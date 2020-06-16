Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Mardi 16 juin 2020
7h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 16 juin 2020

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h03
    Toccata et fugue en ré min BWV 565 : 2. Fugue - pour orgue - MARIE CLAIRE ALAIN
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Toccata et fugue en ré min BWV 565 : 2. Fugue - pour orgue

    Album Jean-Sébastien Bach : L'oeuvre complète pour orgue par Marie-Claire Alain / CD 2 Label Warner Classics (0190295634537) Année 2118
  • 0h09
    Symphonie n°8 en Fa Maj op 93 : 2. Allegretto scherzando
    Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur

    Symphonie n°8 en Fa Maj op 93 : 2. Allegretto scherzando

    Yannick Nezet-Seguin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Rotterdam
    Album The Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra collection Label Deutsche Grammophon (4835345) Année 2018
  • 0h12
    Symphonie n°10 en Fa dièse Maj : 3. Purgatorio
    Gustav Mahlercompositeur

    Symphonie n°10 en Fa dièse Maj : 3. Purgatorio

    Yannick Nézet-Séguin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Rotterdam, Deryck Cooke : Orchestration : auteur
    Album The Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra collection Label Deutsche Grammophon (4835345) Année 2018
  • 0h17
    Symphonie en mi min HOB I : 44 : 4. Finale. Presto
    Joseph Haydncompositeur

    Symphonie en mi min HOB I : 44 : 4. Finale. Presto

    Yannick Nézet-Séguin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Rotterdam
    Album The Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra collection Label Deutsche Grammophon (4835345) Année 2018
  • 0h20
    La dame de pique : Pod teniyu gustoyu (Acte II Sc 3) Choeur des bergères et des bergers
    Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovskicompositeur

    La dame de pique : Pod teniyu gustoyu (Acte II Sc 3) Choeur des bergères et des bergers

    Mariss Jansons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio Bavaroise
    Album La dame de pique op 68 (intégrale) Label Br Klassik (900129) Année 2015
  • 0h22
    Suite pour violoncelle n°1 en Sol Maj BWV 1007 : 1. Prélude - YO YO MA
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Suite pour violoncelle n°1 en Sol Maj BWV 1007 : 1. Prélude

    Album Bach : Suites pour violoncelle / Six évolutions Label Sony Classical (19075854652) Année 2018
  • 0h24
    La dame de pique : Uzh polnoch' blizitsya (Acte III Sc 6) Air de Lisa - TATIANA SERJAN
    Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovskicompositeur

    La dame de pique : Uzh polnoch' blizitsya (Acte III Sc 6) Air de Lisa

    Mariss Jansons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise
    Album La dame de pique op 68 (intégrale) Label Br Klassik (900129) Année 2015
  • 0h30
    Suite pour violoncelle n°2 en ré min BWV 1008 : 3. Courante - YO YO MA
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Suite pour violoncelle n°2 en ré min BWV 1008 : 3. Courante

    Album Bach : Suites pour violoncelle / Six évolutions Label Sony Classical (19075854652) Année 2018
  • 0h32
    Trio pour violon violoncelle et piano n°1 en Fa Maj op 18 : 3. Scherzo. Presto
    Camille Saint Saenscompositeur

    Trio pour violon violoncelle et piano n°1 en Fa Maj op 18 : 3. Scherzo. Presto

    Trio Gould
    Album Gould piano trio : Saint-Saëns Label Champs Hill Records (CHRCD140) Année 2018
  • 0h35
    2 Scottish pieces : 2. The Bobers of Brechin - pour piano - MARIA MARCHANT
    Granville Bantockcompositeur

    2 Scottish pieces : 2. The Bobers of Brechin - pour piano

    Album Maria Marchant interprète la musique pour piano de Sir Granville Bantock Label Somm Recordings (SOMMCD0183) Année 2018
  • 0h39
    Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Thème - pour orchestre
    William Wordsworthcompositeur

    Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Thème - pour orchestre

    John Gibbons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Liepaja
    Album William Wordsworth : Musique orchestrale / Vol 1 Label Toccata Classics (TOCC0480) Année 2018
  • 0h40
    Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°1 - pour orchestre
    William Wordsworthcompositeur

    Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°1 - pour orchestre

    John Gibbons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Liepaja
    Album William Wordsworth : Musique orchestrale / Vol 1 Label Toccata Classics (TOCC0480) Année 2018
  • 0h40
    Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°2 - pour orchestre
    William Wordsworthcompositeur

    Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°2 - pour orchestre

    John Gibbons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Liepaja
    Album William Wordsworth : Musique orchestrale / Vol 1 Label Toccata Classics (TOCC0480) Année 2018
  • 0h41
    Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°3 - pour orchestre
    William Wordsworthcompositeur

    Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°3 - pour orchestre

    John Gibbons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Liepaja
    Album William Wordsworth : Musique orchestrale / Vol 1 Label Toccata Classics (TOCC0480) Année 2018
  • 0h42
    Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°4 - pour orchestre
    William Wordsworthcompositeur

    Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°4 - pour orchestre

    John Gibbons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Liepaja
    Album William Wordsworth : Musique orchestrale / Vol 1 Label Toccata Classics (TOCC0480) Année 2018
  • 0h42
    Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°5 - pour orchestre
    William Wordsworthcompositeur

    Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°5 - pour orchestre

    John Gibbons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Liepaja
    Album William Wordsworth : Musique orchestrale / Vol 1 Label Toccata Classics (TOCC0480) Année 2018
  • 0h44
    Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°6 - pour orchestre
    William Wordsworthcompositeur

    Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°6 - pour orchestre

    John Gibbons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Liepaja
    Album William Wordsworth : Musique orchestrale / Vol 1 Label Toccata Classics (TOCC0480) Année 2018
  • 0h45
    Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°7 - pour orchestre
    William Wordsworthcompositeur

    Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°7 - pour orchestre

    John Gibbons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Liepaja
    Album William Wordsworth : Musique orchestrale / Vol 1 Label Toccata Classics (TOCC0480) Année 2018
  • 0h46
    Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°8 - pour orchestre
    William Wordsworthcompositeur

    Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°8 - pour orchestre

    John Gibbons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Liepaja
    Album William Wordsworth : Musique orchestrale / Vol 1 Label Toccata Classics (TOCC0480) Année 2018
  • 0h47
    Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°9 - pour orchestre
    William Wordsworthcompositeur

    Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°9 - pour orchestre

    John Gibbons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De Liepaja
    Album William Wordsworth : Musique orchestrale / Vol 1 Label Toccata Classics (TOCC0480) Année 2018
  • 0h49
    Symphonie n°8 en ré min : Scherzo alla marcia
    Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur

    Symphonie n°8 en ré min : Scherzo alla marcia

    Andrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De Liverpool
    Album Ralph Vaughan Williams : Symphonies n°2 et 8 Label Onyx (ONYX 4155) Année 2016
  • 0h52
    Concerto grosso n°1 - pour orchestre a cordes et piano oblige : 1. Prelude - JENNY LIN
    Ernest Blochcompositeur

    Concerto grosso n°1 - pour orchestre a cordes et piano oblige : 1. Prelude

    Jiri Starek : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Radio Swf De Kaiserslautern
    Album Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre Label Hanssler Classic (CD 93.192) Année 2007
  • 0h56
    Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied BWV 225 : 1. Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied - pour double choeur mixte à 4 voix et basse continue
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied BWV 225 : 1. Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied - pour double choeur mixte à 4 voix et basse continue

    Grete Pedersen Helgerod : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Allegria, Choeur Des Solistes Norvegiens
    Album Bach : Les motets Label Bis (BIS2251) Année 2017
  • 1h00
    6 Schübler Chorale : Choral BWV 650 : Kommst du nun Jesu vom Himmel herunter - pour orgue - MARIE CLAIRE ALAIN
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    6 Schübler Chorale : Choral BWV 650 : Kommst du nun Jesu vom Himmel herunter - pour orgue

    Album Jean-Sébastien Bach : L'oeuvre complète pour orgue par Marie-Claire Alain / CD 2 Label Warner Classics (0190295634537) Année 2118
  • 1h03
    Suite pour violoncelle n°3 en Ut Maj BWV 1009 : 6. Gigue - YO YO MA
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Suite pour violoncelle n°3 en Ut Maj BWV 1009 : 6. Gigue

    Album Bach : Suites pour violoncelle / Six évolutions Label Sony Classical (19075854652) Année 2018
  • 1h06
    La fiancée vendue : Danse des comédiens - arrangement pour quatuor à cordes - HANS LIVIABELLA
    Bedrich Smetanacompositeur

    La fiancée vendue : Danse des comédiens - arrangement pour quatuor à cordes

    Quatuor Energie Nove, Carlo Martelli : auteur
    Album Bedrich Smetana : Quatuors à cordes Label Dynamic (CDS7817) Année 2018
  • 1h11
    Suite pour violoncelle n°6 en Ré Maj BWV 1012 : 6. Gigue - YO YO MA
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Suite pour violoncelle n°6 en Ré Maj BWV 1012 : 6. Gigue

    Album Bach : Suites pour violoncelle / Six évolutions Label Sony Classical (19075854652) Année 2018
  • 1h15
    6 Schübler Chorale : Choral BWV 645 : Wachet auf ruft uns die Stimme - pour orgue - MARIE CLAIRE ALAIN
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    6 Schübler Chorale : Choral BWV 645 : Wachet auf ruft uns die Stimme - pour orgue

    Album Jean-Sébastien Bach : L'oeuvre complète pour orgue par Marie-Claire Alain / CD 2 Label Warner Classics (0190295634537) Année 2118
  • 1h19
    8 Fantasiestücke op 12 : 2. Aufschwung - pour piano - ROLAND PONTINEN
    Robert Schumanncompositeur

    8 Fantasiestücke op 12 : 2. Aufschwung - pour piano

    ROBERT SCHUMANN : auteur
    Album Ingmar Bergman : Music from the films Label Bis
