Mercredi 18 août 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 18 août 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h07Domenico Scarlatticompositeur
Sonate pour piano en Ré Maj K 96 L 465Andrew TysonAlbum Landscapes Label Alpha (334241) Année 2019
- 0h11Franz Schubertcompositeur
Sonate pour piano n°13 en La Maj op posth 120 D 664 : 1. Allegro moderatoAndrew TysonAlbum Landscapes Label Alpha (334241) Année 2019
- 0h19Franz Schubertcompositeur
Quatuor à cordes n°15 en Sol Maj op posth 161 D 887 : 3. Scherzo - TrioQuatuor Voce, Sarah Dayan : Violon, Cecile Roubin : Violon, Guillaume Becker : Alto (instrument), Lydia Shelley : VioloncelleAlbum Mozart et Schubert : Quatuors n°15 Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA559) Année 2019
- 0h24Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Symphonie n°3 en Mi bémol Maj op 55 (Héroïque) : 4. FinaleEsa Pekka Salonen : chef d'orchestre, Le Sinfonia Grange Au LacAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Symphonie n°3 et Richard Strauss : Métamorphoses Label Alpha (334226) Année 2019
- 0h36Reynaldo Hahncompositeur
A chlorisDuo Varnerin, Stephanie Varnerin : Soprano, Mathieu Varnerin : Guitare, Mahtieu Varnerin : auteurAlbum Renouveau Label Muso (MU033) Année 2019
- 0h39Claude Debussycompositeur
Beau soir L 84 (6)Duo Varnerin, Stephanie Varnerin : Soprano, Mathieu Varnerin : Guitare, Tilman Hoppstock : auteurAlbum Renouveau Label Muso (MU033) Année 2019
- 0h41Grazyna Bacewiczcompositeur
Sonate pour violon et piano n°5 : 2. Nokturn. Andante dolcissimoAnnabelle Berthome-Reynolds : Violon, Ivan Donchev : PianoAlbum Grazyna Bacewicz : Intégrale des sonates pour violon Label Muso (MU032) Année 2019
- 0h44Leonid Desyatnikovcompositeur
Yiddish : 1. Varshe - pour soprano et quatuor à cordesQuatuor Jerusalem, Hila Baggio : Soprano, Alexander Pavlovsky : Violon, Sergei Bresler : Violon, Ori Kam : Alto (instrument), Kyril Zlotnikov : VioloncelleAlbum The Yiddish Cabaret Label Harmonia Mundi (902631DI) Année 2019
- 0h48Friedrich Hollaendercompositeur
Der Blaue Engel (L' ange bleu) : Falling in love againQuatuor Manfred, Marion Rampal : Chant, Raphael Imbert : Clarinette basse, Raphael Imbert : auteurAlbum Bye-bye Berlin Label Harmonia Mundi (902295DI) Année 2018
- 0h51George Gershwincompositeur
Concerto pour piano et orchestre en Fa Maj : 3. Allegro agitatoDavid Robertson : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symhonique De Saint Louis, Kirill Gerstein : PianoAlbum Gershwin par Kirill Gerstein Label Myrios Classics (MYR022) Année 2017
- 0h58Serge Prokofievcompositeur
20 Visions fugitives op 22 : 9. Allegro tranquillo - pour pianoFlorian Noack : PianoAlbum Prokofiev : Visions fugitives Label La Dolce Volta (LDV74D) Année 2019
