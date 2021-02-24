Mercredi 24 février 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 24 février 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h04Enrique Granadoscompositeur
Amor y odioAnne Gastinel : Violoncelle, Pablo Marquez : GuitareAlbum Anne Gastinel : Iberica Label Naive Année 2009
- 0h06Nicholas Brodszkycompositeur
Be my love (Sois mon amour)Steven Mercurio : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Concert De La BbcAlbum Be my love / Hommage à Mario Lanza Label Decca Année 2012
- 0h09Carlo Francesco Pollarolocompositeur
La vendetta d'amore : Sinfonia : Allegro assai - pour trompette cordes et basse continueAdrian Chandler : chef d'orchestre, La SerenissimaAlbum Venice by Night Label Avie Année 2012
- 0h10Jesus Guridicompositeur
Amorosa - pour orchestreAtaulfo Argenta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National D'EspagneAlbum Ataulfo Argenta dirige le meilleur de la musique espagnole Label Sony (88725404892) Année 2012
- 0h14Gustav Holstcompositeur
Suite nº2 en Fa Maj op 28 nº2 H 106 : I'll love my love - pour orchestre d'harmonieDuncan Stubbs : chef d'orchestre, Central Band Of The Royal Air ForceAlbum British Classics Label Chandos (CHAN10847) Année 2015
- 0h16Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Samson HWV 57 : How willing my paternal love (Acte III) Air de ManoaNicholas Mc Gegan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De GottingenAlbum Samson (Intégrale) Label Carus (83.425) Année 2009
- 0h20Eduard Strausscompositeur
Amors Gruss op 83Paul Angerer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De VienneAlbum La famille Strauss Label Intercord (INT 185 820) Année 1983
- 0h23Traditcompositeur
I will give my love an appleOrchestre De Chambre OrpheusAlbum Andreas Scholl : Le voyageur / 17 folksongs Label Decca Année 2001
- 0h25Fritz Kreislercompositeur
Liebesleid - pour violon et pianoAlbum Portrait d'Ivry Gitlis Label Decca (5346246) Année 2013
- 0h29Tradit Angleterrecompositeur
I love my love - pour ensemble vocal a cappellaEnsemble CalmusAlbum Folk songs Label Carus (83034) Année 2018
- 0h33Gilles Binchoiscompositeur
Amoreux suyDominique Vellard : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Gilles BinchoisAlbum Mon souverain desir Label Virgin - Vrgn (5452852) Année 1998
5h 33mn
mardi 23 février 2021 Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 23 février 2021