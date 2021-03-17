Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Mercredi 17 mars 2021
5h 33mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 17 mars 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Elégie - pour ténor, violoncelle et piano - KAELIG BOCHE
    Jules Massenetcompositeur

    Elégie - pour ténor, violoncelle et piano

    Kaelig Boche : Ténor, Raphael Jouan : Violoncelle, Alphonse Cemin : Piano, Louis Gallet : auteur
    Album Alexandre Dumas et la musique Label Alpha (501240) Année 2020
  • 0h04
    itw 1 BRAHMS Sonate pour violoncelle n°1 en mi min op 38 : 2. Allegretto quasi menuetto - GEOFFROY COUTEAU
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Sonate pour violoncelle et piano n°1 en mi min op 38 : 2. Allegretto quasi menuetto

    Geoffroy Couteau : Piano, Raphael Perraud
    Album Johannes Brahms : Sonates pour violoncelle / vol 4 Label La Dolce Volta (LDV66) Année 2020
  • 0h09
    Trio n°1 en Si Maj op 8 : 2. Scherzo - ERIC LE SAGE
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Trio n°1 en Si Maj op 8 : 2. Scherzo

    Eric Le Sage : Piano, Francois Salque : Violoncelle, Pierre Fouchenneret : Violon
    Album Brahms : Intégrale musique de chambre / Volume 8 : Trios pour piano et cordes Label B Records (502608) Année 2020
  • 0h15
    ITW 4 / MALHER / Symphonie n°7 en mi min : 5. Rondo-finale. Allegro ordinario - ALEXANDRE BLOCH
    Gustav Mahlercompositeur

    Symphonie n°7 en mi min : 5. Rondo-finale. Allegro ordinario

    Orchestre National De Lille, Alexandre Bloch
    Album Gustav Mahler : Symphonie n°7 Label Alpha (ALPHA592) Année 2020
  • 0h32
    Francesca da Rimini op 32 : 1. Andante lugubre
    Piotr Ilitch Tchaïkovskicompositeur

    Francesca da Rimini op 32 : 1. Andante lugubre

    Paavo Järvi : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Tonhalle De Zurich
    Album Tchaikovski: Symphonie n°5 et Francesca da Rimini Label Alpha (478575) Année 2020
  • 0h36
    Grand duo concertant pour clarinette et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 48 J 204 : 2. Andante con moto - JORG WIDMANN
    Carl Maria Von Webercompositeur

    Grand duo concertant pour clarinette et piano en Mi bémol Maj op 48 J 204 : 2. Andante con moto

    Jorg Widmann : Clarinette, Denis Kozhukhin : Piano
    Album Carl Maria von Weber : Oeuvres pour clarinette Label Alpha (461917) Année 2020
  • 0h43
    Concerto pour piano n°3 en ut min op 37 : 3. Rondo. Allegro - Presto - MARTIN HELMCHEN
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    Concerto pour piano n°3 en ut min op 37 : 3. Rondo. Allegro - Presto

    Andrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Deutsches Symphonie-Orchester Berlin, Martin Helmchen : Piano
    Album Ludwig van Beethoven : Concerto pour piano n°3 et triple concerto Label Alpha (488506) Année 2020
  • 0h52
    Die Taubenpost D 965a - GEORG NIGL
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Die Taubenpost D 965a

    Georg Nigl : Baryton (voix), Olga Pashchenko : Pianoforte
    Album Vanitas Label Alpha (496216) Année 2020
  • 0h56
    Die Forelle D 550 - GEORG NIGL
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Die Forelle D 550

    Georg Nigl : Baryton (voix), Olga Pashchenko : Pianoforte
    Album Vanitas Label Alpha (496216) Année 2020
  • 0h58
    Trio en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : 2. Andante con moto - MATHIEU VAN BELLEN
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Trio en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : 2. Andante con moto

    Busch Trio, Mathieu Van Bellen : Violon, Ori Epstein : Violoncelle, Omri Epstein : Piano
    Album Schubert : Trio op 100, Sonatensatz et Notturno Label Alpha (475437) Année 2020
  • 1h08
    Quatuor à cordes n°14 en ut dièse min op 131 : 5. Presto
    Ludwig van Beethovencompositeur

    Quatuor à cordes n°14 en ut dièse min op 131 : 5. Presto

    Gidon Kremer : chef d'orchestre, Kremerata Baltica, Gidon Kremer : auteur
    Album Searching for Ludwig Label Alpha (488531) Année 2020
