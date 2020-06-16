Mardi 16 juin 2020
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 16 juin 2020
La programmation musicale :
- 0h03Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Toccata et fugue en ré min BWV 565 : 2. Fugue - pour orgueAlbum Jean-Sébastien Bach : L'oeuvre complète pour orgue par Marie-Claire Alain / CD 2 Label Warner Classics (0190295634537) Année 2118
- 0h09Ludwig Van Beethovencompositeur
Symphonie n°8 en Fa Maj op 93 : 2. Allegretto scherzandoYannick Nezet-Seguin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De RotterdamAlbum The Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra collection Label Deutsche Grammophon (4835345) Année 2018
- 0h12Gustav Mahlercompositeur
Symphonie n°10 en Fa dièse Maj : 3. PurgatorioYannick Nézet-Séguin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De Rotterdam, Deryck Cooke : Orchestration : auteurAlbum The Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra collection Label Deutsche Grammophon (4835345) Année 2018
- 0h17Joseph Haydncompositeur
Symphonie en mi min HOB I : 44 : 4. Finale. PrestoYannick Nézet-Séguin : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique De RotterdamAlbum The Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra collection Label Deutsche Grammophon (4835345) Année 2018
- 0h20Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovskicompositeur
La dame de pique : Pod teniyu gustoyu (Acte II Sc 3) Choeur des bergères et des bergersMariss Jansons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio Bavaroise, Choeur De La Radio BavaroiseAlbum La dame de pique op 68 (intégrale) Label Br Klassik (900129) Année 2015
- 0h22Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Suite pour violoncelle n°1 en Sol Maj BWV 1007 : 1. PréludeAlbum Bach : Suites pour violoncelle / Six évolutions Label Sony Classical (19075854652) Année 2018
- 0h24Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovskicompositeur
La dame de pique : Uzh polnoch' blizitsya (Acte III Sc 6) Air de LisaMariss Jansons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De La Radio BavaroiseAlbum La dame de pique op 68 (intégrale) Label Br Klassik (900129) Année 2015
- 0h30Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Suite pour violoncelle n°2 en ré min BWV 1008 : 3. CouranteAlbum Bach : Suites pour violoncelle / Six évolutions Label Sony Classical (19075854652) Année 2018
- 0h32Camille Saint Saenscompositeur
Trio pour violon violoncelle et piano n°1 en Fa Maj op 18 : 3. Scherzo. PrestoTrio GouldAlbum Gould piano trio : Saint-Saëns Label Champs Hill Records (CHRCD140) Année 2018
- 0h35Granville Bantockcompositeur
2 Scottish pieces : 2. The Bobers of Brechin - pour pianoAlbum Maria Marchant interprète la musique pour piano de Sir Granville Bantock Label Somm Recordings (SOMMCD0183) Année 2018
- 0h39William Wordsworthcompositeur
Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Thème - pour orchestreJohn Gibbons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LiepajaAlbum William Wordsworth : Musique orchestrale / Vol 1 Label Toccata Classics (TOCC0480) Année 2018
- 0h40William Wordsworthcompositeur
Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°1 - pour orchestreJohn Gibbons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LiepajaAlbum William Wordsworth : Musique orchestrale / Vol 1 Label Toccata Classics (TOCC0480) Année 2018
- 0h40William Wordsworthcompositeur
Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°2 - pour orchestreJohn Gibbons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LiepajaAlbum William Wordsworth : Musique orchestrale / Vol 1 Label Toccata Classics (TOCC0480) Année 2018
- 0h41William Wordsworthcompositeur
Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°3 - pour orchestreJohn Gibbons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LiepajaAlbum William Wordsworth : Musique orchestrale / Vol 1 Label Toccata Classics (TOCC0480) Année 2018
- 0h42William Wordsworthcompositeur
Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°4 - pour orchestreJohn Gibbons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LiepajaAlbum William Wordsworth : Musique orchestrale / Vol 1 Label Toccata Classics (TOCC0480) Année 2018
- 0h42William Wordsworthcompositeur
Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°5 - pour orchestreJohn Gibbons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LiepajaAlbum William Wordsworth : Musique orchestrale / Vol 1 Label Toccata Classics (TOCC0480) Année 2018
- 0h44William Wordsworthcompositeur
Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°6 - pour orchestreJohn Gibbons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LiepajaAlbum William Wordsworth : Musique orchestrale / Vol 1 Label Toccata Classics (TOCC0480) Année 2018
- 0h45William Wordsworthcompositeur
Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°7 - pour orchestreJohn Gibbons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LiepajaAlbum William Wordsworth : Musique orchestrale / Vol 1 Label Toccata Classics (TOCC0480) Année 2018
- 0h46William Wordsworthcompositeur
Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°8 - pour orchestreJohn Gibbons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LiepajaAlbum William Wordsworth : Musique orchestrale / Vol 1 Label Toccata Classics (TOCC0480) Année 2018
- 0h47William Wordsworthcompositeur
Variations sur un thème écossais op 72 : Variation n°9 - pour orchestreJohn Gibbons : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De LiepajaAlbum William Wordsworth : Musique orchestrale / Vol 1 Label Toccata Classics (TOCC0480) Année 2018
- 0h49Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur
Symphonie n°8 en ré min : Scherzo alla marciaAndrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De LiverpoolAlbum Ralph Vaughan Williams : Symphonies n°2 et 8 Label Onyx (ONYX 4155) Année 2016
- 0h52Ernest Blochcompositeur
Concerto grosso n°1 - pour orchestre a cordes et piano oblige : 1. PreludeJiri Starek : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre De La Radio Swf De KaiserslauternAlbum Oeuvres pour piano et orchestre Label Hanssler Classic (CD 93.192) Année 2007
- 0h56Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied BWV 225 : 1. Singet dem Herrn ein neues Lied - pour double choeur mixte à 4 voix et basse continueGrete Pedersen Helgerod : chef d'orchestre, Ensemble Allegria, Choeur Des Solistes NorvegiensAlbum Bach : Les motets Label Bis (BIS2251) Année 2017
- 1h00Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
6 Schübler Chorale : Choral BWV 650 : Kommst du nun Jesu vom Himmel herunter - pour orgueAlbum Jean-Sébastien Bach : L'oeuvre complète pour orgue par Marie-Claire Alain / CD 2 Label Warner Classics (0190295634537) Année 2118
- 1h03Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Suite pour violoncelle n°3 en Ut Maj BWV 1009 : 6. GigueAlbum Bach : Suites pour violoncelle / Six évolutions Label Sony Classical (19075854652) Année 2018
- 1h06Bedrich Smetanacompositeur
La fiancée vendue : Danse des comédiens - arrangement pour quatuor à cordesQuatuor Energie Nove, Carlo Martelli : auteurAlbum Bedrich Smetana : Quatuors à cordes Label Dynamic (CDS7817) Année 2018
- 1h11Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Suite pour violoncelle n°6 en Ré Maj BWV 1012 : 6. GigueAlbum Bach : Suites pour violoncelle / Six évolutions Label Sony Classical (19075854652) Année 2018
- 1h15Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
6 Schübler Chorale : Choral BWV 645 : Wachet auf ruft uns die Stimme - pour orgueAlbum Jean-Sébastien Bach : L'oeuvre complète pour orgue par Marie-Claire Alain / CD 2 Label Warner Classics (0190295634537) Année 2118
- 1h19Robert Schumanncompositeur
8 Fantasiestücke op 12 : 2. Aufschwung - pour pianoROBERT SCHUMANN : auteurAlbum Ingmar Bergman : Music from the films Label Bis
