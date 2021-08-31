Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Mardi 31 août 2021
5h 29mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 31 août 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h00
    Alles was sonst lieblich heisset : Die biene zieht aus vielen blumen (Air) - pour soprano et orchestre - DOROTHEE MIELDS
    Gottfried Heinrich Stölzelcompositeur

    Ludger Remy : chef d'orchestre, Telemannisches Collegium Michaelstein, Dorothee Mields : Soprano
    Album Gottfried Heinrich Stolzel : 2 sérénades Label Cpo (CPO 777 094-2) Année 2007
  • 0h05
    Blumenstück en Ré bémol Maj op 19 - pour piano - LUCA BURATTO
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Luca Buratto : Piano
    Album Schumann : Davidsbündlertänze Humoreske und Blumenstück Label Hyperion (CDA68186) Année 2017
  • 0h11
    Beautiful fresh flower - arrangement pour orchestre
    Percy Graingercompositeur

    Geoffrey Simon : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Melbourne
    Album Percy Grainger : The warriors Label Cala Et Cala Records (CACDS4033) Année 2006
  • 0h14
    Tsvetok / La fleur op 54 n°11 - pour mezzo-soprano et piano - EKATERINA LEVENTAL
    Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovskicompositeur

    Ekaterina Levental : Mezzo-soprano, Maurice Lammers Van Bueren : Piano
    Album The silver age Label Quintone (Q1703)
  • 0h17
    Röselein Röselein op 89 n°6 - CAROLYN SAMPSON
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Carolyn Sampson : Soprano, Joseph Middleton : Piano
    Album Carolyn Sampson : Fleurs Label Bis (BIS-2102SACD) Année 2015
  • 0h19
    4 poèmes en musique op 15 : 2. Les roses de l'amour ont fleuri sur tes joues - pour baryton et piano - THOMAS HAMPSON
    Alberic Magnardcompositeur

    Thomas Hampson : Baryton (voix), Maciej Pikulski : Piano
    Album Sérénade Label Penta Tone Classics (PTC5186684) Année 2017
  • 0h22
    Album d'un voyageur S 156 : Livre II Fleurs mélodiques des Alpes : Allegro S 156 n°7a - LESLIE HOWARD
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Leslie Howard : Piano
    Album Franz Liszt : Album d'un voyageur et autres pièces Label Hyperion (CDS44508) Année 1993
  • 0h24
    Album d'un voyageur S 156 : Livre II Fleurs mélodiques des Alpes : Lento S 156 n°7b - LESLIE HOWARD
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Leslie Howard : Piano
    Album Franz Liszt : Album d'un voyageur et autres pièces Label Hyperion (CDS44508) Année 1993
  • 0h28
    The first nowell: The cherry tree carol: Part one - RODERICK WILLIAMS
    Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur

    Richard Hickox : chef d'orchestre, City Of London Sinfonia, Broadbent, Joyful Company Of Singers, Roderick Williams : Baryton (voix), Sarah Fox : Soprano
    Album Vaughan Williams / Musique de noel / Fox Label Chandos (CHAN 10385) Année 2006
  • 0h30
    5 Blomstervignetter op 23 : Aebleblomst (Apple flower) - pour soprano et piano - ISA KATHARINA GERICKE
    Agathe Backer-Grondahlcompositeur

    Isa Katharina Gericke : Soprano, Christian Ihle Hadland : Piano
    Album Til Eva Label Simax Classics (PS1238) Année 2009
  • 0h31
    Dichterliebe op 48 : Und wüssten's die Blumen die kleinen (Et si les fleurs les mignonnes savaient ) op 48 n°8 - pour baryton et piano - DIETRICH FISCHER-DIESKAU
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau : Baryton (voix), Gerald Moore : Piano, Heinrich Heine : auteur
    Album Dietrich Fischer-Dieskau et Gérald Moore au Festival de Salzbourg Label Orfeo (C 339 050 T) Année 2005
  • 0h32
    Fleurs de mandarinier - pour soprano et piano - MAYUKO YASUDA
    Kosaku Yamadacompositeur

    Mayuko Yasuda : Soprano, Romain Descharmes : Piano
    Album Estampes / Mélodies françaises et japonaises Label Arties Records (AREC010) Année 2017
  • 0h34
    Larch trees op 3
    Malcolm Arnoldcompositeur

    Mark Stephenson : chef d'orchestre, London Musici
    Album Malcolm Arnold : Serenade et concertos / CD 8 Label Sony Classical (88875181702/8) Année 2016
  • 0h45
    The lowest trees - EMMA KIRKBY
    John Dowlandcompositeur

    Emma Kirkby : Soprano, Anthony Rooley : Luth
    Album The english orpheus - John Dowland Label Vrgn (790768-2) Année 1989
  • 0h48
    Envoi de fleurs - FELICITY LOTT
    Charles Gounodcompositeur

    Felicity Lott : Soprano, Graham Johnson : Piano
    Album Charles Gounod : Mélodies Label Hyperion (CDA 66801/2)
  • 0h50
    L'année passée : Matins de printemps : Lilas - pour piano à 4 mains - ALDO CICCOLINI
    Jules Massenetcompositeur

    Aldo Ciccolini : Piano
    Album Jules Massenet Ciccolini cd 35 Label Emi Classics (685859 2) Année 2009
  • 0h51
    Amarilli mia bella - pour cor et piano - NILO CARACISTI
    Giulio Caccinicompositeur

    Nilo Caracisti : Cor, Giancarlo Guarino : Piano
    Album Italian ancient arias performed on horn and piano Label Vermeer (VERMEER40010) Année 2017
  • 0h54
    L'horloge de Flore : 12 heures Nyctanthe de Malabar - pour hautbois et orchestre - LAJOS LENCSES
    Jean Françaixcompositeur

    Uri Segal : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Stuttgart, Lajos Lencses : Hautbois
    Album Jean Francaix : L'horloge de Flore et musique de chambre Label Cpo (CPO 999 779-2) Année 2006
  • 0h56
    Album d'un voyageur S 156 : Livre II Fleurs mélodiques des Alpes : Andante con sentimento S 156 n°8a - LESLIE HOWARD
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Leslie Howard : Piano
    Album Franz Liszt : Album d'un voyageur et autres pièces Label Hyperion (CDS44508) Année 1993
  • 1h00
    Won't you buy my pretty flowers - HELEN MCARTHUR
    Helen Mcarthur

    Album The Vintage Melodies - Songs of the Victorian Era Label Lismor Recording Année 1990
  • 1h05
    Parsifal : Die Blumenmädchen - ANA MARIJA MARKOVINA
    Richard Wagnercompositeur

    Engelbert Humperdinck : compositeur, Ana Marija Markovina : Piano, Cord Garben : Piano
    Album Parsifal Label Gramola (98987) Année 2013
  • 1h12
    First Choral Symphony op 41 H 155 : I : Song and Bacchanal : Partie 1: Beneath my palm trees (Soprano) - SUSAN GRITTON
    Gustav Holstcompositeur

    Andrew Davis : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC, Susan Gritton : Soprano, John Keats : auteur
    Album Gustav Holst : Oeuvres pour orchestre / vol 3 Label Chandos (CHSA 5127) Année 2013
  • 1h16
    Under the greenwood tree - LAWRENCE ZAZZO
    John Playfordcompositeur

    Lawrence Zazzo : Haute-contre, Quatuor De Saxophones Paragon : Saxophone
    Album Byrdland Label Lando (LAN280) Année 2007
