Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 07 octobre 2020

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    The secret agent ending - DIVERS
    Philip Glasscompositeur

    The secret agent ending

    Elias Arizcuren : chef d'orchestre, Octuor De Violoncelles Conjunto Iberico, Divers
    Album Glass reflections Label Orange Mountain Music (OMM0032) Année 2006
  • 0h03
    Musiques intimes et secrètes pour piano : Froide songerie - ALDO CICCOLINI
    Erik Satiecompositeur

    Musiques intimes et secrètes pour piano : Froide songerie

    Aldo Ciccolini : Piano
    Album Satie / Carnets d'esquisses Label Emi Classics (685868 2) Année 2009
  • 0h03
    3 psaumes : 3. Psaume 91 He that dwelleth in the secret place of the Most High - pour choeur mixte et orchestre
    Imogen Holstcompositeur

    3 psaumes : 3. Psaume 91 He that dwelleth in the secret place of the Most High - pour choeur mixte et orchestre

    Graham Ross : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Dmitri, Choeur Du Clare College De Cambridge
    Album Imogen Holst : Oeuvres chorales Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU907576) Année 2012
  • 0h07
    100 mélodies folkloriques de Hardanger op 151 : Suite n°5 Monde des trolls : Mélodie n°66 : Le glacier Folgadone garde son secret/Folgafodne fortel i
    Geirr Tveittcompositeur

    100 mélodies folkloriques de Hardanger op 151 : Suite n°5 Monde des trolls : Mélodie n°66 : Le glacier Folgadone garde son secret/Folgafodne fortel ingjenting

    Ole Kristian Ruud : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Stavanger
    Album Geirr Tveitt : Suite nuptiale et Airs de trolls Label Bis (CD-1227) Année 2003
  • 0h10
    Se mieulx me vient d'amours a 3 (rondeau)
    Alexandre Agricolacompositeur

    Se mieulx me vient d'amours a 3 (rondeau)

    Paul Van Nevel : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Huelgas
    Album A secret labyrinth Label Sony (SK 60760) Année 1999
  • 0h12
    The secret in their eyes - KARIN LECHNER
    Federico Jusidcompositeur

    The secret in their eyes

    Jacek Kaspszyk : chef d'orchestre, Orchestra Della Svizzera Italiana, Karin Lechner : Piano, Sergio Tiempo : Piano
    Album Piazzolla Label Avanticlassic (541470610332) Année 2012
  • 0h16
    State secret suite : On the barge - arrangement pour vents / d'après la musique du film - ROYAL NORTHERN COLLEGE CHAMBER ORCHESTRA
    William Alwyncompositeur

    State secret suite : On the barge - arrangement pour vents / d'après la musique du film

    Clark Rundell : chef d'orchestre, Royal Northern College Chamber Orchestra
    Album William Alwyn : Musique de film Label Naxos (8.572747) Année 2012
  • 0h18
    Secret words : 6. Secret words - KURT OLLMANN
    Paul Bowlescompositeur

    Secret words : 6. Secret words

    Jonathan Sheffer : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Eos, Kurt Ollmann : Baryton (voix)
    Album The music of Paul Bowles Label Catalyst (09026 68409 2) Année 1996
  • 0h20
    Poèmes d'amour : Ta parure est secrète - pour baryton et piano - HOLGER FALK
    Erik Satiecompositeur

    Poèmes d'amour : Ta parure est secrète - pour baryton et piano

    Holger Falk : Baryton (voix), Steffen Schleiermacher : Piano
    Album Erik Satie : Intégrale des mélodies et chansons Label Mdg (MDG61319262) Année 2015
  • 0h21
    Trionfi del fato : Les Ombres
    Agostino Steffanicompositeur

    Trionfi del fato : Les Ombres

    Diego Fasolis : chef d'orchestre, I Barocchisti
    Album Agostino Steffani : Danses et ouvertures Label Decca (478 5741) Année 2013
  • 0h25
    Cache-cache pour soprano mezzo soprano et piano - FELICITY LOTT
    Louis Aubertcompositeur

    Cache-cache pour soprano mezzo soprano et piano

    Felicity Lott : Soprano, Ann Murray : Mezzo-soprano, Graham Johnson : Piano, A De Bengy-Puyvallee : auteur
    Album Sweet power of song Label Emi (5742062) Année 2000
  • 0h27
    Die Frau ohne Schatten op 65 Tr 234 (La femme sans ombre) : Scène du faucon (Acte II Sc 2)
    Richard Strausscompositeur

    Die Frau ohne Schatten op 65 Tr 234 (La femme sans ombre) : Scène du faucon (Acte II Sc 2)

    Vladimir Jurowski : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique de Londres
    Album Vladimir Jurowski dirige Richard Strauss Label London Philharmonic Orchestra (LPO0106) Année 2018
  • 0h32
    Jephtha HWV 70 : Hide thou thy hated beams (Acte III Sc 1) Air de Jephté - WERNER HOLLWEG
    Georg Friedrich Haendelcompositeur

