Mercredi 9 juin 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 09 juin 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur
Concerto pour violoncelle n°1 en la min Wq 170 H 432 : 1. Allegro assaiRiccardo Minasi : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Resonanz, Jean Guihen Queyras : VioloncelleAlbum Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach : Cello concertos et Symphonie H 648 Label Harmonia Mundi (902331DI) Année 2018
- 0h11Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur
Fantaisie pour pianoforte en La Maj Wq 58 n°7 H 278Album Voyage sentimental Label Herissons Prod (LH17) Année 2018
- 0h16Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Cantate BWV 57 Selig ist der Mann : 5. Ja ja ich kann die Feinde schlagen (Air de basse)Raphael Alpermann : chef d'orchestre, Akademie Fur Alte Musik BerlinAlbum Jean Sébastien Bach : Dialogkantaten BWV 32 49 et 57 Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM902368) Année 2018
