Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Mercredi 9 juin 2021
5h 33mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 09 juin 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Concerto pour violoncelle n°1 en la min Wq 170 H 432 : 1. Allegro assai - JEAN GUIHEN QUEYRAS
    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur

    Concerto pour violoncelle n°1 en la min Wq 170 H 432 : 1. Allegro assai

    Riccardo Minasi : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Resonanz, Jean Guihen Queyras : Violoncelle
    Album Carl Philipp Emanuel Bach : Cello concertos et Symphonie H 648 Label Harmonia Mundi (902331DI) Année 2018
  • 0h11
    Fantaisie pour pianoforte en La Maj Wq 58 n°7 H 278 - MATHIEU DUPOUY
    Carl Philipp Emanuel Bachcompositeur

    Fantaisie pour pianoforte en La Maj Wq 58 n°7 H 278

    Album Voyage sentimental Label Herissons Prod (LH17) Année 2018
  • 0h16
    Cantate BWV 57 Selig ist der Mann : 5. Ja ja ich kann die Feinde schlagen (Air de basse) - MICHAEL VOLLE
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Cantate BWV 57 Selig ist der Mann : 5. Ja ja ich kann die Feinde schlagen (Air de basse)

    Raphael Alpermann : chef d'orchestre, Akademie Fur Alte Musik Berlin
    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : Dialogkantaten BWV 32 49 et 57 Label Harmonia Mundi (HMM902368) Année 2018
émission précédente
mardi 8 juin 2021
5h 29mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 08 juin 2021
émission suivante
jeudi 10 juin 2021
5h 29mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du jeudi 10 juin 2021