    Jephtha HWV 70 : Hide thou thy hated beams (Acte III Sc 1) Air de Jephté

    Nikolaus Harnoncourt : chef d'orchestre, Concentus Musicus De Vienne, Choeur Arnold Schoenberg, Mozart-Sangerknaben, Werner Hollweg : Ténor, JEPHTHA, Thomas Thomaschke : Basse (voix), ZEBUL, Glenys Linos : Mezzo-soprano, STORGE, Elizabeth Gale : Soprano, IPHIS, Paul Esswood : Haute-contre, HAMOR, Gabriele Sima : Soprano, L'ANGE
    Album Georg Friedrich Haendel : Jephtha (intégrale) Label Teldec (0630-17390-2) Année 1979
  • 0h38
    Mass : Communion : Secret songs - JUBILANT SYKES
    Leonard Bernsteincompositeur

    Mass : Communion : Secret songs

    Marin Alsop : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Baltimore, Choeur De Peabody, Morgan State University Choir, Jubilant Sykes : Voix, Baryton (voix)
    Album Bernstein : Mass Label Naxos (8.559622-23)
  • 0h47
    Saisir op 88 pour soprano et petit orchestre : Le souvenir que l'on cache - FELICITY LOTT
    Maurice Jaubertcompositeur

    Saisir op 88 pour soprano et petit orchestre : Le souvenir que l'on cache

    Armin Jordan : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble De Chambre De Paris, Felicity Lott : Soprano
    Album Recital : Felicity lott interprete des melodies de delage jaubert et Chausson Label Aria (ARIA 592300) Année 1995
  • 0h48
    Psaume 191 : He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most high - pour choeur mixte a cappella - GEOFFREY WEBBER
    Rebecca Clarkecompositeur

    Psaume 191 : He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most high - pour choeur mixte a cappella

    Choeur Du College Gonville Et Caius De Cambridge, Geoffrey Webber
    Album Rebecca Clarke : Intégrale de l'oeuvre pour choeur Label Asv (CD DCA 1136) Année 2003
  • 0h54
    25 irische lieder WoO 152 : Hide not thy anguish WoO 152 n°16 - WOLFGANG HOLZMAIR
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    25 irische lieder WoO 152 : Hide not thy anguish WoO 152 n°16

    Wolfgang Holzmair : Baryton (voix), Trio Wanderer, Vincent Coq : Piano, Raphaël Pidoux : Violoncelle, Jean Marc Phillips-Varjabédian : Violon
    Album Beethoven Pleyel et Haydn : Mélodies traditionnelles des Iles Britanniques Label Cypres (CYP1653) Année 2008
  • 0h56
    Secret love - MAGDALENA KOZENA
    Bohuslav Martinucompositeur

    Secret love

    Magdalena Kozena : Mezzo-soprano, Malcolm Martneau : Piano
    Album Songs my mother taught me Label Dgg (00289 477 6665) Année 2008
  • 0h57
    Aeneas op 54 : Danse des ombres
    Albert Rousselcompositeur

    Aeneas op 54 : Danse des ombres

    Bramwell Tovey : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Du Luxembourg, Europachorakademie
    Album Albert Roussel : Psaume 80 et autres oeuvres Label Timpani (1C1082) Année 2004
  • 0h59
    12 Klavierstücke für kleine und grosse Kinder op 85 : Versteckens - ERIC LE SAGE
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    12 Klavierstücke für kleine und grosse Kinder op 85 : Versteckens

    Eric Le Sage : Piano, Frank Braley : Piano
    Album Robert Schumann : Oeuvres pour piano et musique de chambre / vol 7 Label Alpha (ALPHA 145)
  • 1h00
    Jocelyn op 100 : Caches dans cet asile (Acte II) Air de Jocelyn - arrangement pour flûte harpe et orchestre - PATRICK GALLOIS
    Benjamin Godardcompositeur

    Jocelyn op 100 : Caches dans cet asile (Acte II) Air de Jocelyn - arrangement pour flûte harpe et orchestre

    Ross Pople : chef d'orchestre, London Festival Orchestra, Patrick Gallois : Flûte traversière, Francis Pierre : Harpe
    Album Berceuses et musiques pour enfants Label Dgg (Deutsche Grammophon) (449307-2)
  • 1h03
    Raymond (Le secret de la reine) : Ouverture
    Ambroise Thomascompositeur

    Raymond (Le secret de la reine) : Ouverture

    Ernest Ansermet : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre de la Suisse Romande
    Album Ernest Ansermet : French music CD 24 Label Decca (4807922) Année 2013
  • 1h10
    Jeux L 126 : On aperçoit le jeune homme au fond à gauche qui semble se cacher
    Claude Debussycompositeur

    Jeux L 126 : On aperçoit le jeune homme au fond à gauche qui semble se cacher

    Stéphane Denève : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National Royal D'Ecosse
    Album Stéphane Denève dirige Debussy / Claude Debussy : Oeuvres pour orchestre Label Chandos (CHSA 5102(2)) Année 2012
  • 1h12
    Thou knowest Lord the secrets of our hearts - pour choeur mixte et orgue - GUNNAR JULIN
    Henry Purcellcompositeur

    Thou knowest Lord the secrets of our hearts - pour choeur mixte et orgue

    Anders Eby : chef d'orchestre, Choeur De Chambre Mikaeli, Gunnar Julin : Orgue
    Album Kör Label Proprius (PROP7770) Année 1976
  • 1h14
    I'll follow my secret heart
    Noel Cowardcompositeur

    I'll follow my secret heart

    Georges Tzipine : chef d'orchestre
    Album Songs of Noel Coward Label Capitol (LC 6 516) Année 1954
