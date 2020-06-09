Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Mardi 9 juin 2020
7h 58mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 09 juin 2020

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h05
    The weeping meadow (film) : sur la route - pour harpe, lyre de Constantinople, accordéon, cor et cordes - VANGELIS SKOURAS
    Eleni Karaindroucompositeur

    Alexandre Myrat : chef d'orchestre, Camerata D'Athenes, Vangelis Skouras : Cor, Maria Bildea : Harpe, Sokratis Sinopoulos : Lyre, Konstantinos Raptis
    Album Eleni Karaindrou : Elegy of the uprooting Label Ecm (476 5278) Année 2006
  • 0h08
    Harbor narrative : En route
    George Frederick Mac Kaycompositeur

    John Mac Laughlin Williams : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique National D'Ukraine
    Album George Frederick Mac Kay : Oeuvres symphoniques Label Naxos (8.559052) Année 2001
  • 0h10
    Cantate TVWV 1 : 1534 : Weg mit Sodoms gift'gen Früchten : Weg mit Sodoms gift'gen Früchten (Air) - BERGEN BAROKK
    Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur

    Bergen Barokk, Franz Vitzthum : Haute-contre, Peter Holtslag : Flûte traversière baroque, Hans Knut Sveen : Clavecin, Markku Luolajan-Mikkola : Violoncelle baroque
    Album Georg Philipp Telemann : Intégrale de l'Harmonischer Gottes-Dienst / Vol. 4 Label Toccata Classics (TOCC 0084) Année 2012
  • 0h15
    Der Schwanengesang SWV 482 à 494 : Psaume 119 : He et Vau. Zeige mir, Herr, den Weg deiner Rechte SWV 484 - DOROTHEE MIELDS
    Heinrich Schutzcompositeur

    Hans Christoph Rademann : chef d'orchestre, Choeur De Chambre De Dresde, Dorothee Mields : Soprano, Gerlinde Samann : Soprano, David Erler : Contre-ténor, Stefan Kunath : Contre-ténor, Georg Poplutz : Ténor, Tobias Mathger : Ténor, Martin Schicketanz : Basse (voix), Felix Schwandtke : Basse (voix)
    Album Heinrich Schütz : Schwanengesang Label Carus (CARUS83275) Année 2017
