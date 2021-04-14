Mercredi 14 avril 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 14 avril 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur
Jules César en Egypte : Non disperar chi sa (Acte I Sc 5) Air de CléopâtreAlessandro De Marchi : chef d'orchestre, Academia Montis Regalis, Sonya Yoncheva : Soprano, CléopâtreAlbum Sonya Yoncheva interprète des airs de Haendel Label Sony (88985302932) Année 2017
- 0h04Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Rondo en Ré Maj K 382 - pour piano et orchestreErvin Lukacs : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio HongroiseAlbum Annie Fischer interprète Mozart et Schubert Label Praga
- 0h14Jean Sibeliuscompositeur
Symphonie n°2 en Ré Maj op 43 : AllegrettoHerbert Von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia OrchestraAlbum Jean Sibelius : Symphonies n°2 et n°4 Label Praga
- 0h23Gaetano Donizetticompositeur
La fille du régiment : Il faut partir (Acte I) Air de Maria - Arrangement pour alto et pianoAntoine Tamestit : Alto (instrument), Cedric TiberghienAlbum Bel Canto Label Harmonia Mundi (2277DI) Année 2017
émission précédentemardi 13 avril 2021
émission suivantejeudi 15 avril 2021