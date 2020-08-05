Mercredi 5 août 2020
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 05 août 2020
La programmation musicale :
- 0h01Josquin Des Prescompositeur
Ave MariaDulces Exuviae, Romain Bockler : Baryton (voix), Bor Zuljan : LuthAlbum Josquin des Prés : Adieu mes amours Label Ricercar (RIC403) Année 2019
- 0h05Josquin Des Prescompositeur
Mille regretzDulces Exuviae, Romain Bockler : Baryton (voix), Bor Zuljan : LuthAlbum Josquin des Prés : Adieu mes amours Label Ricercar (RIC403) Année 2019
- 0h07Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Wo soll ich fliehen hin, BWV 646 - arrangement pour trio de violes de gambeCellini Consort, Cellin Consort : auteurAlbum Bach : Wo soll ich fliehen hin Label Ramee (RAM1911) Année 2019
- 0h10Jean Sébastien Bachcompositeur
Cantate BWV 149 Man singet mit Freuden vom Sieg : 1. Man singet mit Freuden vom Sieg (Choeur)Hans Christoph Rademann : chef d'orchestre, Gaechinger Cantorey, David Franke : OrgueAlbum Stay, ye angels Label Accentus Music (ACC30466) Année 2018
- 0h14HENRY PURCELLcompositeur
Le roi Arthur : Introduction (Acte II)LORENZO GHIRLANDA : chef d'orchestre, VOX ORCHESTERAlbum Henry Purcell et Matthew Locke : Oeuvres orchestrales Label Deutsche Harmonia Mundi (19075900362) Année 2019
