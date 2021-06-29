Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Mardi 29 juin 2021
5h 33mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 29 juin 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h06
    Grande messe des morts op 5 : Rex tremendae - BROR MAGNUS TODENES
    Hector Berliozcompositeur

    Grande messe des morts op 5 : Rex tremendae

    Edward Gardner : chef d'orchestre, Hakon Matti Skrede : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Bergen, Musicians From Bergen Philharmonic Youth Orchestra And Crescendo, Eikanger-Bjorsvik Musikklag, Choir Of Collegium Musicum, Edward Grieg Chor, Royal Northern College Of Music Chorus
    Album Berlioz : Grande messe des morts Label Chandos (CHSA5219) Année 2018
  • 0h11
    Concerto pour violoncelle en mi min op 85 : 1. Adagio - Moderato - GARY HOFFMAN
    Edward Elgarcompositeur

    Concerto pour violoncelle en mi min op 85 : 1. Adagio - Moderato

    Christian Arming : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De Liege
    Album Bloch et Elgar : Shelomo et concerto pour violoncelle Label La Dolce Volta (LDV42D) Année 2018
  • 0h19
    A moorside suite H 173 : 1. Scherzo - arrangement pour orchestre à cordes
    Gustav Holstcompositeur

    A moorside suite H 173 : 1. Scherzo - arrangement pour orchestre à cordes

    Andrew Davis : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De La Bbc
    Album G. Holst : Oeuvres orchestrales / Vol. 4 Label Chandos (CHSA5192) Année 2018
  • 0h22
    A sea symphony (Symphonie n°1) : 3. Scherzo. The waves - ELIZABETH LLEWELLYN
    Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur

    A sea symphony (Symphonie n°1) : 3. Scherzo. The waves

    Martyn Brabbins : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC, Choeur Symphonique de la BBC, Elizabeth Llewellyn, Marcus Farnsworth
    Album Ralph Vaughan-Williams : A sea symphony Label Hyperion (CDA68245) Année 2018
  • 0h30
    The pirates of Pezance : I am the very model of a modern Major-General (Acte I) Major General et Choeur - JOHN REED
    Arthur Sullivancompositeur

    The pirates of Penzance : I am the very model of a modern Major-General (Acte I) Major General et Choeur

    Malcolm Sargent : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, Choeur De La Compagnie D'Opera D'Oyly Carte
    Album Gilbert & Sullivan : Princess Ida (intégrale) - Gilbert & Sullivan Spectacular Label Decca Eloquence (4825349)
  • 0h33
    The pirates of Pezance : When the foeman bares his steel (Acte II) Le sergent Mabel Edith et Choeur - VALERIE MASTERSON
    Arthur Sullivancompositeur

    The pirates of Penzance : When the foeman bares his steel (Acte II) Le sergent Mabel Edith et Choeur

    Malcolm Sargent : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, Choeur De La Compagnie D'Opera D'Oyly Carte
    Album Gilbert & Sullivan : Princess Ida (intégrale) - Gilbert & Sullivan Spectacular Label Decca Eloquence (4825349)
  • 0h38
    Symphonie n°13 en si bémol min op 113 (Babi yar) : L'humour - pour basse choeur d'hommes et orchestre - VITALI GROMADSKI
    Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur

    Symphonie n°13 en si bémol min op 113 (Babi yar) : L'humour - pour basse choeur d'hommes et orchestre

    Kiril Kondrachine : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Moscou, Yurlov Russian State Academic Choir, Choeur Academique D'Etat D'Urss,  : auteur
    Album Hommage à Kiril Kondrachine Label Praga (PRD/DSD350089) Année 2014
  • 0h45
    Voglio vivere così - JONAS KAUFMANN
    Jonas Kaufmann

    Voglio vivere così

    Giovanni D'Anzi : compositeur, Jochen Rieder : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Berlin
    Album An Italian night Label Sony Classical (19075879332) Année 2018
  • 0h48
    Ti voglio tanto bene - JONAS KAUFMANN
    Jonas Kaufmann

    Ti voglio tanto bene

    Ernesto De Curtis : compositeur, Jochen Rieder : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Berlin
    Album An Italian night Label Sony Classical (19075879332) Année 2018
  • 0h51
    Torna a Surriento - JONAS KAUFMANN
    Jonas Kaufmann

    Torna a Surriento

    Ernesto De Curtis : compositeur, Jochen Rieder : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De Berlin
    Album An Italian night Label Sony Classical (19075879332) Année 2018
  • 0h55
    The planets op 32 H 125 : 4. Jupiter the bringer of jollity - arrangement pour piano - LANG LANG
    Gustav Holstcompositeur

    The planets op 32 H 125 : 4. Jupiter the bringer of jollity - arrangement pour piano

    Album Lang Lang : Piano Magic Label Sony (19075862332) Année 2018
  • 0h57
    Symphonie n°1 en ut min op 68 : 3. Un poco allegretto e grazioso
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Symphonie n°1 en ut min op 68 : 3. Un poco allegretto e grazioso

    Paavo Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie De Chambre Allemande De Breme
    Album Paavo Järvi dirige Johannes Brahms Label Rca Red Seal (19075869552) Année 2018
  • 1h02
    Trio avec piano n°3 en ut min op 101 : 3. Andante grazioso - DANIEL MELLER
    Johannes Brahmscompositeur

    Trio avec piano n°3 en ut min op 101 : 3. Andante grazioso

    Trio Rafale
    Album Johannes Brahms et Peteris Vasks : Trios avec piano Label Acousence (ACDCD11613) Année 2013
  • 1h06
    Trio en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : 3. Scherzando - MAKI WIEDERKEHR
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Trio en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : 3. Scherzando

    Trio Rafale
    Album Schubert : Trio avec piano Label Coviello Classics (COV91808) Année 2018
