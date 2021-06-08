Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Mardi 8 juin 2021
5h 29mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du mardi 08 juin 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h05
    Petite suite L 65 : En bateau - arrangement pour alto et piano - Rudolf Barshai
    Claude Debussycompositeur

    Petite suite L 65 : En bateau - arrangement pour alto et piano

    Album A tribute to Rudolf Barshai / CD1 Label Ica Année 2015
  • 0h10
    Attendez le prochain bateau : Pour mezzo-soprano et piano - Christian Ivaldi
    Georges Auriccompositeur

    Attendez le prochain bateau : Pour mezzo-soprano et piano

    Album Georges Auric : Musique de chambre et mélodies Label Ades Année 1980
  • 0h13
    Wasserfahrt am Traunsee (Voyage en bateau sur le Traunsee) - pour 2 guitares - Johannes Moller
    Johann Kaspar Mertzcompositeur

    Wasserfahrt am Traunsee (Voyage en bateau sur le Traunsee) - pour 2 guitares

    Album Johann Kaspar Mertz : Duos de guitares Label Naxos Année 2014
  • 0h18
    Don Quichote op 35 TrV 184 : Variation VIII : Le voyage dans le bateau magique - Heinrich Schiff
    Richard Strausscompositeur

    Don Quichote op 35 TrV 184 : Variation VIII : Le voyage dans le bateau magique

    Kurt Masur : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Du Gewandhaus De Leipzig
    Album Heinrich Schiff interprète des oeuvres de Dvorak Schumann Strauss et Prokofiev Label Philips (470251-2) Année 2001
  • 0h20
    Overture to the Boatswain's Mate - version réorchestrée pour grand orchestre de 1930
    Ethel Smythcompositeur

    Overture to the Boatswain's Mate - version réorchestrée pour grand orchestre de 1930

    Rumon Gamba : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre National De La Bbc Du Pays De Galles
    Album Overtures from the british isles / Vol 2 Label Chandos Année 2016
  • 0h26
    A sea symphony op 1 pour soprano baryton choeur et orchestre : I A song for all seas all ships : Andante maestoso : Token of all brave captains - Benita Valente
    Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur

    A sea symphony op 1 pour soprano baryton choeur et orchestre : I A song for all seas all ships : Andante maestoso : Token of all brave captains

    Leonard Slatkin : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Choeur Philharmonia
    Album Williams / A sea symphony op 1 / Slatki Label Rca Année 1993
  • 0h30
    A sea symphony op 1 pour soprano baryton choeur et orchestre : I A song for all seas all ships : Andante maestoso : A pennant universal - Benita Valente
    Ralph Vaughan Williamscompositeur

    A sea symphony op 1 pour soprano baryton choeur et orchestre : I A song for all seas all ships : Andante maestoso : A pennant universal

    Leonard Slatkin : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonia Orchestra, Choeur Philharmonia
    Album Williams / A sea symphony op 1 / Slatki Label Rca Année 1993
  • 0h34
    Wassermusik c-dur-hamburger ebb´ und flut´-Ouverture-suite en Ut Maj TWV 55:C3 Hamburger Ebb' und Flut : Sarabande / Die schlafende Thetis - Musica Antiqua De Cologne
    Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur

    Wassermusik c-dur-hamburger ebb´ und flut´-Ouverture-suite en Ut Maj TWV 55:C3 Hamburger Ebb' und Flut : Sarabande / Die schlafende Thetis

    Reinhard Goebel : chef d'orchestre
    Album Georg Philipp Telemann : Wassermusik Label Archiv Produktion (413 788-2) Année 1984
  • 0h36
    Ouverture-suite en Ut Maj TWV 55:C3 Hamburger Ebb' und Flut : Bourrée / Die erwachende Thetis - Musica Antiqua De Cologne
    Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur

    Ouverture-suite en Ut Maj TWV 55:C3 Hamburger Ebb' und Flut : Bourrée / Die erwachende Thetis

    Reinhard Goebel : chef d'orchestre
    Album Georg Philipp Telemann : Wassermusik Label Archiv Produktion (413 788-2) Année 1984
  • 0h38
    Ouverture-suite en Ut Maj TWV 55:C3 Hamburger Ebb' und Flut : Loure / Der verliebte Neptunus - Musica Antiqua De Cologne
    Georg Philipp Telemanncompositeur

    Ouverture-suite en Ut Maj TWV 55:C3 Hamburger Ebb' und Flut : Loure / Der verliebte Neptunus

    Reinhard Goebel : chef d'orchestre
    Album Georg Philipp Telemann : Wassermusik Label Archiv Produktion (413 788-2) Année 1984
  • 0h39
    Choral bwv 653b : An wasserflussen babylon - Marie Claire Alain
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Choral bwv 653b : An wasserflussen babylon

    Album Jean Sébastien Bach : L'oeuvre pour orgue / vol 3 Label Erato (R30E-509/11)
  • 0h45
    I saw three ships - Deller Consort

    I saw three ships

    Album Alfred Deller complet Vanguard ed volume 3 / Christmas Carols of old England Label Vanguard (MC 192) Année 2008
  • 0h47
    Ach dass ich wassers gnug hatte - pour haute-contre cordes et basse continue - Franz Vitzthum
    Heinrich Bachcompositeur

    Ach dass ich wassers gnug hatte - pour haute-contre cordes et basse continue

    Album Ich will friede fahren Label Christophorus Année 2009
  • 0h53
    5 chants op 13 : Die Wasserrose - Stefan Parkman
    Niels Wilhelm Gadecompositeur

    5 chants op 13 : Die Wasserrose

    Choeur De La Radio Danoise, Stefan Parkman
    Album Niels Wilhelm Gade : Oeuvres orchestrales Label Chandos (CHAN 9075) Année 1992
  • 0h57
    Psaume 137 op 14 : An den Wassern zu Babel (Choeur)
    Hermann Goetzcompositeur

    Psaume 137 op 14 : An den Wassern zu Babel (Choeur)

    Werner Andreas Albert : chef d'orchestre, Philharmonie De La Radio Ndr De Hanovre, Choeur Du Ndr De Hambourg
    Album Hermann Goetz : Nenie Psaume 137 et ouvertures Label Cpo
  • 1h03
    Fontane di Roma P 106 : La fontana del Tritone al matino - poème symphonique
    Ottorino Respighicompositeur

    Fontane di Roma P 106 : La fontana del Tritone al matino - poème symphonique

    Edo De Waart : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Symphonique De San Francisco
    Album Ottorino Respighi : Pins de Rome Les oiseaux et Les fontaines de Rome Label Philips (6 514 202)
  • 1h05
    Gesang der Geister über den Wassern op posth 167 D 714 - pour choeur d'hommes à 8 voix 2 altos 2 violoncelles et contrebasse - Grete Pedersen
    Franz Schubertcompositeur

    Gesang der Geister über den Wassern op posth 167 D 714 - pour choeur d'hommes à 8 voix 2 altos 2 violoncelles et contrebasse

    Choeur Des Solistes Norvegiens, Grete Pedersen, Catherine Bullock : Alto (instrument), Madelene Berg : Alto (instrument), Oystein Birkeland : Violoncelle, Ole Eirik Ree : Violoncelle, Dan Styffe : Contrebasse
    Album Im Herbst Label Bis (BIS-SACD-1869) Année 2011
  • 1h16
    Les jeux d'eaux à la villa d'este - Jorge Bolet
    Franz Lisztcompositeur

    Les jeux d'eaux à la villa d'este

    Album Musique classique pour les enfants (volume 5) Label Decca
