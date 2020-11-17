Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Mardi 17 novembre 2020
5h 33mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 17 novembre 2020

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h01
    Symphonie fantastique op 14 H 48 : 4. Marche au supplice
    HECTOR BERLIOZcompositeur

    Symphonie fantastique op 14 H 48 : 4. Marche au supplice

    LEOPOLD STOKOWSKI : chef d'orchestre, NEW PHILHARMONIA ORCHESTRA
    Album Leopold Stokowski : Complete Decca recordings cd 11 Label Decca Année 2017
  • 0h05
    Hänsel und Gretel EHWV 93.3 : Abends will ich schlafen geh'n (Acte II Sc 2) Hänsel Gretel - arrangement pour choeur et orchestre
    ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCKcompositeur

    Hänsel und Gretel EHWV 93.3 : Abends will ich schlafen geh'n (Acte II Sc 2) Hänsel Gretel - arrangement pour choeur et orchestre

    LEOPOLD STOKOWSKI : chef d'orchestre, NOUVEL ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRES, CHOEUR NORMAN LUBOFF
    Album Leopold Stokowski : Complete Decca recordings cd 1 Label Decca Année 2017
  • 0h10
    Trepité Martela - pour choeur et ensemble instrumental - NEEME PUNDER
    VACLOVAS AUGUSTINAScompositeur

    Trepité Martela - pour choeur et ensemble instrumental

    PAUL HILLIER : chef d'orchestre, CHOEUR DE CHAMBRE PHILHARMONIQUE D'ESTONIE
    Album Baltic voices 3 Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2005
émission précédente
lundi 16 novembre 2020
4h 4mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 16 novembre 2020
émission suivante
mercredi 18 novembre 2020
4h 4mn
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mercredi 18 novembre 2020