Mardi 31 août 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 31 août 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h00Gottfried Heinrich Stölzelcompositeur
Alles was sonst lieblich heisset : Die biene zieht aus vielen blumen (Air) - pour soprano et orchestreLudger Remy : chef d'orchestre, Telemannisches Collegium Michaelstein, Dorothee Mields : SopranoAlbum Gottfried Heinrich Stolzel : 2 sérénades Label Cpo (CPO 777 094-2) Année 2007
- 0h05Robert Schumanncompositeur
Blumenstück en Ré bémol Maj op 19 - pour pianoLuca Buratto : PianoAlbum Schumann : Davidsbündlertänze Humoreske und Blumenstück Label Hyperion (CDA68186) Année 2017
- 0h11Percy Graingercompositeur
Beautiful fresh flower - arrangement pour orchestreGeoffrey Simon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De MelbourneAlbum Percy Grainger : The warriors Label Cala Et Cala Records (CACDS4033) Année 2006
- 0h14Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovskicompositeur
Tsvetok / La fleur op 54 n°11 - pour mezzo-soprano et pianoEkaterina Levental : Mezzo-soprano, Maurice Lammers Van Bueren : PianoAlbum The silver age Label Quintone (Q1703)
- 0h17Robert Schumanncompositeur
Röselein Röselein op 89 n°6Carolyn Sampson : Soprano, Joseph Middleton : PianoAlbum Carolyn Sampson : Fleurs Label Bis (BIS-2102SACD) Année 2015
- 0h19Alberic Magnardcompositeur
4 poèmes en musique op 15 : 2. Les roses de l’amour ont fleuri sur tes joues - pour baryton et pianoThomas Hampson : Baryton (voix), Maciej Pikulski : PianoAlbum Sérénade Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC5186684) Année 2017
- 0h22Franz Lisztcompositeur
Album d'un voyageur S 156 : Livre II Fleurs mélodiques des Alpes : Allegro S 156 n°7aLeslie Howard : PianoAlbum Franz Liszt : Album d'un voyageur et autres pièces Label Hyperion (CDS44508) Année 1993
- 0h24Franz Lisztcompositeur
Album d'un voyageur S 156 : Livre II Fleurs mélodiques des Alpes : Lento S 156 n°7bLeslie Howard : PianoAlbum Franz Liszt : Album d'un voyageur et autres pièces Label Hyperion (CDS44508) Année 1993
- 0h28Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur
The first nowell: The cherry tree carol: Part oneRichard Hickox : chef d'orchestre, City Of London Sinfonia, Broadbent, Joyful Company Of Singers, Roderick Williams : Baryton (voix), Sarah Fox : SopranoAlbum Vaughan Williams / Musique de noel / Fox Label Chandos (CHAN 10385) Année 2006
- 0h30Agathe Backer-Grondahlcompositeur
5 Blomstervignetter op 23 : Aebleblomst (Apple flower) - pour soprano et pianoIsa Katharina Gericke : Soprano, Christian Ihle Hadland : PianoAlbum Til Eva Label Simax Classics (PS1238) Année 2009
- 0h31Robert Schumanncompositeur
Dichterliebe op 48 : Und wüssten's die Blumen die kleinen (Et si les fleurs les mignonnes savaient ) op 48 n°8 - pour baryton et pianoDietrich Fischer-Dieskau : Baryton (voix), Gerald Moore : Piano, Heinrich Heine : auteurAlbum Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau et Gérald Moore au Festival de Salzbourg Label Orfeo (C 339 050 T) Année 2005
- 0h32Kosaku Yamadacompositeur
Fleurs de mandarinier - pour soprano et pianoMayuko Yasuda : Soprano, Romain Descharmes : PianoAlbum Estampes / Mélodies françaises et japonaises Label Arties Records (AREC010) Année 2017
- 0h34Malcolm Arnoldcompositeur
Larch trees op 3Mark Stephenson : chef d'orchestre, London MusiciAlbum Malcolm Arnold : Serenade et concertos / CD 8 Label Sony Classical (88875181702/8) Année 2016
- 0h45John Dowlandcompositeur
The lowest treesEmma Kirkby : Soprano, Anthony Rooley : LuthAlbum The english orpheus - John Dowland Label Vrgn (790768-2) Année 1989
- 0h48Charles Gounodcompositeur
Envoi de fleursFelicity Lott : Soprano, Graham Johnson : PianoAlbum Charles Gounod : Mélodies Label Hyperion (CDA 66801/2)
- 0h50Jules Massenetcompositeur
L'année passée : Matins de printemps : Lilas - pour piano à 4 mainsAldo Ciccolini : PianoAlbum Jules Massenet Ciccolini cd 35 Label Emi Classics (685859 2) Année 2009
- 0h51Giulio Caccinicompositeur
Amarilli mia bella - pour cor et pianoNilo Caracisti : Cor, Giancarlo Guarino : PianoAlbum Italian ancient arias performed on horn and piano Label Vermeer (VERMEER40010) Année 2017
- 0h54Jean Françaixcompositeur
L'horloge de Flore : 12 heures Nyctanthe de Malabar - pour hautbois et orchestreUri Segal : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Stuttgart, Lajos Lencses : HautboisAlbum Jean Francaix : L'horloge de Flore et musique de chambre Label Cpo (CPO 999 779-2) Année 2006
- 0h56Franz Lisztcompositeur
Album d'un voyageur S 156 : Livre II Fleurs mélodiques des Alpes : Andante con sentimento S 156 n°8aLeslie Howard : PianoAlbum Franz Liszt : Album d'un voyageur et autres pièces Label Hyperion (CDS44508) Année 1993
- 1h00Helen Mcarthur
Won't you buy my pretty flowersAlbum The Vintage Melodies - Songs of the Victorian Era Label Lismor Recording Année 1990
- 1h05Richard Wagnercompositeur
Parsifal : Die BlumenmädchenEngelbert Humperdinck : compositeur, Ana Marija Markovina : Piano, Cord Garben : PianoAlbum Parsifal Label Gramola (98987) Année 2013
- 1h12Gustav Holstcompositeur
First Choral Symphony op 41 H 155 : I : Song and Bacchanal : Partie 1: Beneath my palm trees (Soprano)Andrew Davis : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC, Susan Gritton : Soprano, John Keats : auteurAlbum Gustav Holst : Oeuvres pour orchestre / vol 3 Label Chandos (CHSA 5127) Année 2013
- 1h16John Playfordcompositeur
Under the greenwood treeLawrence Zazzo : Haute-contre, Quatuor De Saxophones Paragon : SaxophoneAlbum Byrdland Label Lando (LAN280) Année 2007
