEUMANN, CHOEUR BALTHASAR NEUMANNAlbum Claudio Monteverdi : Selva morale e spirituale SV 252-288 Label Harmonia Mundi (902355DI) Année 2017
- 0h19Béla Bartókcompositeur
Concerto pour orchestre BB 123 Sz 116 : 5. FinalePablo Heras-Casado : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De MunichAlbum Bartok : Concerto pour orchestre et concerto pour piano n°3 Label Harmonia Mundi (902262DI) Année 2018
- 0h28Francis Poulenccompositeur
Sonate pour violon et piano FP 119 :1. Allegro con fuocoPatricia Kopatchinskaja : Violon, Polina Leschenko : PianoAlbum Deux Label Alpha (188986) Année 2018
- 0h34CLAUDE DEBUSSYcompositeur
Masques L 110Album Claude Debussy : Oeuvres pour piano Label Hyperion Année 2017
- 0h39OLIVIER MESSIAENcompositeur
L'Ascension : 1. Majesté du Christ demandant sa gloire à son PèreLEOPOLD STOKOWSKI : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRESAlbum Leopold Stokowski : Complete Decca recordings cd 15 Label Decca Année 2017
- 0h43GIUSEPPE VERDIcompositeur
Il trovatore : Di tale amor (Acte I Sc 2) Air de Leonora - précédé du récitatif Tacea la notte placidaMASSIMO ZANETTI : chef d'orchestre, ORCHESTRE DE LA RADIO DE MUNICHAlbum Sonya Yoncheva : The Verdi Album Label Sony Classical (88985417982) Année 2018
- 0h49JOHANNES BRAHMScompositeur
4 Ernste Gesänge op 121 : Denn es gehet dem Menschen wie op 121 n°1 - arrangement pour violoncelle et pianoAlbum Bartholomew Lafollette interprète Brahms Label Champs Hill Records Année 2017
- 0h54JOHANNES BRAHMScompositeur
Valse en La bémol Maj op 39 n°15 - pour pianoAlbum Sergio Tiempo : Legacy Label Avanti Classic (541470610492) Année 2017
- 0h56FREDERIC CHOPINcompositeur
Prélude pour piano en Ré bémol Maj op 28 n°15Album Sergio Tiempo : Legacy Label Avanti Classic (541470610492) Année 2017
- 1h00FREDERIC CHOPINcompositeur
Prélude pour piano en si bémol min op 28 n°16Album Sergio Tiempo : Legacy Label Avanti Classic (541470610492) Année 2017
- 1h01ANTON BRUCKNERcompositeur
Magnificat en Si bémol Maj WAB 24 - pour solistes choeur orgue et orchestreLUKASZ BOROWICZ : chef d'orchestre, AKADEMIE FUR ALTE MUSIK BERLIN, CHOEUR DU RIAS DE BERLINAlbum Anton Bruckner : Missa solemnis Label Accentus Music (ACC30429) Année 2018
