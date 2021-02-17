Mercredi 17 février 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 17 février 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Concerto pour violon n°1 en la min BWV 1041 : 3. Allegro assaiJohn Eliot Gardiner : chef d'orchestre, Solistes Baroques Anglais, Kati Debretzeni : ViolonAlbum Bach : Concertos pour violon Label Sdg (SDG732) Année 2019
- 0h04Franz Schubertcompositeur
Fantaisie en Ut Maj op posth 159 D 934 : 2. AllegrettoVilde Frang : Violon, Michail Lifits : PianoAlbum Paganini et Schubert : Oeuvres pour violon et piano Label Warner Classics (0190295419363) Année 2019
- 0h09Niccolo Paganinicompositeur
Cantabile en Ré Maj op 17 MS 109Vilde Frang : Violon, Michail Lifits : PianoAlbum Paganini et Schubert : Oeuvres pour violon et piano Label Warner Classics (0190295419363) Année 2019
- 0h13Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur, Ralph Vaughan-Williamsauteur
Serenade to Music - arrangement pour orchestreAndrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De LiverpoolAlbum Vaughan Williams : The lark ascending Fantasia on a theme by Thomas Tallis et autres oeuvres Label Onyx Classics (DONY4212) Année 2019
- 0h24Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Berceuse pour violon et piano sur le nom de Gabriel Fauré M 74Maria Milstein : Violon, Nathalia Milstein : PianoAlbum Ravel Voyageur Label Mirare (MIR416D) Année 2019
- 0h27Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Rapsodie espagnole M 54 : 4. FeriaAlexandre Bloch : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De LilleAlbum Alexandre Bloch dirige Ravel et Attahir Label Alpha (361158) Année 2019
- 0h33Maurice Ravelcompositeur
Miroirs M 43 : 4. Alborada del gracioso - pour pianoBeatrice Rana : PianoAlbum Maurice Ravel et Igor Stravinsky : Oeuvres pour piano Label Warner Classics (0190295411091) Année 2019
