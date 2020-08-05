Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Mercredi 5 août 2020
7h 30mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 05 août 2020

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h01
    Ave Maria - ROMAIN BOCKLER
    Josquin Des Prescompositeur

    Ave Maria

    Dulces Exuviae, Romain Bockler : Baryton (voix), Bor Zuljan : Luth
    Album Josquin des Prés : Adieu mes amours Label Ricercar (RIC403) Année 2019
  • 0h05
    Mille regretz - ROMAIN BOCKLER
    Josquin Des Prescompositeur

    Mille regretz

    Dulces Exuviae, Romain Bockler : Baryton (voix), Bor Zuljan : Luth
    Album Josquin des Prés : Adieu mes amours Label Ricercar (RIC403) Année 2019
  • 0h07
    Wo soll ich fliehen hin, BWV 646 - arrangement pour trio de violes de gambe
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Wo soll ich fliehen hin, BWV 646 - arrangement pour trio de violes de gambe

    Cellini Consort, Cellin Consort : auteur
    Album Bach : Wo soll ich fliehen hin Label Ramee (RAM1911) Année 2019
  • 0h10
    Cantate BWV 149 Man singet mit Freuden vom Sieg : 1. Man singet mit Freuden vom Sieg (Choeur) - DAVID FRANKE
    Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur

    Cantate BWV 149 Man singet mit Freuden vom Sieg : 1. Man singet mit Freuden vom Sieg (Choeur)

    Hans Christoph Rademann : chef d'orchestre, Gaechinger Cantorey, David Franke : Orgue
    Album Stay, ye angels Label Accentus Music (ACC30466) Année 2018
  • 0h14
    Le roi Arthur : Introduction (Acte II)
    HENRY PURCELLcompositeur

    Le roi Arthur : Introduction (Acte II)

    LORENZO GHIRLANDA : chef d'orchestre, VOX ORCHESTER
    Album Henry Purcell et Matthew Locke : Oeuvres orchestrales Label Deutsche Harmonia Mundi (19075900362) Année 2019
