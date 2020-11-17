Mardi 17 novembre 2020
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 17 novembre 2020
La programmation musicale :
- 0h01HECTOR BERLIOZcompositeur
Symphonie fantastique op 14 H 48 : 4. Marche au suppliceLEOPOLD STOKOWSKI : chef d'orchestre, NEW PHILHARMONIA ORCHESTRAAlbum Leopold Stokowski : Complete Decca recordings cd 11 Label Decca Année 2017
- 0h05ENGELBERT HUMPERDINCKcompositeur
Hänsel und Gretel EHWV 93.3 : Abends will ich schlafen geh'n (Acte II Sc 2) Hänsel Gretel - arrangement pour choeur et orchestreLEOPOLD STOKOWSKI : chef d'orchestre, NOUVEL ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE LONDRES, CHOEUR NORMAN LUBOFFAlbum Leopold Stokowski : Complete Decca recordings cd 1 Label Decca Année 2017
- 0h10VACLOVAS AUGUSTINAScompositeur
Trepité Martela - pour choeur et ensemble instrumentalPAUL HILLIER : chef d'orchestre, CHOEUR DE CHAMBRE PHILHARMONIQUE D'ESTONIEAlbum Baltic voices 3 Label Harmonia Mundi Année 2005
