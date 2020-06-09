Mardi 9 juin 2020
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 09 juin 2020
La programmation musicale :
- 0h05Eleni Karaindroucompositeur
The weeping meadow (film) : sur la route - pour harpe, lyre de Constantinople, accordéon, cor et cordesAlexandre Myrat : chef d'orchestre, Camerata D'Athenes, Vangelis Skouras : Cor, Maria Bildea : Harpe, Sokratis Sinopoulos : Lyre, Konstantinos RaptisAlbum Eleni Karaindrou : Elegy of the uprooting Label Ecm (476 5278) Année 2006
- 0h08George Frederick Mac Kaycompositeur
Harbor narrative : En routeJohn Mac Laughlin Williams : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National D'UkraineAlbum George Frederick Mac Kay : Oeuvres symphoniques Label Naxos (8.559052) Année 2001
- 0h10Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur
Cantate TVWV 1 : 1534 : Weg mit Sodoms gift'gen Früchten : Weg mit Sodoms gift'gen Früchten (Air)Bergen Barokk, Franz Vitzthum : Haute-contre, Peter Holtslag : Flûte traversière baroque, Hans Knut Sveen : Clavecin, Markku Luolajan-Mikkola : Violoncelle baroqueAlbum Georg Philipp Telemann : Intégrale de l'Harmonischer Gottes-Dienst / Vol. 4 Label Toccata Classics (TOCC 0084) Année 2012
- 0h15Heinrich Schutzcompositeur
Der Schwanengesang SWV 482 à 494 : Psaume 119 : He et Vau. Zeige mir, Herr, den Weg deiner Rechte SWV 484Hans Christoph Rademann : chef d'orchestre, Choeur De Chambre De Dresde, Dorothee Mields : Soprano, Gerlinde Samann : Soprano, David Erler : Contre-ténor, Stefan Kunath : Contre-ténor, Georg Poplutz : Ténor, Tobias Mathger : Ténor, Martin Schicketanz : Basse (voix), Felix Schwandtke : Basse (voix)Album Heinrich Schütz : Schwanengesang Label Carus (CARUS83275) Année 2017
