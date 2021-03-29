Lundi 29 mars 2021
Les Nuits de France Musique : Webradios du lundi 29 mars 2021
La programmation musicale :
- 0h30Wolfgang Amadeus Mozartcompositeur
Concerto nº9 en Mi bémol Maj K 271 pour pianoo et orchestre : Rondeau : PrestoSandor Vegh : chef d'orchestre, Camerata Academica De SalzbourgAlbum Mozart / Concertos n° 9 - n° 13 pour piano Label Decca (425466-2) Année 1990
- 0h40Piotr Ilitch Tchaikovskicompositeur
Juin barcarolle op 37b n°6Brigitte Engerer : PianoAlbum Brigitte Engerer joue Peter Illitch Tchaikovsky Label Decca (4803478) Année 1982
- 0h44Georges Cziffra
Grande étude de Paganini pour piano en sol dièse min S 141 n°3 (La campanella)Franz Liszt : auteurAlbum Pages immortelles Label Emi Année 1959
- 0h49
Don Carlo : ella giammai m'amo (acte IV) air de Philippe IIEdward Downes : chef d'orchestreAlbum Recital : Nicolai Ghiaurov interpréte des airs d'operas Russes, Italiens et Francais Label Decca (448248-2) Année 1963
- 0h59
Salut d'amour op 12 - version pour violoncelle et pianoAlbum Songs from the arc of life Label Sony Classical Année 2015
- 1h02
weo English folk song suite: Folk songs from somersetAlbum Oeuvres symphoniques
- 1h05
THERE WAS A PIG WENT OUT TO DIGPeter Broadbent : chef d'orchestreAlbum OEUVRES POUR CHOEUR ET ORCHESTRE Année 1996
- 1h07Alfred Deller
The Three RavensAlbum Alfred Deller : The cries of London Label Vanguard (MC 193)
- 1h11
GreensleavesAlbum Alfred Deller : The cries of London Label Vanguard (MC 193)
- 1h13Deller Consort
Patapan: auteurAlbum Alfred Deller complet Vanguard ed volume 3 / Christmas Carols of old England Label Vanguard (MC 192)
- 1h14Deller Consort
God rest you merry gentlemen: auteurAlbum Alfred Deller complet Vanguard ed volume 3 / Christmas Carols of old England Label Vanguard (MC 192)
- 1h17
King Arthur Z 628 : Come if you dare (Acte I) - arrangée pour trompette et orchestreTrevor Pinnock : chef d'orchestreAlbum Sound of trumpet / Vol 1 Label Emi Classics (4403292) Année 2012
- 1h20
Jeu musical
- 1h29
Concerto n°2 en ut min op 18 : Adagio sostenutoJascha Horenstein : chef d'orchestreAlbum Serge Rachmaninov : les 4 concertos par Earl Wild Label Chandos (CHAN 8521/2)
- 1h34Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Concerto nº1 en la min BWV 1041 pour violon cordes et basse continue : AndanteAndrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Ancient MusicAlbum Jean Sebastien Bach : Concertos pour violon et pour 2 violons Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU 907155) Année 1995
- 1h38Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Concerto nº1 en la min BWV 1041 pour violon cordes et basse continue : Allegro assaiAndrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Ancient MusicAlbum Jean Sebastien Bach : Concertos pour violon et pour 2 violons Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU 907155) Année 1995
- 1h44Jean Sebastien Bachcompositeur
Concerto nº1 en la min BWV 1041 pour violon cordes et basse continue :Andrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Ancient MusicAlbum Jean Sebastien Bach : Concertos pour violon et pour 2 violons Label Harmonia Mundi (HMU 907155) Année 1995
- 1h48Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Concerto en La Maj RV 335 ""the cuckoo""/ ""le coucou"" - I allegro / Pour violon cordes et basse continueChristopher Hogwood : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Ancient MusicAlbum Concertos op 6 et le coucou Label Decca (455653-2) Année 2000
- 1h52Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Concerto en La Maj RV 335 ""the cuckoo""/ ""le coucou"" - II largo / Pour violon cordes et basse continueChristopher Hogwood : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Ancient MusicAlbum Concertos op 6 et le coucou Label Decca (455653-2) Année 2000
- 1h54Antonio Vivaldicompositeur
Concerto en La Maj RV 335 ""the cuckoo""/ ""le coucou"" - III allegro / Pour violon cordes et basse continueChristopher Hogwood : chef d'orchestre, Academy Of Ancient MusicAlbum Concertos op 6 et le coucou Label Decca (455653-2) Année 2000
- 1h59Ralph Vaughan-Williamscompositeur
Symphonie n°5 en Ré Maj : 1. PreludioAndrew Manze : chef d'orchestre, Orchestre Philharmonique Royal De LiverpoolAlbum Vaughan Williams : Symphonie n°5 et n°6 Label Pm Classics/onyx (DONY4184) Année 2018
émission précédentedimanche 28 mars 2021
émission suivantemardi 30 mars 2021