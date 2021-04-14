Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Mercredi 14 avril 2021
5h 33mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 14 avril 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Jules César en Egypte : Non disperar chi sa (Acte I Sc 5) Air de Cléopâtre - Sonya Yoncheva
    Alessandro De Marchi : chef d'orchestre, Academia Montis Regalis, Sonya Yoncheva : Soprano, Cléopâtre
    Album Sonya Yoncheva interprète des airs de Haendel Label Sony (88985302932) Année 2017
  • 0h04
    Rondo en Ré Maj K 382 - pour piano et orchestre - Annie Fischer
    Ervin Lukacs : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Hongroise
    Album Annie Fischer interprète Mozart et Schubert Label Praga
  • 0h14
    Symphonie n°2 en Ré Maj op 43 : Allegretto
    Herbert Von Karajan : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra
    Album Jean Sibelius : Symphonies n°2 et n°4 Label Praga
  • 0h23
    La fille du régiment : Il faut partir (Acte I) Air de Maria - Arrangement pour alto et piano - Antoine Tamestit
    Antoine Tamestit : Alto (instrument), Cedric Tiberghien
    Album Bel Canto Label Harmonia Mundi (2277DI) Année 2017
