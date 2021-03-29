Nuits et petits matins de France Musique
Lundi 29 mars 2021
4h 4mn

Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 29 mars 2021

La programmation musicale :
  • 0h30
    Concerto nº9 en Mi bémol Maj K 271 pour pianoo et orchestre : Rondeau : Presto - Andras Schiff
    Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur

    Sandor Vegh : chef d'orchestre, Camerata Academica De Salzbourg
    Album Mozart / Concertos n° 9 - n° 13 pour piano Label Decca (425466-2) Année 1990
  • 0h40
    Juin barcarolle op 37b n°6 - Brigitte Engerer
    Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovskicompositeur

    Brigitte Engerer : Piano
    Album Brigitte Engerer joue Peter Illitch Tchaikovsky Label Decca (4803478) Année 1982
  • 0h44
    A campanella - pour piano : études d'execution transcendante d'après Paganini s 140 - Georges Cziffra
    Georges Cziffra

    Franz Liszt : auteur
    Album Pages immortelles Label Emi Année 1959
  • 0h49
    Don Carlo : ella giammai m'amo (acte IV) air de Philippe II - Nicolai Ghiaurov

    Edward Downes : chef d'orchestre
    Album Recital : Nicolai Ghiaurov interpréte des airs d'operas Russes, Italiens et Francais Label Decca (448248-2) Année 1963
  • 0h59
    Salut d'amour op 12 - version pour violoncelle et piano - Yo-Yo Ma

    Album Songs from the arc of life Label Sony Classical Année 2015
  • 1h02
    weo English folk song suite: Folk songs from somerset

    Album Oeuvres symphoniques
  • 1h05
    THERE WAS A PIG WENT OUT TO DIG

    Peter Broadbent : chef d'orchestre
    Album OEUVRES POUR CHOEUR ET ORCHESTRE Année 1996
  • 1h07
    The Three Ravens - Alfred Deller
    Alfred Deller

    Album Alfred Deller : The cries of London Label Vanguard (MC 193)
  • 1h11
    Greensleaves - Alfred Deller

    Album Alfred Deller : The cries of London Label Vanguard (MC 193)
  • 1h13
    Patapan - Deller Consort
    Deller Consort

     : auteur
    Album Alfred Deller complet Vanguard ed volume 3 / Christmas Carols of old England Label Vanguard (MC 192)
  • 1h14
    God rest you merry gentlemen - Deller Consort
    Deller Consort

     : auteur
    Album Alfred Deller complet Vanguard ed volume 3 / Christmas Carols of old England Label Vanguard (MC 192)
  • 1h17
    King Arthur Z 628 : Come if you dare (Acte I) - arrangée pour trompette et orchestre - Alison Balsom

    Trevor Pinnock : chef d'orchestre
    Album Sound of trumpet / Vol 1 Label Emi Classics (4403292) Année 2012
  • 1h20
    Jeu musical

  • 1h29
    Concerto n°2 en ut min op 18 : Adagio sostenuto - Earl Wild

    Jascha Horenstein : chef d'orchestre
    Album Serge Rachmaninov : les 4 concertos par Earl Wild Label Chandos (CHAN 8521/2)
  • 1h34
    Concerto nº1 en la min BWV 1041 pour violon cordes et basse continue : Andante - ANDREW MANZE
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Andrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Ancient Music
    Album Jean Sebastien Bach : Concertos pour violon et pour 2 violons Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU 907155) Année 1995
  • 1h38
    Concerto nº1 en la min BWV 1041 pour violon cordes et basse continue : Allegro assai - ANDREW MANZE
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Andrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Ancient Music
    Album Jean Sebastien Bach : Concertos pour violon et pour 2 violons Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU 907155) Année 1995
  • 1h44
    Concerto nº1 en la min BWV 1041 pour violon cordes et basse continue : - ANDREW MANZE
    Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur

    Andrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Ancient Music
    Album Jean Sebastien Bach : Concertos pour violon et pour 2 violons Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU 907155) Année 1995
  • 1h48
    Concerto en La Maj RV 335 "the cuckoo"/ "le coucou" - I allegro / Pour violon cordes et basse continue - ANDREW MANZE
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Christopher Hogwood : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Ancient Music
    Album Concertos op 6 et le coucou Label Decca (455653-2) Année 2000
  • 1h52
    Concerto en La Maj RV 335 "the cuckoo"/ "le coucou" - II largo / Pour violon cordes et basse continue - ANDREW MANZE
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Christopher Hogwood : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Ancient Music
    Album Concertos op 6 et le coucou Label Decca (455653-2) Année 2000
  • 1h54
    Concerto en La Maj RV 335 "the cuckoo"/ "le coucou" - III allegro / Pour violon cordes et basse continue - ANDREW MANZE
    Antonio Vivaldicompositeur

    Christopher Hogwood : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Ancient Music
    Album Concertos op 6 et le coucou Label Decca (455653-2) Année 2000
  • 1h59
    Symphonie n°5 en Ré Maj : 1. Preludio
    Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur

    Andrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De Liverpool
    Album Vaughan Williams : Symphonie n°5 et n°6 Label Pm Classics/onyx (DONY4184) Année 2018
