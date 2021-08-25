Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Mercredi 25 août 2021
7h 14mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 25 août 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 23h43
    Concerto pour violon n°1 en la min BWV 1041 : 3. Allegro assai - KATI DEBRETZENI
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Concerto pour violon n°1 en la min BWV 1041 : 3. Allegro assai

    John Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques Anglais, Kati Debretzeni : Violon
    Album Bach : Concertos pour violon Label Sdg (SDG732) Année 2019
  • 23h47
    Fantaisie en Ut Maj op posth 159 D 934 : 2. Allegretto - VILDE FRANG
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Fantaisie en Ut Maj op posth 159 D 934 : 2. Allegretto

    Vilde Frang : Violon, Michail Lifits : Piano
    Album Paganini et Schubert : Oeuvres pour violon et piano Label Warner Classics (0190295419363) Année 2019
  • 23h52
    Cantabile en Ré Maj op 17 MS 109 - VILDE FRANG
    Niccolo Paganinicompositeur

    Cantabile en Ré Maj op 17 MS 109

    Vilde Frang : Violon, Michail Lifits : Piano
    Album Paganini et Schubert : Oeuvres pour violon et piano Label Warner Classics (0190295419363) Année 2019
  • 23h56
    Serenade to Music - arrangement pour orchestre
    Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur, Ralph Vaughan-Williamsauteur

    Serenade to Music - arrangement pour orchestre

    Andrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De Liverpool
    Album Vaughan Williams : The lark ascending Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis et autres oeuvres Label Onyx Classics (DONY4212) Année 2019
  • 0h07
    Berceuse pour violon et piano sur le nom de Gabriel Fauré M 74 - MARIA MILSTEIN
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Berceuse pour violon et piano sur le nom de Gabriel Fauré M 74

    Maria Milstein : Violon, Nathalia Milstein : Piano
    Album Ravel Voyageur Label Mirare (MIR416D) Année 2019
  • 0h10
    Rapsodie espagnole M 54 : 4. Feria
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Rapsodie espagnole M 54 : 4. Feria

    Alexandre Bloch : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De Lille
    Album Alexandre Bloch dirige Ravel et Attahir Label Alpha (361158) Année 2019
  • 0h16
    Miroirs M 43 : 4. Alborada del gracioso - pour piano - BEATRICE RANA
    Maurice Ravelcompositeur

    Miroirs M 43 : 4. Alborada del gracioso - pour piano

    Beatrice Rana : Piano
    Album Maurice Ravel et Igor Stravinsky : Oeuvres pour piano Label Warner Classics (0190295411091) Année 2019
émission précédente
mercredi 25 août 2021
6h 29mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 25 août 2021
émission suivante
vendredi 27 août 2021
6h 29mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du vendredi 27 août 2021