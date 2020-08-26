Mercredi 26 août 2020
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 26 août 2020
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00Aida Garifullina
AllukiCornelius Meister : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Vienne, Anonyme : auteurAlbum Aida Garifullina Label Decca Année 2017
- 0h04Franz Schubertcompositeur
STANDCHEN D 889 ARRANGEMENT POUR VIOLONCELLE ET PIANOFRANZ SCHUBERT : auteurAlbum Beethoven et Schubert : Oeuvres pour violoncelle et piano Label Harmonia Mundi (916109DI) Année 2017
- 0h08Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Concerto pour flûte à bec en sol min op 10 n°2 RV 439 La nuit : 6. AllegroFrancois Lazarevitch : chef d'orchestreAlbum Vivaldi : Les 4 saisons et concertos pour flûte Label Alpha (168747) Année 2017
- 0h09Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Variations Goldberg BWV 988 : 32. Aria da capo - arrangement pour ensemble instrumentalRinaldo Alessandrini : chef d'orchestre, Concerto ItalianoAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Variations on Variations Label Naive Classique (OP30575) Année 2017
- 0h12Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Sonate pour violon et piano n°1 en Ré Maj op 12 n°1 : RondeauAlbum Beethoven : Sonates pour violon et piano / Vol 1 Label Rubicon Année 2017
- 0h16Peter Illich Tchaikovskycompositeur
Symphonie n°6 en si min op 74 : Allegro con graziaEvgueni Mravinski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De LeningradAlbum Evgueni Mravinsky dirige l'orchestre philharmonique de Leningrad / Vol 1 Label Profil Année 2015
- 0h24Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Danse hongroise n°1 en sol min pour piano a 4 mainsAlbum Brahms Label Emi (5693112) Année 1996
- 0h27Francis Poulenccompositeur
Concert champêtre FP 49 : Andante - pour clavecin et orchestreJos Van Immerseel : chef d'orchestre, Anima Eterna, Katerina Chrobokova : ClavecinAlbum Francis Poulenc : Concerto pour 2 pianos et autres oeuvres Label Zig Zag Territoires (ZZT110403) Année 2008
- 0h34Robert Farnoncompositeur
SeashoreGavin Sutherland : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Concert De La BbcAlbum Love story / Thèmes de piano de l'âge d'or du cinéma Label Decca (4789454) Année 2016
- 0h37George Gershwincompositeur
Porgy and Bess : Summertime (Acte I) Air de ClaraJos Van Immerseel : chef d'orchestre, Anima Eterna BruggeAlbum Gershwin : Musique symphonique et mélodies Label Alpha Année 2017
- 0h40Gustav Holstcompositeur
The planets op 32 H 125 : Jupiter the bringer of jollity (extrait) - pour orchestreAndrew Davis : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De TorontoAlbum A celebration : Bristish composers Label Emi Classics Année 2011
- 0h42
AVRIL 14 TH ARRANGEMENT POUR POUR VIOLON SOLO QUATUOR A CORDES CONTREBASSE HARPE ET PIANOAPHEX TWIN : auteurAlbum For seasons Label Deutsche Grammophon (4796922) Année 2017
- 0h44Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Sonate en fa min op 120 n°1 : Allegreto graziosoAlbum Johannes Brahms : Sonates pour clarinette et piano Label Rca Année 2001
émission précédentemardi 25 août 2020
émission suivantejeudi 27 août 2020