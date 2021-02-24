Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Mercredi 24 février 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 24 février 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h04
    Amor y odio - ANNE GASTINEL
    Enrique Granadoscompositeur

    Amor y odio

    Anne Gastinel : Violoncelle, Pablo Marquez : Guitare
    Album Anne Gastinel : Iberica Label Naive Année 2009
  • 0h06
    Be my love (Sois mon amour) - JOSEPH CALLEJA
    Nicholas Brodszkycompositeur

    Be my love (Sois mon amour)

    Steven Mercurio : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Concert De La Bbc
    Album Be my love / Hommage à Mario Lanza Label Decca Année 2012
  • 0h09
    La vendetta d'amore : Sinfonia : Allegro assai - pour trompette cordes et basse continue - SIMON MUNDAY
    Carlo Francesco Pollarolocompositeur

    La vendetta d'amore : Sinfonia : Allegro assai - pour trompette cordes et basse continue

    Adrian Chandler : chef d'orchestre, La Serenissima
    Album Venice by Night Label Avie Année 2012
  • 0h10
    Amorosa - pour orchestre
    Jesus Guridicompositeur

    Amorosa - pour orchestre

    Ataulfo Argenta : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National D'Espagne
    Album Ataulfo Argenta dirige le meilleur de la musique espagnole Label Sony (88725404892) Année 2012
  • 0h14
    Suite nº2 en Fa Maj op 28 nº2 H 106 : I'll love my love - pour orchestre d'harmonie
    Gustav Holstcompositeur

    Suite nº2 en Fa Maj op 28 nº2 H 106 : I'll love my love - pour orchestre d'harmonie

    Duncan Stubbs : chef d'orchestre, Central Band Of The Royal Air Force
    Album British Classics Label Chandos (CHAN10847) Année 2015
  • 0h16
    Samson HWV 57 : How willing my paternal love (Acte III) Air de Manoa - WILLIAM BERGER
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Samson HWV 57 : How willing my paternal love (Acte III) Air de Manoa

    Nicholas Mc Gegan : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Festival De Gottingen
    Album Samson (Intégrale) Label Carus (83.425) Année 2009
  • 0h20
    Amors Gruss op 83
    Eduard Strausscompositeur

    Amors Gruss op 83

    Paul Angerer : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De Chambre De Vienne
    Album La famille Strauss Label Intercord (INT 185 820) Année 1983
  • 0h23
    I will give my love an apple - ANDREAS SCHOLL
    Traditcompositeur

    I will give my love an apple

    Orchestre De Chambre Orpheus
    Album Andreas Scholl : Le voyageur / 17 folksongs Label Decca Année 2001
  • 0h25
    Liebesleid - pour violon et piano - IVRY GITLIS
    Fritz Kreislercompositeur

    Liebesleid - pour violon et piano

    Album Portrait d'Ivry Gitlis Label Decca (5346246) Année 2013
  • 0h29
    I love my love - pour ensemble vocal a cappella
    Tradit Angleterrecompositeur

    I love my love - pour ensemble vocal a cappella

    Ensemble Calmus
    Album Folk songs Label Carus (83034) Année 2018
  • 0h33
    Amoreux suy - ANNE MARIE LABLAUDE
    Gilles Binchoiscompositeur

    Amoreux suy

    Dominique Vellard : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Gilles Binchois
    Album Mon souverain desir Label Virgin - Vrgn (5452852) Année 1998
