Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Mercredi 18 août 2021
6h 29mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 18 août 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h07
    Sonate pour piano en Ré Maj K 96 L 465 - ANDREW TYSON
    Domenico Scarlatticompositeur

    Sonate pour piano en Ré Maj K 96 L 465

    Andrew Tyson
    Album Landscapes Label Alpha (334241) Année 2019
  • 0h11
    Sonate pour piano n°13 en La Maj op posth 120 D 664 : 1. Allegro moderato - ANDREW TYSON
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Sonate pour piano n°13 en La Maj op posth 120 D 664 : 1. Allegro moderato

    Andrew Tyson
    Album Landscapes Label Alpha (334241) Année 2019
  • 0h19
    Quatuor à cordes n°15 en Sol Maj op posth 161 D 887 : 3. Scherzo - Trio - SARAH DAYAN
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Quatuor à cordes n°15 en Sol Maj op posth 161 D 887 : 3. Scherzo - Trio

    Quatuor Voce, Sarah Dayan : Violon, Cecile Roubin : Violon, Guillaume Becker : Alto (instrument), Lydia Shelley : Violoncelle
    Album Mozart et Schubert : Quatuors n°15 Label Alpha (Et Mbm) @ (ALPHA559) Année 2019
  • 0h24
    Symphonie n°3 en Mi bémol Maj op 55 (Héroïque) : 4. Finale
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Symphonie n°3 en Mi bémol Maj op 55 (Héroïque) : 4. Finale

    Esa Pekka Salonen : chef d'orchestre, Le Sinfonia Grange Au Lac
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Symphonie n°3 et Richard Strauss : Métamorphoses Label Alpha (334226) Année 2019
  • 0h36
    A Chloris - STEPHANIE VARNERIN
    Reynaldo Hahncompositeur

    A chloris

    Duo Varnerin, Stephanie Varnerin : Soprano, Mathieu Varnerin : Guitare, Mahtieu Varnerin : auteur
    Album Renouveau Label Muso (MU033) Année 2019
  • 0h39
    Beau soir L 84 (6) - STEPHANIE VARNERIN
    Claude Debussycompositeur

    Beau soir L 84 (6)

    Duo Varnerin, Stephanie Varnerin : Soprano, Mathieu Varnerin : Guitare, Tilman Hoppstock : auteur
    Album Renouveau Label Muso (MU033) Année 2019
  • 0h41
    Sonate pour violon et piano n°5 : 2. Nokturn. Andante dolcissimo - ANNABELLE BERTHOME-REYNOLDS
    Grazyna Bacewiczcompositeur

    Sonate pour violon et piano n°5 : 2. Nokturn. Andante dolcissimo

    Annabelle Berthome-Reynolds : Violon, Ivan Donchev : Piano
    Album Grazyna Bacewicz : Intégrale des sonates pour violon Label Muso (MU032) Année 2019
  • 0h44
    Yiddish : 1. Varshe - pour soprano et quatuor à cordes - HILA BAGGIO
    Leonid Desyatnikovcompositeur

    Yiddish : 1. Varshe - pour soprano et quatuor à cordes

    Quatuor Jerusalem, Hila Baggio : Soprano, Alexander Pavlovsky : Violon, Sergei Bresler : Violon, Ori Kam : Alto (instrument), Kyril Zlotnikov : Violoncelle
    Album The Yiddish Cabaret Label Harmonia Mundi (902631DI) Année 2019
  • 0h48
    Der Blaue Engel (L' ange bleu) : Falling in love again - MARION RAMPAL
    Friedrich Hollaendercompositeur

    Der Blaue Engel (L' ange bleu) : Falling in love again

    Quatuor Manfred, Marion Rampal : Chant, Raphael Imbert : Clarinette basse, Raphael Imbert : auteur
    Album Bye-bye Berlin Label Harmonia Mundi (902295DI) Année 2018
  • 0h51
    Concerto pour piano et orchestre en Fa Maj : 3. Allegro agitato - KIRILL GERSTEIN
    George Gershwincompositeur

    Concerto pour piano et orchestre en Fa Maj : 3. Allegro agitato

    David Robertson : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symhonique De Saint Louis, Kirill Gerstein : Piano
    Album Gershwin par Kirill Gerstein Label Myrios Classics (MYR022) Année 2017
  • 0h58
    20 Visions fugitives op 22 : 9. Allegro tranquillo - pour piano - FLORIAN NOACK
    Serge Prokofievcompositeur

    20 Visions fugitives op 22 : 9. Allegro tranquillo - pour piano

    Florian Noack : Piano
    Album Prokofiev : Visions fugitives Label La Dolce Volta (LDV74D) Année 2019
émission précédente
mardi 17 août 2021
6h 29mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 17 août 2021
émission suivante
jeudi 19 août 2021
6h 29mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 19 août 2021