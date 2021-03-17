Mercredi 17 mars 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 17 mars 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00Jules Massenetcompositeur
Elégie - pour ténor, violoncelle et pianoKaelig Boche : Ténor, Raphael Jouan : Violoncelle, Alphonse Cemin : Piano, Louis Gallet : auteurAlbum Alexandre Dumas et la musique Label Alpha (501240) Année 2020
- 0h04Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°1 en mi min op 38 : 2. Allegretto quasi menuettoGeoffroy Couteau : Piano, Raphael PerraudAlbum Johannes Brahms : Sonates pour violoncelle / vol 4 Label La Dolce Volta (LDV66) Année 2020
- 0h09Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Trio n°1 en Si Maj op 8 : 2. ScherzoEric Le Sage : Piano, Francois Salque : Violoncelle, Pierre Fouchenneret : ViolonAlbum Brahms : Intégrale musique de chambre / Volume 8 : Trios pour piano et cordes Label B Records (502608) Année 2020
- 0h15Gustav Mahlercompositeur
Symphonie n°7 en mi min : 5. Rondo-finale. Allegro ordinarioOrchestre National De Lille, Alexandre BlochAlbum Gustav Mahler : Symphonie n°7 Label Alpha (ALPHA592) Année 2020
- 0h32Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovskicompositeur
Francesca da Rimini op 32 : 1. Andante lugubrePaavo Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Tonhalle De ZurichAlbum Tchaikovski: Symphonie n°5 et Francesca da Rimini Label Alpha (478575) Année 2020
- 0h36Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur
Grand duo concertant pour clarinette et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 48 J 204 : 2. Andante con motoJorg Widmann : Clarinette, Denis Kozhukhin : PianoAlbum Carl Maria von Weber : Oeuvres pour clarinette Label Alpha (461917) Année 2020
- 0h43Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
Concerto pour piano n°3 en ut min op 37 : 3. Rondo. Allegro - PrestoAndrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, Martin Helmchen : PianoAlbum Ludwig van Beethoven : Concerto pour piano n°3 et triple concerto Label Alpha (488506) Année 2020
- 0h52Franz Schubertcompositeur
Die Taubenpost D 965aGeorg Nigl : Baryton (voix), Olga Pashchenko : PianoforteAlbum Vanitas Label Alpha (496216) Année 2020
- 0h56Franz Schubertcompositeur
Die Forelle D 550Georg Nigl : Baryton (voix), Olga Pashchenko : PianoforteAlbum Vanitas Label Alpha (496216) Année 2020
- 0h58Franz Schubertcompositeur
Trio en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : 2. Andante con motoBusch Trio, Mathieu Van Bellen : Violon, Ori Epstein : Violoncelle, Omri Epstein : PianoAlbum Schubert : Trio op 100, Sonatensatz et Notturno Label Alpha (475437) Année 2020
- 1h08Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur
Quatuor à cordes n°14 en ut dièse min op 131 : 5. PrestoGidon Kremer : chef d'orchestre, Kremerata Baltica, Gidon Kremer : auteurAlbum Searching for Ludwig Label Alpha (488531) Année 2020
