Mardi 29 juin 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 29 juin 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h06Hector Berliozcompositeur
Grande messe des morts op 5 : Rex tremendaeEdward Gardner : chef d'orchestre, Hakon Matti Skrede : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Bergen, Musicians From Bergen Philharmonic Youth Orchestra And Crescendo, Eikanger-Bjorsvik Musikklag, Choir Of Collegium Musicum, Edward Grieg Chor, Royal Northern College Of Music ChorusAlbum Berlioz : Grande messe des morts Label Chandos (CHSA5219) Année 2018
- 0h11Edward Elgarcompositeur
Concerto pour violoncelle en mi min op 85 : 1. Adagio - ModeratoChristian Arming : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De LiegeAlbum Bloch et Elgar : Shelomo et concerto pour violoncelle Label La Dolce Volta (LDV42D) Année 2018
- 0h19Gustav Holstcompositeur
A moorside suite H 173 : 1. Scherzo - arrangement pour orchestre à cordesAndrew Davis : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De La BbcAlbum G. Holst : Oeuvres orchestrales / Vol. 4 Label Chandos (CHSA5192) Année 2018
- 0h22Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur
A sea symphony (Symphonie n°1) : 3. Scherzo. The wavesMartyn Brabbins : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique de la BBC, Choeur Symphonique de la BBC, Elizabeth Llewellyn, Marcus FarnsworthAlbum Ralph Vaughan-Williams : A sea symphony Label Hyperion (CDA68245) Année 2018
- 0h30Arthur Sullivancompositeur
The pirates of Penzance : I am the very model of a modern Major-General (Acte I) Major General et ChoeurMalcolm Sargent : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, Choeur De La Compagnie D'Opera D'Oyly CarteAlbum Gilbert & Sullivan : Princess Ida (intégrale) - Gilbert & Sullivan Spectacular Label Decca Eloquence (4825349)
- 0h33Arthur Sullivancompositeur
The pirates of Penzance : When the foeman bares his steel (Acte II) Le sergent Mabel Edith et ChoeurMalcolm Sargent : chef d'orchestre, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra De Londres, Choeur De La Compagnie D'Opera D'Oyly CarteAlbum Gilbert & Sullivan : Princess Ida (intégrale) - Gilbert & Sullivan Spectacular Label Decca Eloquence (4825349)
- 0h38Dimitri Chostakovitchcompositeur
Symphonie n°13 en si bémol min op 113 (Babi yar) : L'humour - pour basse choeur d'hommes et orchestreKiril Kondrachine : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Moscou, Yurlov Russian State Academic Choir, Choeur Academique D'Etat D'Urss, : auteurAlbum Hommage à Kiril Kondrachine Label Praga (PRD/DSD350089) Année 2014
- 0h45Jonas Kaufmann
Voglio vivere cosìGiovanni D'Anzi : compositeur, Jochen Rieder : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De BerlinAlbum An Italian night Label Sony Classical (19075879332) Année 2018
- 0h48Jonas Kaufmann
Ti voglio tanto beneErnesto De Curtis : compositeur, Jochen Rieder : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De BerlinAlbum An Italian night Label Sony Classical (19075879332) Année 2018
- 0h51Jonas Kaufmann
Torna a SurrientoErnesto De Curtis : compositeur, Jochen Rieder : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio De BerlinAlbum An Italian night Label Sony Classical (19075879332) Année 2018
- 0h55Gustav Holstcompositeur
The planets op 32 H 125 : 4. Jupiter the bringer of jollity - arrangement pour pianoAlbum Lang Lang : Piano Magic Label Sony (19075862332) Année 2018
- 0h57Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Symphonie n°1 en ut min op 68 : 3. Un poco allegretto e graziosoPaavo Jarvi : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie De Chambre Allemande De BremeAlbum Paavo Järvi dirige Johannes Brahms Label Rca Red Seal (19075869552) Année 2018
- 1h02Johannes Brahmscompositeur
Trio avec piano n°3 en ut min op 101 : 3. Andante graziosoTrio RafaleAlbum Johannes Brahms et Peteris Vasks : Trios avec piano Label Acousence (ACDCD11613) Année 2013
- 1h06Franz Schubertcompositeur
Trio en Mi bémol Maj op 100 D 929 : 3. ScherzandoTrio RafaleAlbum Schubert : Trio avec piano Label Coviello Classics (COV91808) Année 2018
émission précédentelundi 28 juin 2021
émission suivantemercredi 30 juin 2021