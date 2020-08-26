Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Mercredi 26 août 2020
5h 33mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 26 août 2020

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Alluki - Aida Garifullina
    Aida Garifullina

    Alluki

    Cornelius Meister : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Vienne, Anonyme : auteur
    Album Aida Garifullina Label Decca Année 2017
  • 0h04
    Ständchen D 889 -arrangement pour violoncelle et piano - Tanguy De Williencourt
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    STANDCHEN D 889 ARRANGEMENT POUR VIOLONCELLE ET PIANO

    FRANZ SCHUBERT : auteur
    Album Beethoven et Schubert : Oeuvres pour violoncelle et piano Label Harmonia Mundi (916109DI) Année 2017
  • 0h08
    Concerto pour flûte à bec en sol min op 10 n°2 RV 439 La nuit : 6. Allegro - Les Musiciens De Saint Julien
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Concerto pour flûte à bec en sol min op 10 n°2 RV 439 La nuit : 6. Allegro

    Francois Lazarevitch : chef d'orchestre
    Album Vivaldi : Les 4 saisons et concertos pour flûte Label Alpha (168747) Année 2017
  • 0h09
    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : 32. Aria da capo - arrangement pour ensemble instrumental - Antonio De Secondi
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : 32. Aria da capo - arrangement pour ensemble instrumental

    Rinaldo Alessandrini : chef d'orchestre, Concerto Italiano
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations on Variations Label Naive Classique (OP30575) Année 2017
  • 0h12
    Sonate pour violon et piano n°1 en Ré Maj op 12 n°1 : Rondeau - Chloe Hanslip
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Sonate pour violon et piano n°1 en Ré Maj op 12 n°1 : Rondeau

    Album Beethoven : Sonates pour violon et piano / Vol 1 Label Rubicon Année 2017
  • 0h16
    Symphonie n°6 en si min op 74 : Allegro con grazia
    Peter Illich Tchaikovskycompositeur

    Symphonie n°6 en si min op 74 : Allegro con grazia

    Evgueni Mravinski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Leningrad
    Album Evgueni Mravinsky dirige l'orchestre philharmonique de Leningrad / Vol 1 Label Profil Année 2015
  • 0h24
    Danse hongroise n°1 en sol min pour piano a 4 mains - Michel Beroff
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Danse hongroise n°1 en sol min pour piano a 4 mains

    Album Brahms Label Emi (5693112) Année 1996
  • 0h27
    Concert champêtre FP 49 : Andante - pour clavecin et orchestre - Katerina Chrobokova
    Francis Poulenccompositeur

    Concert champêtre FP 49 : Andante - pour clavecin et orchestre

    Jos Van Immerseel : chef d'orchestre, Anima Eterna, Katerina Chrobokova : Clavecin
    Album Francis Poulenc : Concerto pour 2 pianos et autres oeuvres Label Zig Zag Territoires (ZZT110403) Année 2008
  • 0h34
    Seashore - Lisitsa Valentina
    Robert Farnoncompositeur

    Seashore

    Gavin Sutherland : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Concert De La Bbc
    Album Love story / Thèmes de piano de l'âge d'or du cinéma Label Decca (4789454) Année 2016
  • 0h37
    Porgy and Bess : Summertime (Acte I) Air de Clara - Claron Mac Fadden
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Porgy and Bess : Summertime (Acte I) Air de Clara

    Jos Van Immerseel : chef d'orchestre, Anima Eterna Brugge
    Album Gershwin : Musique symphonique et mélodies Label Alpha Année 2017
  • 0h40
    The planets op 32 H 125 : Jupiter the bringer of jollity (extrait) - pour orchestre
    Gustav Holstcompositeur

    The planets op 32 H 125 : Jupiter the bringer of jollity (extrait) - pour orchestre

    Andrew Davis : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Toronto
    Album A celebration : Bristish composers Label Emi Classics Année 2011
  • 0h42
    Avril 14th - arrangement pour violon et ensemble instrumental - Daniel Hope

    AVRIL 14 TH ARRANGEMENT POUR POUR VIOLON SOLO QUATUOR A CORDES CONTREBASSE HARPE ET PIANO

    APHEX TWIN : auteur
    Album For seasons Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796922) Année 2017
  • 0h44
    Sonate en fa min op 120 n°1 : Allegreto grazioso - Eric Le Sage
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Sonate en fa min op 120 n°1 : Allegreto grazioso

    Album Johannes Brahms : Sonates pour clarinette et piano Label Rca Année 2001
émission précédente
mardi 25 août 2020
5h 33mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 25 août 2020
émission suivante
jeudi 27 août 2020
5h 33mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 27 août 2020